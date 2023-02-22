APA Corporation: A Strong Finish In 2022

Mar. 06, 2023 10:11 AM ETAPA Corporation (APA)
Summary

  • During the fourth quarter of 2022, APA reported a net income attributable to common stock of $443 million, or $1.38 per diluted share.
  • Strong production of 414,435 Boep/d was reported in 4Q22 but will decrease by about 6% in 1Q23.
  • APA Corporation maintained a quarterly dividend at $0.25 per share.
  • I recommend buying APA between $37.6 and $36.25 with possible lower support at $35 if oil turns bearish later in 2023.
Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

Introduction

Houston-based APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) released its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on February 22, 2023.

Note: I have followed APA quarterly since 2017. This new article is a quarterly update of my article published on November

Map

APA Map Producing assets (APA Presentation)

Table

APA 4Q22 highlights (APA Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

APA Brent and NG prices 1-Year chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

APA Quarterly Revenue history (Fun Trading)

APA reported a net income attributable to common stock of $443 million or $1.38 per diluted share during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Chart

APA Quarterly Oil and gas price history (Fun Trading)

Table

APA Shares buy back (APA Presentation)

Chart

APA Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

APA's free cash flow was $776 million. The company's calculation adds "change in operating assets and liabilities" and applies a reduced CapEx.

Chart

APA Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

In my opinion, APA did not reduce its debt profile this quarter, which is not a positive element. The net debt is now $5.21 billion, down from $5.26 billion in 3Q22.

I am still amazed that APA and other E&P are spending so much cash to buy back shares when they could have significantly reduced their debt burden. Cutting debt, investing in CapEX, and paying higher dividends should come first.

Table

APA Debt profile (APA Presentation)

4 - Oil-equivalent production was 414,435 Boep/d in 4Q22 which comprises 64% liquids (oil + NGL).

Chart

APA Quarterly production detail history (Fun Trading)

The oil equivalent production has been declining for the past few years, and the production this quarter with 414,435 Boep/d.
The company showed solid production this quarter and broke out the 400Ks, exceeding production guidance due to strong well performance and acquiring producing properties in the Texas Delaware basin.
Table

APA 4Q22 Production highlight (APA Presentation)

Chart

APA Quarterly oil equivalent production history (Fun Trading)

In the North Sea, production was 45,571 Boep/d, and Egypt's production increased significantly to 151,034K Boep/d.
Chart

APA 4Q22 Production per Region (Fun Trading)

Map

APA Suriname update (APA Presentation)

Table

APA 2023 Guidance (APA Presentation)

Chart

APA TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade mostly APA short-term and have a small long position, as explained in my article.

Comments

