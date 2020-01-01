Hyzon Motors: Delisting And Deglobalization Are Major Risks

Mar. 06, 2023 11:40 AM ETHyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)1 Comment
Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Marketplace

Summary

  • Hyzon Motors Inc. will try to appeal their delisting on March 16th, and this is a major point of volatility for a company whose results we haven't seen for a long time.
  • With all the challenges of the current market, this is an unacceptable risk for any intelligent investor.
  • At any rate, we are growing increasingly callous about hydrogen's chances in a deglobalizing world and would avoid investing anywhere along the chain of hydrogen energy.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

A truck-shaped lake in the midst of pristine nature, illustrating the concept of clean, greenhouse-free transport in the form of electric, hybrid or hydrogen propulsion. 3d rendering.

Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) is in principle an interesting company that produces its own hydrogen fuel cells focused on the truck markets with its proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology. The problem is that, last we heard, Hyzon is

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
3.53K Followers
Author of The Value Lab
A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.