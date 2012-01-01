It is a bit of an irony that I am evaluating the dividend security of a security services company in this article. ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) showed up on my Seeking Alpha watchlist page with a warning about its dividend safety as shown below.
Being the dividend nut that I am (and an active ADT Inc. customer), this obviously prompted me to get into the details. I am analyzing ADT's dividend safety using Free Cash Flow, Earnings, and Debt/Cash situation. I conclude the article with an outlook for the business and the stock. Let us get into the details.
Readers of my articles know that I prefer using Free Cash Flow ("FCF") over Earnings Per Share ("EPS") due to FCF's robustness as a metric. Let's see how "secure" ADT's FCF coverage looks right now.
Based on the last 4 quarters' Free Cash Flow, dividend coverage looks extremely strong. But it is possible that recent events have contributed to this strength, and it may not be an indication of perpetual strength. Hence, let's dig a bit deeper. Spoiler alert! The numbers look good here too.
In addition, based on ADT's forward EPS of 44 cents per share, EPS based payout ratio works out to a comfortable 32%. The company recently guided between 30 and 40 cents per share for FY 2023 and based on that, the payout ratio works out between 35% and 46%. In short, dividend coverage looks good based on EPS as well.
Now this is where things get interesting for the readers and downward for ADT. The company has a monstrous debt load of nearly $10 B as shown below. But the debt load has stayed consistent over the last 5 years, ranging between $9.49 Billion and $10 Billion throughout this time period. Almost every company has debt, so that by and of itself is not a problem until you factor in the following:
Some companies maintained a huge cash reserve and used debt for its operations when rates were low. That doesn't seem to be the case with ADT, as the cash and short-term investment reserves are nowhere close to comforting.
In short, the strength in FCF and EPS are balanced by the red flags in Debt and Cash reserves.
The dividend, as is, looks fairly safe to me based on both FCF and EPS. High debt is a concern, but it looks like ADT has operated that way for a while now. If they are making interest payments on time, the debt by and of itself should not be an issue.
A forward multiple of 17 combined with an expected earnings growth rate of about 4%/yr over the next five years gives the stock a price-earnings/growth ratio in excess of 4. Being a fan of Peter Lynch, I am torn between his recommendation to "buy what you know and use" vs using the PEG metric. But then, I tend to err on the side of caution and hence rate the stock a Hold at this time. I suggest waiting for a meaningful pullback before initiating a position in the stock.
