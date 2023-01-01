Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) investors are having a déjà vu moment this morning. The company has announced its $2.75 Billion acquisition of NJOY Holdings, as reported by Seeking Alpha here. This is not a surprise given recent news items including the Juul exit (thank heavens for that, although it means little at this point financially) and swirling rumors about an NJOY deal.
While I do follow earnings reports and many times listen to conference calls, this is one of the rare times when I chose to listen to a business update.
I did this for two reasons:
I am a tad nervous, too, as my large, high-yielding positions like AT&T Inc. (T) and Altria have a history of making things worse for shareholders through "diworsifications." AT&T seems to have finally corrected courses over the last few months by going back to its tradition and basics. But Altria's case is a bit different, as it is almost universally agreed that at some point, the pricing power may not be able to offset the decline in traditional smoking. Hence, Altria cannot be faulted for chasing Vaping avenues.
After listening to Altria's business update webcast, I am presenting a few reasons why I am cautiously optimistic that this time is different with Altria's attempt to buy growth.
"We believe the strengths of our commercial resources can benefit adult tobacco consumers and expand competition."
Whenever someone says Altria Group, Inc. is a bad investment due to declining volume, I make a case for the company by showing its history, operating discipline, pricing power, undervaluation, and the general power of compounding. I still stand by all those arguments. However, as Altria tries (and fails) repeatedly to showcase its next growth avenue, it is an implicit and explicit admission that the company does not believe in those arguments as much as I do. Obviously, their time frame is much longer than the minimal 8 years I am looking for, and hence they need to look for growth.
But as investors, we are well within our rights to question management's decisions, especially if we were fooled once. I am still fully invested in Altria and plan to do so based on what I've read so far about NJOY and what I heard on this business update. However, I am proceeding with caution and not adding to my position here. I hope Altria Group, Inc. is proceeding with more caution as well this time after e-"vapor"-ating $13 Billion last time around.
Additional Disclaimer: Smoking in general, and Vaping in specific bring up moral discussions, especially with respect to teens and young adults. This article does not endorse nor recommend smoking or vaping. However, I believe in the freedom of choice.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO, T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
