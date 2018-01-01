Allison Dinner/Getty Images News

It’s been just under a year since I bought The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS), and in that time, the shares have returned -6.25% against a loss of 3% for the S&P 500. Four months later, I did a comparison between the Gap and Victoria Secrets, and decided that the latter was the superior investment at that time. My Gap shares have returned about 51% since then, against a gain of 5.6% for the S&P 500. On the eve of the next earnings announcement, I thought I’d review the name yet again to see if it makes sense to buy more, hold, or sell my stake in this business. I’ll make that determination, as usual, by looking at the most recent financial results, and by looking at the valuation as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

I put a “thesis statement” near the beginning of each of my articles because I’m absolutely obsessed with saving you time and the effort required to wade through an entire one of my articles. You’re welcome. I’m of the view that the risk-reward for the shares of The Gap aren’t worth it at the moment. I think the company is financially troubled for a host of reasons that I outline below. Additionally, the stock is no longer the “screaming buy” valuation it was when I last reviewed the name. Specifically it’s just under 60% more expensive now than it was then. Most disturbingly, the shares are yielding about 30 basis points less than the risk free rate, which is a very strange set of circumstances, given that the risk that this dividend will be cut is much greater than the risk that Uncle Sam doesn’t pay you back in a year. I think investors would be wise to remember the “risk” component of the “risk-reward” pairing, and I don’t think the risk is worth it at the moment. I also think investors would be wise to remember that capital preservation is of critical importance. Do you remember Warren Buffett’s quip about the two most important rules of investing: “Rule number 1, don’t lose money. Rule number 2, don’t forget rule number one?” It’s relevant at the moment in my view. In a world where the risk free rate is 2%, perhaps a sound argument could be made to suggest that these shares are worth it because of the TINA effect. In a world where the risk free rate has spiked to 5%, holding these shares makes relatively little sense in my view.

Financial Snapshot

As we head into the fiscal year end for the company, the financials look bad in my estimation. Compared to the same period in 2021, revenue for the first nine months of 2022 was down about 6.4%, and net income was off by about 74%. At the same time, long-term debt exploded higher by about $352 million, 24%, and the company spent a net $100 million of that on buybacks. Additionally, there's about $400 million less cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet today than there was the previous year. Taking this all together, and we’re now in a world where the company’s dividend payout ratio is back to over 100%.

It’s not all bad news at The Gap, though. There are 316 fewer stores around today than there were in 2021, and the revenue per store has increased by about 2.35% from $3.27 million to $3.35 million.

Even that relatively good news has to be put in a broader context though. In the pre-pandemic era, the company was generating more revenue per store. For instance, at the same time in 2019, the company generated about $3.67 million per store. So, while things are better than 2021 on that score, revenue per store is generally trending lower.

Additionally, when compared to the pre-pandemic period, revenue and net income are both down by 3% and 87% respectively. The capital structure has deteriorated massively since then, with long-term debt higher by 47%, and cash down by 37.25% since then. A similar story emerges when we compare the most recent period to 2018. Revenue and net income are down by 5%, and 90% respectively.

Given the fact that the financials of this company are materially different than they were only a few years ago, I’d be willing to add to my position, but will only do so if the valuation is very attractive.

The Stock

My regulars know that I consider the business and the stock to be different things. This is because the business generates revenue and profits selling denim, fleece, and khaki apparel, for instance, while the stock is a speculative instrument that gets traded around based on long-term expectations about the business. Given that the financial statement valuation of the business is "backward looking" and the stock is a forecast about the distant future, there's an inevitable tension between the two.

Additionally, this stock, like all stocks, can be affected by changes in the overall market. The crowd may change its views about the desirability of "stocks" as an asset class, and that will impact individual stocks to some degree. Let me flesh this idea out a bit by using this investment as an example. I think a reasonable argument could be made to suggest that some portion of the 6% loss I’ve taken on this stock over the past year, can be attributed to the fact that the overall market, and thus the appetite for “stocks” has also declined.

Also, a stock might be affected by what a fashionable analyst says about it. "Stocks" as a class may also be affected by interest rates, and the relative attractiveness of alternatives to equities. So, the business sells t-shirts and jeans, while the stock bounces up and down based on the crowd's ever-changing views about the future, and that’s influenced by analysts, and interest rates, and other factors only obliquely related to apparel retail. The crowd is capricious, because the shares are much more volatile than anything that happens at the actual business. In my view, the only way to successfully trade stocks is to spot the discrepancies between what the crowd is assuming about a given company and subsequent results. I like to buy stocks when the crowd is particularly down in the dumps about a given stock, because those expectations are easier to beat.

Another way of writing "down in the dumps about a given stock" is "cheap." I like to buy cheap stocks because they tend to have more upside potential than downside. This is because much of the bad news has been wrung out of price. As my regulars know, I measure the cheapness of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the relationship of price to some measure of economic value, like sales, earnings, and the like. I like to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. When I last reviewed The Gap, the shares were trading at a P/S ratio of about .19, and I was of the view that the shares were priced “too pessimistically,” and were likely to head higher. There are problems here, but nineteen cents for $1 of sales is a pretty steep bargain. Fast forward to the present and the shares are about 59% more expensive, per the following:

They’re still objectively cheap when compared to their own history, but they’re no longer the bargain they were last summer.

My regulars know that I think ratios can be instructive, but I also want to try to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given investment. If you read my stuff regularly, you know that the way I do this is by turning to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply some pretty basic math to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in this formula. In case you find Penman's writing a bit dense, you might want to try "Expectations Investing" by Mauboussin and Rappaport. These two also have introduced the idea of using the stock price itself as a source of information, and we can infer what the market is currently "expecting" about the future. Applying this approach to The Gap at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow earnings at a rate of ~8% in perpetuity. I consider that to be a very optimistic forecast for any company, especially one as challenged as this.

I’m too old to have the stomach for chasing returns anymore. I’m at that stage of my life when I’m about preserving capital. Given that everything in the world of investing is relative, I need to make the best relative choice of what to do with my capital. Given that I can get a 5% risk free return on my capital for one year, I don’t think these shares are a compelling risk return trade at the moment. The dividend yield is currently about 30 basis points lower than the risk free rate, and that makes no sense to me, since there is much greater risk that this dividend is cut than there's that Uncle Sam won’t pay you back in a year. So when earnings are released, I may miss out on some future upside returns if the shares rocket higher, and that will be a fine outcome in my view. The risk to generate that return is too great in my view, and we must always remain mindful of the “risk” in the “risk-reward” trade-off. For that reason, I’ll be selling my shares, and parking the capital in Treasuries for the next year.