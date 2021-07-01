ICON: Attractive Valuation, Earnings Growth Driving Future Outperformance

Mar. 06, 2023 9:29 AM ETICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)
Summary

  • One name particularly appealing in the healthcare space is ICON Public Limited Company, a CRO (Contract Research Organization) that has delivered sustained revenue growth.
  • While the macroeconomic environment is still unclear, the outlook for ICON seems fairly stable, with EBITDA margin expanding and EPS seen to grow at a solid pace in 2023.
  • Despite the outperformance in 2023, ICON's valuation is still much lower compared to the historical average, and the discount relative to its peers has widened since the market peak.

Doutor médico que toca no registro médico eletrônico na tabuleta. Dna. Saúde digital e conexão de rede no holograma interface de tela virtual moderna, tecnologia médica e conceito futurista.

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

The year 2023 has been marked by a modest recovery in stock prices, with the S&P 500 (SP500) up roughly 6% this year. Shares of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) have climbed 20% year-to-date, though, handily

Data from Seeking Alpha, consolidated by the author

I am an individual investor. My main focus on investing is to achieve capital appreciation by selecting high value and compelling growth opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

