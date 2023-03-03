In my previous note on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), I laid out a bullish thesis for the emerging cybersecurity giant despite its stock looking like a falling knife. At the time, CrowdStrike had delivered a beat on both the top and bottom lines for Q3 FY2023; however, management's guidance for Q4 FY2023 and FY2024 had fallen short of consensus analyst estimates. As you may remember, CrowdStrike's stock collapsed by ~20% in the aftermath of its previous earnings release, and here's how I expected CrowdStrike to perform in the near term (back in December):
Technically, I can see CrowdStrike testing the $100 psychological level in the next couple of months, and if that fails, I expect CRWD to drop down to the $80-85 range.
Since the publication of my report, CrowdStrike has had wild swings. After sliding down to the $100 level by late December, CrowdStrike broke the psychological support level and slid down to ~$92 in early January. Now, I understand that CRWD did not quite reach my downside target range of $80-$85; however, I still think we were bang on about the near-term directional movement in CRWD stock.
After hitting a temporary bottom at ~$92, CrowdStrike's stock has bounced higher, and it is now trading at roughly $126 (~36% higher). And having regained the $100 psychological support with relative ease, CrowdStrike's stock looks primed to extend its rally even further heading into its Q4 FY2023 earnings report on Tuesday, March 7.
In this note, I will provide a preview of CrowdStrike's Q4 FY2023 report and share my rationale for investing in CRWD despite a significant run-up in the stock heading into a pivotal earnings report.
In their Q3 FY2023 earning press release, CrowdStrike's management guided for Q4 revenues to be in the range of $619-$628M, and this guide fell short of consensus analyst estimates of $634M. Yes, the guide for non-GAAP EPS of $0.42-$0.45 came in well ahead of estimates. However, Mr. Market's negative reaction to CrowdStrike's ER showed that investors were clearly upset about CRWD's weaker-than-expected revenue guidance.
Well, that's not all! CrowdStrike's management had more bad news for investors. From the Q3 earnings call transcript, I learned that CrowdStrike's management sees macro headwinds lasting through the first half of this year, and as a result, CrowdStrike's ARR growth rate is set to slow down to the low 30s in 2023 (FY2024).
Now, CrowdStrike's management has a history of under-promising and over-delivering, and so, we may well end up with 35%+ revenue growth at CrowdStrike in 2023.
In my view, the secular tailwinds in cybersecurity are going to remain strong for years to come, and CrowdStrike is performing exceptionally well (even in this tough macro environment). Unfortunately, significant growth deceleration in this environment is unlikely to go unpunished. And we could see another leg lower in CRWD stock if earnings fall short of expectations.
Before we look into consensus analyst estimates for Q4, let's briefly review CrowdStrike's Q3 earnings report to understand ongoing business trends.
After being insulated from the macroeconomic environment in recent quarters, cybersecurity firms like CrowdStrike finally started to show some signs of demand weakness in Q3. In its previous quarterly report, CrowdStrike reported revenue of ~$581M (up 53% y/y), a figure that came in slightly ahead of guidance. While CrowdStrike beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines, the quantum of the revenue beat was quite small (especially in relation to CRWD's history). Now, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, I think it is noteworthy that CrowdStrike is still growing at a ferocious clip!
Also, in addition to scaling revenues at a healthy clip, CrowdStrike is delivering operating leverage, with free cash flow margins reaching 30% in Q3 FY2023 - resulting in record free cash flow generation of ~$174M. As of December 2022, management expected 2023 (FY2024) FCF margins to also come in above 30%. In my view, CrowdStrike is quickly turning into a free cash flow generating machine, and the future looks bright.
Here's some additional commentary from my Q3 earnings review for CRWD:
By the end of Q3, CrowdStrike's cash balance reached ~$2.5B (net cash ~$1.7B), and with robust FCF generation, this balance sheet is only going to get stronger in the upcoming years. That said, CrowdStrike is still not GAAP profitable, and that is down to its aggressive SBC structure. While SBC as a % revenue will continue to moderate over coming years as CrowdStrike grows, it is quite high at ~24%. With headcount growth of 40%+ this year, SBC is set to remain high next year too. And this is not an environment where such heavy SBC spending is looked upon favorably! High SBC is a problem, but it is far from being a dealbreaker.
In Q3, CrowdStrike's net new ARR came in short of expectations, and the management team attributed this miss to macroeconomic headwinds causing elongated sales cycles with SMBs and phased deployments among large customers. The positive thing here is that win rates are actually higher, and revenue is only delayed (these deals are not lost). While CrowdStrike is struggling to close deals with new customers, it continues to get more out of its existing customer base, as evidenced by Net Retention Rates [NRR] of more than 120.
In a nutshell, CrowdStrike's Q3 results showed the first signs of a negative impact on CRWD's business due to a poor macro environment. While revenue growth is decelerating, the absolute revenue growth rates remain robust, and CrowdStrike's earnings are growing even faster than revenues. Hence, I remain optimistic about CrowdStrike prospects.
So far we have discussed CrowdStrike's Q3 report and its management's outlook for Q4. Now, let's see what Wall Street analysts are expecting from CRWD's upcoming report.
As we noted earlier, CrowdStrike's earnings date is March 7, 2023, with numbers expected to be released in post-market hours. According to consensus analyst estimates, CrowdStrike is set to deliver total revenue of $626.94M for Q4, and the range of these estimates is from $620M to $671M.
Over the last three months, CrowdStrike has received 28 downward revisions for Q4 revenue as analysts scamper to adjust to management's lowered guidance. As of today, the consensus analyst estimate for CrowdStrike's Q4 revenue sits at $626.94M (near the high end of management's guidance range).
While the consensus outlook for CrowdStrike's revenue has been trending in the wrong direction over the last quarter or so, the earnings outlook is getting markedly better. CrowdStrike is already a cash-generating machine, and with scale, profitability is only going to get better in the future.
Based on recent business trends, management's guidance, and peer Q4 ERs, I think CrowdStrike will deliver a beat on consensus analyst estimates. The quantum of the beat may be minimal, and my projection for Q4 revenue stands at $630-$640M (vs. guidance of $619-$628M, i.e., a beat of 1-2.5%).
Here's my valuation model for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc:
According to TQI Valuation Model, CrowdStrike is worth ~$149 per share ($36B in market cap). Assuming an exit multiple of 25x P/FCF, I see CrowdStrike trading at $327 five years from now. This would represent a 5-yr CAGR return of ~21%. Since the expected CAGR return on CrowdStrike is greater than my investment hurdle rate of 15%, I view CRWD as a buy at current levels.
In the digital era, cybersecurity software is critical infrastructure for all businesses regardless of which sector or industry they operate in. And this secular growth trend is set to go on for several years to come. Despite evidence of growth deceleration piling up in recent quarters, CrowdStrike remains a best-of-breed cybersecurity platform that is set to grow at a robust pace for years to come.
Even after a significant run-up in recent weeks, CRWD looks reasonably valued at around 30x 2023 Price-to-FCF. Technically, I see the rally in CrowdStrike taking the stock up to the $140-$160 range in the near term. And an earnings beat this week could trigger that probabilistic move higher in CRWD.
As I see it, CrowdStrike's business can remain resilient in this challenging market environment given the secular demand for cybersecurity solutions (evidenced by recent ER reports from peers such as Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Okta (OKTA)). This is why I am more than relaxed about my long position in CrowdStrike.
Going into Tuesday's quarterly report, I continue to like CrowdStrike as a long-term investment. However, I firmly believe that investors should stagger their purchases over 6-12 months as using a DCA plan eliminates the need for timing entries.
Key Takeaway: I rate CrowdStrike a "Buy" at $126, with a strong preference for staggered accumulation.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRWD, OKTA, ZS, S either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
