Introduction

Houston-based APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) released its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on February 22, 2023.

Note: I have followed APA quarterly since 2017. This new article is a quarterly update of my article published on November 21, 2022.

Apache Corp. owns energy-producing assets in the U.S., the North Sea, and Egypt. Also, the company is involved with two blocks in Suriname.

APA Map Producing assets (APA Presentation)

Note: APA Corporation said that successfully integrating its Texas Delaware Basin tuck-in acquisition complements its legacy Delaware position and continues to exceed expectations.

APA Corp. unveiled a $505 million acquisition in the Permian Basin in its earnings release on Aug. 3 where the Houston-based company reported second-quarter profit that nearly tripled.

1 - 4Q22 and Full-year 2022 results snapshot

During the fourth quarter of 2022, APA reported a net income attributable to common stock of $443 million, or $1.38 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, APA's fourth-quarter earnings were $1.48 on a diluted share basis.

The net cash from operating activities was $1,413 million, and adjusted EBITDAX was $1,484 million in 4Q22. Total Production was 414,435 Boep/d in 4Q22.

APA 4Q22 highlights (APA Presentation)

CEO John Christmann said in the conference call:

Following some operational delays in Egypt and unexpected facilities downtime in the North Sea in the first three quarters of the year, we ended 2022 on a strong note. Fourth quarter production and costs were in line with guidance, while CapEx for the period was slightly above expectations due to some small shifts in activity timing.

2 - Stock performance

Let's compare APA to a few other E&P oil and gas companies (e.g., Murphy Oil (MUR), Hess Corp. (HES), ConocoPhillips (COP), Marathon Oil (MRO), etc.).

We can see that APA has underperformed the group and is up only 8.7% on a one-year basis, down from a recent peak in December.

APA Corporation is a good E&P company that I consider suitable for a long-term investment in the oil industry. However, 2023 may not be as successful, and it is perhaps prudent to trade LIFO about 30%-40% of your position, expecting some retracement.

Oil and primarily natural gas prices have come down significantly, and the 1Q23 could be a shocker with NG price down probably about 35% QoQ.

APA Brent and NG prices 1-Year chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

APA Corporation - Balance sheet and production history for 4Q22: the raw numbers

APA 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Revenues from oil and gas in $ billion 2.299 2.669 3.047 2.887 2.4722 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 2.403 3.828 3.052 2.872 2.380 Net Income in $ Billion 0.471 1.813 0.926 0.422 0.443 EBITDA $ Billion 1.08 2.68 1.81 1.56 1.23 EPS diluted in $/share 1.05 5.43 2.71 1.28 1.38 Cash from Operating activities in $ Million 1,085 891 1,535 1,104 1,413 CapEx in $ Million 315 379 388 994 637 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 770 512 1,147 110 776 Total cash $ Billion 0.30 0.23 0.28 0.27 0.25 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 7.51 5.89 5.29 5.53 5.45 Dividend per share in $ 0.125 0.125 0.125 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 363 347 342 330 312 Oil Production 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Total Oil Equivalent in K Boepd 385.6 404.0 384.6 381.9 414.4 International 187.6 193.1 184.4 163.1 196.6 USA 228.0 211.0 200.3 218.8 217.8 Global liquid price ($/Boe) 78.52 100.23 113.79 97.81 86.17 Global Natural gas price ($/MMBtu) 4.95 4.70 5.65 5.62 4.04 Click to enlarge

Source: Company filing.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Oil Production

1 - Revenues and others were $2,380 million in 4Q22

APA Quarterly Revenue history (Fun Trading) APA reported a net income attributable to common stock of $443 million or $1.38 per diluted share during the fourth quarter of 2021.

4Q22 total revenues and others were $2.380 billion (with oil revenues of $2.472 billion), up from $2.403 billion the same quarter a year ago.

The global liquid price was $86.17 in 4Q22 compared to $71.72 in 3Q21, as shown in the chart below. The global liquid price was down from the preceding quarter's record of $97.81 per barrel but significantly up from last year's quarter, as shown below:

APA Quarterly Oil and gas price history (Fun Trading)

This price level in 2022 allowed the company to keep the dividend this quarter at $0.25 per share and buy back 36.2 million shares of APA common stock at an average price of $39.34. Furthermore, APA spent $1.436 billion in total debt reduction.

APA Shares buy back (APA Presentation)

2 - Free cash flow was $776 million in 4Q22

APA Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. The company has a different way of calculating the free cash flow because it is a non-GAAP determination.

APA's free cash flow was $776 million. The company's calculation adds "change in operating assets and liabilities" and applies a reduced CapEx.

Trailing 12-month free cash flow is now $2,545 million, with a free cash flow of $776 million for the fourth quarter.

3 - Net debt remains stable at $5.21 billion in 4Q22

APA Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading) In my opinion, APA did not reduce its debt profile this quarter, which is not a positive element. The net debt is now $5.21 billion, down from $5.26 billion in 3Q22. I am still amazed that APA and other E&P are spending so much cash to buy back shares when they could have significantly reduced their debt burden. Cutting debt, investing in CapEX, and paying higher dividends should come first. APA Debt profile (APA Presentation) 4 - Oil-equivalent production was 414,435 Boep/d in 4Q22 which comprises 64% liquids (oil + NGL).

4.1 - Production Details

APA Quarterly production detail history (Fun Trading) The oil equivalent production has been declining for the past few years, and the production this quarter with 414,435 Boep/d. The company showed solid production this quarter and broke out the 400Ks, exceeding production guidance due to strong well performance and acquiring producing properties in the Texas Delaware basin. APA 4Q22 Production highlight (APA Presentation)

The North Sea had a significant uptick in 4Q22 production post-3Q22 downtime & turnarounds, but a slightly lower production is expected in 1Q23.

APA Quarterly oil equivalent production history (Fun Trading)

Production in the USA is the most important for the company, with 217,830 Boep/d in 4Q22, or 52.6% of the total output.

In the North Sea, production was 45,571 Boep/d, and Egypt's production increased significantly to 151,034K Boep/d. APA 4Q22 Production per Region (Fun Trading)

4.2 - Block 58 in Suriname 4Q22 update - Seven exploration discoveries since 2020. Block 53 first discovery.

Block 58 and now block 53 are significant potential long-term assets and could be game changers for the company. These two blocks are very promising and could help APA corporation tremendously.

CEO John Christmann said in the conference call:

on Block 58 in Suriname, the flow test of two appraisal wells at Sapakara South, which indicated a combined resource in place of more than 600 million barrels of low GOR oil. At Krabdagu, the discovery well was also successfully flow tested. An appraisal is now underway with two rigs. Additionally, in Block 53, the first oil discovery was made at Baja, which is on trend with Krabdagu.

APA Suriname update (APA Presentation)

Note: in December 2019, APA (then known as Apache) and TotalEnergies (TTE) formed a joint venture to develop the project off Suriname. Under the Suriname deal, Apache and Total held 50% working interest in Block 58. Also, APA Suriname is the operator of Block 53 (45%) with PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd (30%) and Cepsa (25%).

5 - 2023 Guidance

APA Corporation reiterates upstream CapEx of $2.0 to $2.1 billion.

Total production for 1Q23 will be between 388K to 390K Boep/d. or about 6% lower.

During 1Q23, anticipate a 9% decline in U.S. production due to the following:

Only 4 wells were brought online in 4Q22 (3 Austin Chalk / 1 SMB)

90% of 1Q23 wells expected online in 2nd half of the quarter

1Q23 ethane rejection & natural gas curtailment impact of 3 Mboe/d.

Higher completion count to drive steady production uptick in 2Q23 – 4Q23

The company expects adjusted barrels of oil equivalent growth of 4 to 5% and oil growth of more than 10% in 2023.

APA is committed to returning at least 60% of free cash flow to shareholders and indicated that it would continue to appraise and explore Block 58 offshore Suriname with its partners.

APA 2023 Guidance (APA Presentation)

Commentary and Technical Analysis

APA TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart has been adjusted for the dividend.

APA forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $42.9 and support at $37. It is generally considered a bearish pattern.

...you as a trader should be aware that a breakout below the trendline can signal a further move to the downside, and you should adjust your trading accordingly.

The short-term strategy is regularly trading LIFO at about 30%-35% of your position. I suggest selling between $42.6 and $43.5, with the next higher resistance at $46, and waiting for a retracement between $37.5 and $36.25, with possible lower support at $35.

However, this simple strategy will have to be adjusted depending on the situation in Ukraine and the growing risk of stagflation, which could significantly hurt the oil stocks that have been revived again recently.

Watch oil prices like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

