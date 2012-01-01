Adam Grimes has well over two decades of experience in the industry as a trader, analyst and system developer. Growing up in an agricultural community in America’s Midwest, Adam’s first trading experiences were in agricultural commodities and futures. He then moved to currency futures, trading during the Asian Financial Crisis, and then on to stock index futures, options, and individual stocks. His trading experience covers all major asset classes–futures, currencies, stocks, options, and other derivatives, and the full range of timeframes from very short term scalping to constructing portfolios for multi-year holding periods. He currently is President of Talon Advisors, LLC, where he writes daily market commentary and institutional advisory. He also shares daily market analysis and educational content at MarketLife, LLC. Prior to his work with these firms, he held the position Partner and Chief Investment Office at Waverly Advisors, VP of Quantitative System Development at Level Partners, LLC, Senior Analyst and Trader at MBF Asset Management on the New York Mercantile Exchange, and Chief Technical Strategist at SMB Capital. Adam is the author of The Art & Science of Technical Analysis: Market Structure, Price Action & Trading Strategies, published in 2012 by John Wiley & Sons, and The Art & Science of Trading: Course Workbook, published in 2017 by Hunter Hudson Press. Adam is also a contributing author for several publications on quantitative finance and related topics, and is much in demand as a speaker and lecturer on the topics of technical trading, risk management, and system development. Adam is also an accomplished musician, having worked as a professional composer, and classical keyboard artist specializing in historically-informed performance practices. He is also a classically-trained French chef, having served a formal apprenticeship with chef Richard Blondin, a disciple of Paul Bocuse.
