Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) stock is a Hold.

Investors with an interest in FRGE have to endure the inevitable "short-term pain" in this current private markets downcycle. Upside for Forge Global shares is likely to be limited in the near term, considering the company's disappointing Q1 2023 transaction volume guidance.

For investors willingly to look beyond short-term weakness for the company, FRGE is well-positioned to expand its revenue contribution from data subscription fees in the long term. This will be a key driver of the "long-term gain" for Forge Global shareholders.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. deserves a Hold rating now. Without any indicators pointing to a swift recovery for FRGE, it is too early to have a positive opinion of the company's shares.

Company Description

In its media releases, Forge Global, which was established in 2014, calls itself "a leading private securities marketplace." Over 16,000 trades involving in excess of 400 businesses have been executed on FRGE's marketplace since its inception.

Fees generated from placement and custodial administration (as detailed below) contributed 59% and 41% of FRGE's top line, respectively, for full-year fiscal 2022 as indicated in the company's most recent 10-K.

Forge Global's Key Revenue Streams

FRGE's 2022 10-K Filing

Lackluster Fourth Quarter Financial Performance

FRGE's Q4 2022 financial results released on February 28, 2023 after trading hours were uninspiring.

Forge Global's Q4 2022 top line of $16.8 million came in -6.7% lower as compared to the sell-side's consensus projection of $18.0 million. In fact, FRGE's most recent quarterly revenue translated into a substantial -43.3% drop, which was worse than the company's Q3 2022 top line contraction of -42.5%.

Normalized EBITDA loss for FRGE widened from -$13.3 million in Q3 2022 in -$14.3 million for Q4 2022. Forge Global's actual non-GAAP EBITDA loss in the fourth quarter of the prior year turned out to be far worse than the market's consensus forecast of -$10.8 million (source: S&P Capital IQ). The company's Q4 2022 net loss of -$26.2 million also missed Wall Street's expectations of a -$24.7 million bottom line.

The key Q4 2022 operating metrics for Forge Global were also poor. FRGE's transaction volume, total trades, and the number of custodial accounts decreased by -71%, -46%, and -12% in YoY terms to $247 million, 532, and 1.87 million, respectively, in the recent quarter.

FRGE noted at its Q4 2022 earnings call that "there will (always) be economic cycles that impact this (private markets) asset class," and mentioned that "challenging market conditions of 2022 certainly affected our trade volumes."

Near-Term Prospects Aren't Encouraging

At the company's fourth quarter results briefing, Forge Global guided that the company's transaction volume for Q1 2023 is expected to be lower as compared to that for Q4 2022.

As a result of FRGE's disappointing transaction volume guidance, the analysts are currently forecasting that the company's revenue will decrease by -14% YoY to $17.3 million in the first quarter of the current year. The sell-side also holds the view that Forge Global's normalized EBITDA losses will widen from -$7.1 million in Q1 2022 to -$13.8 million (source: S&P Capital IQ) for Q1 2023.

Notably, Forge Global stressed at the recent quarterly investor briefing that the "bid-ask spread" for private markets has to narrow from the current 23% to closer to 12%, representing "price discovery equilibrium" for a meaningful turnaround in its performance. In other words, it is reasonable to expect that FRGE might take a while to see a decent business recovery.

Also, the current Wall Street analysts' consensus financial projections sourced from S&P Capital IQ point to FRGE remaining loss making at the EBITDA level for both fiscal 2023 and FY 2024. This is a pretty realistic forecast, as FRGE had mentioned at its Q4 earnings briefing that it will continue "balancing the need and opportunity to invest" going forward.

Data Subscription Fees Have Room To Grow In The Long Term

Forge Global currently recognizes subscription fees relating to its data offerings under its placement fee revenue category or line item, as the top line contribution from data subscription fees is still pretty insignificant now.

But data subscriptions are an area with huge growth potential for FRGE. The company highlighted at its recent quarterly results call that large established financial exchanges can generate as much as a third of their respective revenue from data subscription fees. Forge Global also disclosed that its bookings for the data business surged by +392% to $1.2 million as of the end of the previous year.

In other words, the long-term outlook for FRGE's data business is good, and this business has been growing fast, albeit off a low base.

Closing Thoughts

I rate Forge Global Holdings, Inc. shares as a Hold. FRGE currently trades at a consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple of just 1.5 times. On the surface, Forge Global Holdings, Inc.'s valuations appear to be cheap. But Forge Global Holdings, Inc.'s weak Q1 2023 guidance and the fact that it is expected to stay EBITDA-negative for the next two years imply that the company's shares are cheap for good reasons. As such, I am of the view that a Hold rating for Forge Global Holdings, Inc. is fair.