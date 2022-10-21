Bruce Bennett

All companies have to choose between short-term objectives and their long-term goals at some point. Oftentimes, tough choices have to be made when companies face adversity, and sometime management has to make sacrifices that make shareholders and others with equity stakes in the business angry.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is one company that is at such a crossroads right now.

Verizon has been a decent stock for dividend investors to own for some time, and the company has paid out impressive income despite offering minimal total returns over the last decade.

Data by YCharts

Still, Verizon's stock is down 20.23% over the last 10 years, while the S&P 500 (SP500) is up 160% over the last decade.

Verizon has paid out impressive income during this time despite consistently and significantly underperforming the broader indexes. The company has paid out nearly 5% per year over the last decade, so investors have gotten a return of nearly 30% on their capital during this time. Many income investors are obviously also much more concerned about dividends than total returns.

Today, Verizon Communications Inc. is a sell because the company has no plan to grow their retail subscriber base, and management's spending is out of control. The company's borrowing costs are also going to be higher as interest rates move up, and Verizon has no choice but to continue to allocate significant capital to their network to keep up with competitors such as T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS).

Verizon's recent third and fourth quarter earnings reports show the company's continued struggles with retaining retail subscribers and handling rising costs. Verizon lost 189,000 paid subscribers in the third quarter after the company raised charges in June. The company on net gained 8,000 new paid subscribers in the third quarter, with most of the new clients being in the business segment, and that number was still well below consensus analyst expectations for 35,000 new paid subscribers. Verizon continues to spend heavily to build out the company's 5G network, and net income also fell in the third quarter and for the full year as well. This prompted management to announce that they plan to reduce annual costs by $2-3 billion before 2025.

The company's fourth quarter earnings report was also disappointing. Verizon reported full year adjusted earnings per share of $5.18 a share, compared with adjusted full year earnings per share in 2021 of $5.50 a share. The company's earnings fell by nearly 6% year-over-year. Verizon's retail subscriber growth in the 4th quarter was also mediocre. The company added 217,000 net paying accounts at the end of last year, but only 41,000 of those clients were retail customers. T-Mobile added 927,000 new postpaid accounts in the 4th quarter, and 6.92 million new accounts last year. T-Mobile's 5G network is also much more impressive than Verizon's since the company merged with Sprint in 2020. T-Mobile's 5g network covers 53% of the United States, while Verizon's 5g network only covers 12.8% of the country. Verizon is going to have to continue to spend to keep up with competitors' coverage networks.

Verizon also continues to spend very heavily. The company spent $23.1 billion last year, with management forecasted spending in 2023 to be $18.25 billion to $19.25 billion, and at nearly $17 billion in 2024. Management also refused to give forward guidance. Verizon has been spending heavily for a while, and management plans to continue to allocate a significant amount of capital to building out the company's network in the coming years. Still, despite this heavy spending, Verizon's network is still unimpressive compared to the company's competitors. Adding new retail customers is particularly important for Verizon, too, since the company gets 76% of their revenues from their consumers, and wireless makes up 58% of total consumer revenues.

Verizon also looks overvalued using several different metrics. The company currently trades at 8x forward earnings, but analysts are expecting Verizon to grow earnings at around 4% per year over the next 3-5 years, and this company has been missing earnings expectations. Companies trading at 8x forward earnings projects are expected to show earnings growth of 5-6% a year. Verizon also trades at 2.47x forward sales expectations; the industry average is 1.89x forward sales estimates.

Verizon's decision to not issue forward guidance is also a warning that the company is not confident in their business for the upcoming year. Verizon Communications Inc. is in a capital-intensive business, and the company's earnings growth has been disappointing because management hasn't been able to retain or grow the retail subscriber base at a significant enough level to offset the company's massive spending. Verizon also can't rely on raising prices on existing customers since the company already has the most expensive plans in the industry, and competition remains fierce. While Verizon Communications Inc.'s debt is still being financed at very low rates and the company has the revenue to cover the current dividend, management has no plan to offset spending and drive significant earnings growth in the very competitive wireless industry.