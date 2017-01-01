Mltz/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Hudson Pacific's (NYSE:HPP) discount to tangible book value now stands at 46.35% as the stock market moves south on its portfolio of high-quality office space. Bears, which form the just over 6% short interest in the REIT, are penciling in a material increase in its office occupancy rates. Indeed, the Fed funds rate is still rising to form a disruptive backdrop for Hudson's balance sheet. The REIT held total debt of $5 billion as of the end of its last reported fiscal 2022 fourth quarter. Whilst around 85% of this has been fixed through interest rate caps and swaps, quarterly total interest expenses rose to a record $48.1 million during the fourth quarter. This was up sequentially from $32.8 million in the third quarter and from $30.1 million in the year-ago comp.

At risk is not only Hudson's quarterly dividend payout which has remained constant at $0.25 per share since 2017, but its book value, and very future. Critically, the REIT faces a multipronged battle to defend its dividend and boost a valuation that has fallen to its lowest-ever level. Hence, whilst the Series C preferreds (NYSE:HPP.PC), which I continue to own, offer relative stability and a certain sleep-well-at-night source of income, the potential for higher rewards with the commons has now become somewhat enticing.

The Discount To Tangible Book Value Is Material

Hudson's last reported earnings for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter saw revenue come in at $269.93 million. An increase of 11.8% increase from the year-ago quarter but a miss by $5 million on consensus estimates. FFO during the fourth quarter came in at $0.49 per share. This was also a miss on consensus estimates by $0.01 per share and was a decline by around $0.03 per share from FFO of $0.52 per share in the year-ago period.

Hudson's leasing activity was healthy, with 2.1 million square feet transacted during the fiscal year. This was up 300,000 square feet from 2021 with Hudson able to achieve positive cash rent growth of 4%. The core takeaway from the earnings report was the defensive measures management is taking to protect shareholder value with their focus on non-strategic asset disposals. The REIT disposed of four properties for total gross proceeds of $246 million.

The focus now shifts to the material discount to tangible book value Hudson currently trades on. The REIT currently sports a market cap of $1.31 billion versus a tangible book value of $2.4 billion as of the end of its fourth quarter. This dichotomy between its market cap and book value is stark, reflecting a number of points that can be celebrated by bulls and bears. For the bears, the discount is justified with the book value under pressure from rising Fed funds rates and a growing debt balance. For bulls, the discount is far too austere and reflects an opportunity to buy an asset for what is essentially 54 cents on the dollar.

Further, Hudson is guiding for 2023 full-year FFO to be in the range of $1.77 to $1.87 per share. Against a $1 annualized dividend, this would form a 56.5% payout ratio at the low end of guidance. Hence, there is a certain level of safety with the current dividend. Could it be cut at any time? Potentially. But the current payout ratio provides enough slack for the REIT to keep its yield at 10.9% for the medium-term at a minimum.

The New Animal Spirits

Hudson had around $1 billion in liquidity as of the end of the fourth quarter which provides the necessary foundations for the REIT's planned investments into its estate over fiscal 2023. The REIT's in-service office portfolio exited the fourth quarter 89.7% leased with its same-store studio portfolio 84.6% leased. Cash rents are also set to commence on its 590,000-square-foot One Westside office redevelopment in the second quarter of 2023. This is being leased to Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and should help Hudson preserve the overall health of its balance sheet against what is expected to be 1.6 million square feet of lease expirations in 2023.

However, this is against what Hudson flagged as a growing leasing activity pipeline that currently stands at 2 million square feet for 2023. The REIT's management was also relatively upbeat during their earnings call, highlighting that they expect to maintain their dividend payout at its current level and especially against their payout ratio. Against its high discount to book value, relatively healthy FFO payout ratio, and strong leasing pipeline, it is hard to recommend agreeing with the Hudson bears here. Whilst book value will continue to see some volatility, the bulk of the REIT's debt is now fixed and the company's asset base continues to realize healthy leasing demand. I might look to add Hudson's commons towards summer on the back of this but I will wait to see the direction of current torrid animal spirits and the Fed.