Walmart: Caution Warranted As Waltons Cash Out

Mar. 06, 2023 11:43 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)9 Comments
ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
Marketplace

Summary

  • Walmart has seen aggressive insider selling that appears to be accelerating this year.
  • Q4 earnings and forecast 2023/2024 FY net sales and EPS figures are weak WMT trades at a demanding valuation that is incongruent with the current stock price.
  • WMT also has seen declining store numbers both in the US and internationally.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Away From The Herd. Learn More »

Walmart Eliminating Hundreds Of Corporate Roles In Restructuring Effort

Justin Sullivan

By David Huston and Nick Gomez (technical)

There are reasons to be very cautious on Walmart and it would appear - for now - that the market is discounting the potential headwinds facing the company.

In essence, this piece

s

Secform4

s

Secform4

d

David Huston

s

ANG Traders, stockcharts.com

a

ANG Traders, stockcharts.com

y

Yahoo

w

Walmart

w

Walmart

w

Walmart

t

tradingeconomics.com

c

Conference Board

Take advantage of our 14-day free trial and stay on the right side of the market and Away From the Herd.

" I am SO VERY thankful for the discovery of this site, and the wisdom and knowledge I have gained ..."

" I have not seen this type of analysis anywhere else. "

"It is probably the only report of its type on the planet when you think about it."

Take advantage of our 14-day free trial and stay on the right side of the market and Away From the Herd.

This article was written by

ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
4.05K Followers
An MMT-based analysis of the equity markets
I have a degree in Math and Science from the University of Toronto, as well as a degree in education, also from U of T.

During my 44-years of investing, I have come to understand that the only constants in the stock market are fear and funds (money), and that Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) provides the best description of how money moves through the economy.

In partnership with David Huston, we search for and analyze repetitive sentiment and fund-flow-based patterns in the stock market's price history, and offer a Marketplace service, Away From the Herd, that reports our findings and allows subscribers to replicate the trades we are involved in for our own accounts. My four decades of experience in the market have taught me to not trade "for the sake of trading". Identifying, and staying with the primary trend is key to wealth accumulation. We use a variety of investment instruments such as stocks, ETFs, and options to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.