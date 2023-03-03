CrowdStrike Stock: All You Need To Know About CRWD's Upcoming Q4 Earnings

Mar. 06, 2023 10:00 AM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)1 Comment
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Marketplace

Summary

  • CrowdStrike is all set to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday March 7, 2023, during post-market hours.
  • Technically, CrowdStrike's stock looks primed for a run-up into the $140-$160 range (+10-25% higher than current levels) going into the Q4 ER.
  • Based on management's history of sandbagging guidance and lowered analyst estimates, I think CrowdStrike can register an earnings beat this quarter. However, a growth deceleration seems inevitable.
  • With macroeconomic challenges expected to last through H1 2023, CRWD's ER could yet prove to be disappointing, and the stock could be headed lower after its earnings report.
  • However, from a long-term investor's perspective, I rate CrowdStrike a "Buy" at $126 (with a preference for slow accumulation).
  • We're currently running a sale at my private investing ideas service, The Quantamental Investor, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »
cybersecurity concept, user privacy security and encryption, secure internet access Future technology and cybernetics, screen padlock.

Thapana Onphalai

Introduction

In my previous note on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), I laid out a bullish thesis for the emerging cybersecurity giant despite its stock looking like a falling knife. At the time, CrowdStrike had delivered a beat on both the top and bottom

Are you looking to upgrade your investing operations?

Your investing journey is unique, and so are your investment goals and risk tolerance levels. This is precisely why we designed our marketplace service - "The Quantamental Investor" - to help you build a robust investing operation that can fulfill (and exceed) your long-term financial goals. 

We have recently reduced our subscription prices to make our community more accessible. TQI's annual membership now costs only $480 (or $50 per month). New users can also avail of special introductory pricing!

JOIN THE QUANTAMENTAL INVESTOR NOW

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
4.75K Followers
We make investing in equity markets simple, fun, and profitable

I am the Author and Chief Financial Engineer at "The Quantamental Investor" - a community pursuing bold, active investing with proactive risk management. At TQI, our mission is to help retail investors build generational wealth in equity markets. To do so, we share robust model portfolios that cater to investor needs across different stages of the investor lifecycle. All of our investment ideas are thoroughly vetted through TQI's Quantamental Analysis process, which uses a mix of fundamental, quantitative, technical, and valuation analysis. If you're interested in learning more about our marketplace service, visit: The Quantamental Investor


If you're interested in reviewing my performance, feel free to view this tracker: Performance tracker for my SA research.

To learn more about our company and services, visit: The Quantamental Investment Group LLC's website - TQIG | Home


Prior to joining The Quantamental Investment Group LLC, I served as the Head of Equity Research at LASI's SA Marketplace service - Beating The Market, for two years. In the past, I have worked as an Associate Fellow with Jacmel Growth Partners, a middle-market private equity firm in New York. My resume also includes a stint at Capgemini as a software engineer. With regards to academia, I hold a Master of Quantitative Finance degree from Rutgers Business School and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, whilst I am also pursuing the CFA certification (Level 2 candidate).


If you would like to connect with me, please feel free to send me a direct message on SA or leave a comment on one of my articles!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRWD, OKTA, ZS, S either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.