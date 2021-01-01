YETI Q4 Earnings: A 'Kitchen Sink' Quarter Presents A Buying Opportunity

Mar. 06, 2023 11:40 AM ETYETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
685 Followers

Summary

  • YETI is down over 60% from its all-time high in 2021.
  • The company continues to be impacted heavily by macro headwinds.
  • Its latest earnings were disappointing, especially the guidance which missed the consensus badly.
  • The current valuation is discounted and bad news should mostly be priced in after the kitchen sink quarter.
  • I rate the company as a buy.

Young couple making coffee during hiking

mixetto/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

YETI (NYSE:YETI) has been struggling heavily in the past two years, with the share price down over 60% from its all-time high in 2021. The company is extremely exposed to macro headwinds which continue to

Chart
Data by YCharts

Trading Economics

Trading Economics

YETI

YETI

YETI

YETI

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
685 Followers
I am a student currently studying sociology and economics at the University of New South Wales. I just started writing and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.