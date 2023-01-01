krblokhin

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) investors are having a déjà vu moment this morning. The company has announced its $2.75 Billion acquisition of NJOY Holdings, as reported by Seeking Alpha here. This is not a surprise given recent news items including the Juul exit (thank heavens for that, although it means little at this point financially) and swirling rumors about an NJOY deal.

While I do follow earnings reports and many times listen to conference calls, this is one of the rare times when I chose to listen to a business update.

I did this for two reasons:

Altria is my largest holding that I plan to hold on for at least 8 more years. The Seeking Alpha community has a large interest in Altria in general and is very nervous about this particular deal, as can be evidenced by the comments on the news item.

I am a tad nervous, too, as my large, high-yielding positions like AT&T Inc. (T) and Altria have a history of making things worse for shareholders through "diworsifications." AT&T seems to have finally corrected courses over the last few months by going back to its tradition and basics. But Altria's case is a bit different, as it is almost universally agreed that at some point, the pricing power may not be able to offset the decline in traditional smoking. Hence, Altria cannot be faulted for chasing Vaping avenues.

After listening to Altria's business update webcast, I am presenting a few reasons why I am cautiously optimistic that this time is different with Altria's attempt to buy growth.

The most obvious difference is the price tag. With Juul, Altria shelled out $13 Billion. While $2.5 Billion is still a hefty amount, it represents only 3% of Altria's current market cap.

With Juul, Altria had a 35% majority stake but was not the outright owner. This time, Altria has outright acquired NJOY, giving it both strategic and operational control it likely never had with Juul. As the CEO mentioned, Altria can leverage its existing resources to benefit the consumers (and the business of course).

"We believe the strengths of our commercial resources can benefit adult tobacco consumers and expand competition."

NJOY's ACE is the only pod-based e-vapor product with FDA marketing authorization, with the E-cigarette and Vape Market expected to have a CAGR of 30% between 2023 and 2030. The second image below, taken from the company's business update meeting, shows E-Vapor is the largest smoke-free category in the U.S. Put that together with the expected CAGR, it is easy to see why Altria keeps trying to get into this growth segment.

NJOY currently holds 6 of the 23 e-vapor marketing authorization from the FDA, according to the business update.

It also appears like NJOY is being responsible in marketing and securing its products as it is not in the top products used by under-age smokers. This fits with Altria's image of itself as being responsible in selling only to adults, as ironic as that might sound given the products they both sell.

According to the business update, NJOY has only about 50 sales personnel but has still managed to capture 3% of the market share. This once again fits with Altria's strength, as Altria's larger sales team (1,600) and retail stores reach (200,000) will help in making NJOY products more accessible (to the right audience).

Altria also referenced the prospects of international sales leveraging its partnership with Japan Tobacco.

Financially, the company has multiple avenues to fund this deal as shown in the last graphic below. The EPS guidance range of $4.98 to $5.13 was reaffirmed. The $1 Billion share repurchase was reaffirmed.



Conclusion

Whenever someone says Altria Group, Inc. is a bad investment due to declining volume, I make a case for the company by showing its history, operating discipline, pricing power, undervaluation, and the general power of compounding. I still stand by all those arguments. However, as Altria tries (and fails) repeatedly to showcase its next growth avenue, it is an implicit and explicit admission that the company does not believe in those arguments as much as I do. Obviously, their time frame is much longer than the minimal 8 years I am looking for, and hence they need to look for growth.

But as investors, we are well within our rights to question management's decisions, especially if we were fooled once. I am still fully invested in Altria and plan to do so based on what I've read so far about NJOY and what I heard on this business update. However, I am proceeding with caution and not adding to my position here. I hope Altria Group, Inc. is proceeding with more caution as well this time after e-"vapor"-ating $13 Billion last time around.

Additional Disclaimer: Smoking in general, and Vaping in specific bring up moral discussions, especially with respect to teens and young adults. This article does not endorse nor recommend smoking or vaping. However, I believe in the freedom of choice.