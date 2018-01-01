I'm Selling The Gap Before Earnings

Mar. 06, 2023 11:59 AM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.46K Followers

Summary

  • I think the financial history here is troubled for a variety of reasons I outline below. This would not be a problem if the shares were cheap enough.
  • The shares are just under 60% more expensive than when I last reviewed the name. You can now earn 30 basis points more for taking on zero risk.
  • The world of "TINA" is gone, as there very much is an alternative to a risky stock with a relatively thin dividend yield.
Clothing Giant Gap Announces Its Cutting 500 Corporate Jobs

Allison Dinner/Getty Images News

It’s been just under a year since I bought The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS), and in that time, the shares have returned -6.25% against a loss of 3% for the S&P 500. Four months later, I did a comparison between the Gap and Victoria Secrets, and

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.46K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GPS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although I own shares as I submit this article, I'm about to sell

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.