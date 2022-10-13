Victoria's Secret Q4 2022 Results Commentary: Lacking Short-Term Catalysts

Mar. 06, 2023
SMR Finance
SMR Finance
23 Followers

Summary

  • Victoria's Secret's guidance points for flat organic sales growth in FY2023.
  • VSCO did a great job at managing inventory levels in 4Q2022.
  • Rising SG&A costs to offset the benefits of unwinding supply chain costs.

Victoria"s Secret To Close 53 Stores As Sales Drop 7 Percent In Last Quarter

Drew Angerer

Investment Thesis

Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) is a brand that is trying to revitalize itself to ignite growth in sales. VSCO aims to do that by anchoring the brand in inclusivity to grow market share in intimates and

VSCO Change in Sales

Source: Calculated by Author using data from the company

VSCO Decline in Gross Profit MArgin

Source: Calculated by Author using data from the company

VSCO Inventory

Source: Calculated by Author using data from the company

VSCO Net Debt

Source: Calculated by Author using data from the company

VSCO FCF Share Buybacks

Source: Calculated by Author using data from the company

VSCO FY2023 Forecasts

Source: Calculated by Author using data from the company

I am an experienced investment analyst with a strong background in equity analysis across multiple industries. I enjoy identifying high-quality companies with solid growth potential, unique business models, and forward-looking management teams.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is purely for informational and educational purposes. This is NOT investment advice. You should not treat any opinion expressed by SMR Finance as specific investment advice to make a particular investment or follow a particular strategy but only as an expression of opinion. SMR Finance is not under any obligation to update or correct any information provided in this article. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment discussed in this article. Investment involves risks. This article is not to be relied upon as a substitution for the exercise of independent judgment. Investors should obtain their own independent financial advice and understand the risks associated with investment products/ services before making investment decisions.

