Houston-based APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) released its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on February 22, 2023.
Note: I have followed APA quarterly since 2017. This new article is a quarterly update of my article published on November 21, 2022.
Apache Corp. owns energy-producing assets in the U.S., the North Sea, and Egypt. Also, the company is involved with two blocks in Suriname.
Note: APA Corporation said that successfully integrating its Texas Delaware Basin tuck-in acquisition complements its legacy Delaware position and continues to exceed expectations.
APA Corp. unveiled a $505 million acquisition in the Permian Basin in its earnings release on Aug. 3 where the Houston-based company reported second-quarter profit that nearly tripled.
During the fourth quarter of 2022, APA reported a net income attributable to common stock of $443 million, or $1.38 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, APA's fourth-quarter earnings were $1.48 on a diluted share basis.
The net cash from operating activities was $1,413 million, and adjusted EBITDAX was $1,484 million in 4Q22. Total Production was 414,435 Boep/d in 4Q22.
CEO John Christmann said in the conference call:
Following some operational delays in Egypt and unexpected facilities downtime in the North Sea in the first three quarters of the year, we ended 2022 on a strong note. Fourth quarter production and costs were in line with guidance, while CapEx for the period was slightly above expectations due to some small shifts in activity timing.
Let's compare APA to a few other E&P oil and gas companies (e.g., Murphy Oil (MUR), Hess Corp. (HES), ConocoPhillips (COP), Marathon Oil (MRO), etc.).
We can see that APA has underperformed the group and is up only 8.7% on a one-year basis, down from a recent peak in December.
APA Corporation is a good E&P company that I consider suitable for a long-term investment in the oil industry. However, 2023 may not be as successful, and it is perhaps prudent to trade LIFO about 30%-40% of your position, expecting some retracement.
Oil and primarily natural gas prices have come down significantly, and the 1Q23 could be a shocker with NG price down probably about 35% QoQ.
|APA
|4Q21
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|Revenues from oil and gas in $ billion
|2.299
|2.669
|3.047
|2.887
|2.4722
|Total Revenues and others in $ Billion
|2.403
|3.828
|3.052
|2.872
|2.380
|Net Income in $ Billion
|0.471
|1.813
|0.926
|0.422
|0.443
|EBITDA $ Billion
|1.08
|2.68
|1.81
|1.56
|1.23
|EPS diluted in $/share
|1.05
|5.43
|2.71
|1.28
|1.38
|Cash from Operating activities in $ Million
|1,085
|891
|1,535
|1,104
|1,413
|CapEx in $ Million
|315
|379
|388
|994
|637
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|770
|512
|1,147
|110
|776
|Total cash $ Billion
|0.30
|0.23
|0.28
|0.27
|0.25
|Total LT Debt in $ Billion
|7.51
|5.89
|5.29
|5.53
|5.45
|Dividend per share in $
|0.125
|0.125
|0.125
|0.25
|0.25
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million
|363
|347
|342
|330
|312
|Oil Production
|4Q21
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|Total Oil Equivalent in K Boepd
|385.6
|404.0
|384.6
|381.9
|414.4
|International
|187.6
|193.1
|184.4
|163.1
|196.6
|USA
|228.0
|211.0
|200.3
|218.8
|217.8
|Global liquid price ($/Boe)
|78.52
|100.23
|113.79
|97.81
|86.17
|Global Natural gas price ($/MMBtu)
|4.95
|4.70
|5.65
|5.62
|4.04
Source: Company filing. Historical data since 2015 is only available to the Gold and Oil Corner subscribers.
4Q22 total revenues and others were $2.380 billion (with oil revenues of $2.472 billion), up from $2.403 billion the same quarter a year ago.
The global liquid price was $86.17 in 4Q22 compared to $71.72 in 3Q21, as shown in the chart below. The global liquid price was down from the preceding quarter's record of $97.81 per barrel but significantly up from last year's quarter, as shown below:
This price level in 2022 allowed the company to keep the dividend this quarter at $0.25 per share and buy back 36.2 million shares of APA common stock at an average price of $39.34. Furthermore, APA spent $1.436 billion in total debt reduction.
Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. The company has a different way of calculating the free cash flow because it is a non-GAAP determination.
Trailing 12-month free cash flow is now $2,545 million, with a free cash flow of $776 million for the fourth quarter.
4.1 - Production Details
The North Sea had a significant uptick in 4Q22 production post-3Q22 downtime & turnarounds, but a slightly lower production is expected in 1Q23.
Production in the USA is the most important for the company, with 217,830 Boep/d in 4Q22, or 52.6% of the total output.
4.2 - Block 58 in Suriname 4Q22 update - Seven exploration discoveries since 2020. Block 53 first discovery.
Block 58 and now block 53 are significant potential long-term assets and could be game changers for the company. These two blocks are very promising and could help APA corporation tremendously.
CEO John Christmann said in the conference call:
on Block 58 in Suriname, the flow test of two appraisal wells at Sapakara South, which indicated a combined resource in place of more than 600 million barrels of low GOR oil. At Krabdagu, the discovery well was also successfully flow tested. An appraisal is now underway with two rigs. Additionally, in Block 53, the first oil discovery was made at Baja, which is on trend with Krabdagu.
Note: in December 2019, APA (then known as Apache) and TotalEnergies (TTE) formed a joint venture to develop the project off Suriname. Under the Suriname deal, Apache and Total held 50% working interest in Block 58. Also, APA Suriname is the operator of Block 53 (45%) with PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd (30%) and Cepsa (25%).
APA Corporation reiterates upstream CapEx of $2.0 to $2.1 billion.
Total production for 1Q23 will be between 388K to 390K Boep/d. or about 6% lower.
During 1Q23, anticipate a 9% decline in U.S. production due to the following:
The company expects adjusted barrels of oil equivalent growth of 4 to 5% and oil growth of more than 10% in 2023.
APA is committed to returning at least 60% of free cash flow to shareholders and indicated that it would continue to appraise and explore Block 58 offshore Suriname with its partners.
Note: The chart has been adjusted for the dividend.
APA forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $42.9 and support at $37. It is generally considered a bearish pattern.
...you as a trader should be aware that a breakout below the trendline can signal a further move to the downside, and you should adjust your trading accordingly.
The short-term strategy is regularly trading LIFO at about 30%-35% of your position. I suggest selling between $42.6 and $43.5, with the next higher resistance at $46, and waiting for a retracement between $37.5 and $36.25, with possible lower support at $35.
However, this simple strategy will have to be adjusted depending on the situation in Ukraine and the growing risk of stagflation, which could significantly hurt the oil stocks that have been revived again recently.
Watch oil prices like a hawk.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
Author's note: If you find value in this article and want to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below to vote for support. Thanks.
Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.
You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.
"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.
Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I trade mostly APA short-term and have a small long position, as explained in my article.
Comments