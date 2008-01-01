JHVEPhoto

Quality has never been the problem when it comes at looking at Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC). This company is absolutely solid in terms of its fundamentals, but it's rarely had the sort of valuation where I would say that it outperforms or has the potential to clearly outperform. So it was since my last article either.

So, if you recall, MMC is a professional service company - typically speaking, this is recession-resistant. The last time I wrote about the company, I didn't expect the new quarterly materially change the thesis - and it didn't.

For now, let's review the company's 2023E thesis.

Marsh & McLennan - The 2023 thesis

So, the latest results for the company were so-so. By that, I mean the results in relation to the valuation of the business. The company has more than 2x'ed the overall S&P500 since 2010, and including the 2022 results, we've seen annualized adjusted compounded growth in EPS of 12.7%, FCF of 17.1%, revenue expansion of almost 6% per year, and operating margin expansion of 11.2% in 10 years.

Or, expressing it visually, like this.

The key advantage we're looking at is through-cyclic growth, of an average of 5-6%. There is some cyclicality to it, but it's always positive, with as much as 10%, or as little as 1% (the latter being in the pandemic).

The reason for this is obviously solid demand drivers, as well as how the company is structured. Proven resilience is part of the company's advantages - and MMC has seen annual margin expansion for 15 consecutive years, with 1,600 points since 2008.

The future isn't bad either. MMC is focusing on things like Cyber Risk, which is a $1T market as the company calculates it. There is also a gap in most people's and organizational coverage. The company is also shifting to a higher-growth mix of operations and areas, including the following examples.

The reason MMC has been driving margin expansion is business excellence, including things like shared services, efficiency in the company's real estate usage, use of technology and automation, and investments in global platforms that enable scaling of global company operations. The company is a stellar generator of free cash flow, and FCF has been increasing almost year-over-year for 12 years.

At the same time, we've seen not only greater returns, but also less volatility, which is an extremely rare combination. The company's beta has changed to 0.8, which is less volatility than the S&P500 while providing greater returns. Insurance brokers overall have low volatility - 0.8 for S&P500 in the sector, but the sector average RoR is lower than MMC.

The company's mix, in terms of geography, has some room for improvement in terms of internationalizing the mix more, but it's already below 50% for the US.

Combining insurance broking, risk management, reinsurance, health/retirement/consulting, and management consulting, the company takes the best and "leaves the rest".

With 2022 out of the way, the company reported a strong underlying overall revenue growth and actual margin expansion which puts the margin expansion growth record at 15 consecutive years.

The main challenge with MMC is really the following. Dividends will never be high. This by itself is not necessarily prohibitive in terms of investing - but it's a complicating factor since I want dividends out of what I invest in.

This is especially true in the current inflation environment - and that's why I've been a bit cold on the company for some time here. Typically on the market, you can find one of two things. Either you invest in high growth with low yield, or high yield with low growth.

Finding a company that does both usually entails taking risks, because you'd be investing in a company that's been "pushed down" due to one risk or another. That's where I excel, finding undervalued companies with good yields, and that have been unfairly punished and are trading at discounts.

MMC is neither discounted nor has it been particularly punished. In fact, it's still relatively high priced. In order to see this, you actually need to look at the longer term.

So, as you can see, since about after COVID-19, this company has been at a non-stop premium. Even with a good growth rate, that's high - more on that later in valuation.

In 4Q22 and for 2023E, we should be looking at the following things for MMC. Generally speaking, it really was an outstanding year for the company. The combination of earnings and revenue growth during a year of inflation, macro and input pressures along with a stretched labor market should never be understated as a positive thing for any company managing it. Whenever a company I review has done this, I highlight it, and MMC is no different.

However, even after overcoming significant FX and external factors to generate these results, there are things to look at.

The company has indicated significant restructuring action to be taken in terms of its real estate and other parts of the company. Typically, such things are done either to meet market needs or as a defensive move to prepare for a further revenue downturn. Given the market, I would suggest that the company's management sees things that are not yet trickling down to actual sales, meaning that future growth might actually be less than we think or expect going forward here.

For now, this is only speculation, but it's something to keep in mind. The three main things for MMC we want to look at for the coming fiscal, and really for every quarter, is how the company uses real estate, workforce and technology/IT to do things here, and what's changing - because this Is in part where the edge is going to be coming from.

Also, being heavily versed in the insurance market, I see some dynamics that are without a doubt influencing the company, even if they don't present much of that in the material. I'm talking about the trends and costs in the reinsurance market among other things, which are no doubt challenging. Renewals have been challenging across the global landscape, and MMC is unlikely to be different. Management very slightly touches on this in the earnings call, quoting trends from Hurricane Ian which made these trends in both reinsurance and commercial lines even worse, but not noting any granular impacts, more than it is "challenging".

Still, MMC manages very high retention rates that offset some of these, but when I talk to IRs in the Reinsurance sector, all of these companies are seeing increased rates, costs, pricing trends, and MTM losses on their sheets in addition to complex FX - and these trends need to be offset through pricing increases, where MMC is unfortunately on the receiving end.

In the end, though, much of what we look at in terms of impacts can be thought of as relatively small - 50-150 basis points in this or the other direction. It's not any fundamental driver or change, and even if it were, we're talking about turning a double-digit EPS growth rate of around 10% perhaps down to 7-9%, at worst somewhat lower.

Because of this, I'm not overly stressing this, and I'm actually increasing my PT despite these headwinds.

Let's move down to valuation.

MMC's Updated valuation - I'm bumping my target, but it's still a "Hold"

So, my previous target for MMC was solid. I mean that it was solid because it has not outperformed the market, and the current bullish article that actually followed my thesis has returned negative RoR, compared to a market which is in the positive YTD, and positive compared to that late December positive stance.

My PT at the time was in context to a $173 PT analyst target from several S&P Global averages. Since the time of that article over 4 months back, the analysts have actually increased that PT on the back of good results in 4Q22, and the average is from that level to around $181/share here, an even higher target. However, out of 18 analysts following the company, only 2 are at a "Buy", and less than 5 have any sort of official positive rating on the business. This forms an incongruity to the target, because 14 are either at "Hold", "Underperform" or "Sell" at the price of $163 where the company is now trading.

This again showcases that analysts are realizing the potential for the company to really move downward. the positive thesis for the company is based on roughly double-digit EPS growth going forward, which in their mind justifies a 23-25x P/E. On the back of this, we could see RoR of 11% per year, or 35% RoR until 2025E. Not bad from an A-rated company, even if the yield here just isn't very good, and it's unlikely to get any better in the near term. Yes, there will be growth, but that growth will be small.

Investors in MMC here are not erring on the side of safety. You're investing in exuberant insurance and consulting at a high premium, given what is available on the market in the sector.

Peer comparisons continue to "show off" the overvaluation here. MMC continues to trade at an NTM TEV to annual revenues of over 4X, with insurance peers like Aflac (AFL), Prudential (PRU), and MetLife (MET) trading around 1-2X, and P/Es that are less than half of the average weighted P/E of MMC, around 24-26X, depending on what numbers you're comparing to. I would invest in these, or companies like Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZY) or Manulife (MFC). The simple fact is, companies with even ancillary insurance operations have substantially better yields, decent growth rate, but can be bought at less than half of the current multiples of this business.

Finding a PT here that would be acceptable is tricky, because I don't see that really any insurance business has any "business" trading at such multiples - while at the same time, MMC has shown incredible resilience and isn't as pure-play insurance as some of the peers I've mentioned given its professional service exposure.

If the company were to hit $140/share or below, that's when I would become interested in really going in here. What I want is a valuation that grants me a double-digit conservative upside to a 19-20x P/E forecast. If that materializes, color me interested.

I'd be willing to bump that target, given today's trends, to a full $143/share. But that's it. No higher than that.

With 2022 closed, this brings me to my following thesis for MMC, which at this time is this.

Thesis

I consider the following thesis relevant for MMC here.

The company is a world leader in brokering insurance and policies, and with business areas of risk, strategy, and other adjacent businesses, this organization is going nowhere.

With over 140+ years under its belt, this company is one of the largest out there in its respective businesses, and at a high valuation, this company becomes a no-nonsense "Buy" to me.

However, at current valuations, I consider MMC no more than a "Hold" at an overvaluation. I do not see how you can get a positive return from this company.

