A deeply oversold market in which sentiment was abysmal, interest rates were peaking, and the rate of inflation was starting to recede led to a tremendous rally over the past five months. That rally appeared to be losing steam in early February, coincident with a Golden Cross for the S&P 500, which occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average, as can be seen in the chart below. At that time, I suggested investors prepare for a pullback to 3,900 in what would be a pause to refresh the uptrend. It was likely to be instigated by hawkish rhetoric from Fed officials in response to strengthening economic data that began with the January jobs report. That is exactly what has happened.

I did not use valuations to arrive at my target of 3,900 for the index, but a technical range of 3,950 to 3,983 with the high probability of an overshoot. The Golden Cross occurred at 3,950, while three different breadth indicators triggered buy signals at 3,983 a few weeks earlier. Therefore, it made sense that this range would be tested with any overshoot below that range aggressively bought. The low last week was 3,928 on an intraday basis and aggressively bought it was, as we closed at 4,045 on Friday.

Now I am preparing for a rally to 4,300, which would complete a bull market run of 20% off the October closing low of 3,577, but I think it will be conditioned on a reversal of the factors that led to the selloff. We should see much softer economic data for February, which I anticipate will start with this Friday’s jobs report and be followed with more modest retail sales and consumer spending figures. Not only is the rate of economic growth slowing from the monetary policy tightening to date, but January’s data was boosted significantly by seasonal adjustments that made it look much stronger. The adjustments will not be a factor in February.

Weaker data should welcome a less hawkish tone from Fed officials, a softer dollar, and a decline in interest rates across the yield curve. All of these developments would help to support stock valuations, as investors look past the trough in corporate earnings that analysts see in the current quarter.

I am not ignoring economic or market fundamentals when navigating the market’s movements over a 6-12 month time frame, as I fully recognize the headwinds today’s lofty valuations present. Instead, I place more emphasis on them when considering my longer term outlook. I shared the chart below with readers one year ago when asserting that we were likely headed for another lost decade, as it pertains to broad stock market returns. Financial markets are adjusting to the end of free money, otherwise known as near-zero-interest-rates, as well as the medicinal drip of quantitative easing, which went on intermittently for more than a decade. That adjustment process could take years, and it is likely to keep the S&P 500 trapped in a very wide trading range that results in a secular bear market similar to what we saw from 2000 to 2010.

Yet that does not mean investors should eliminate stock exposure and pile into short-term Treasuries yielding 5%. There were tremendous bull runs during the 2000s that lasted much longer than 12 months. The difference now is that the bond market presents attractive alternatives to stocks for more risk averse investors. Passive investing is likely to lose its luster, while stock picking falls back into favor, which favors tactical investment strategies. This means varying exposure to stocks, bonds, commodities, and cash over time as we move through the various stages of the business cycle.