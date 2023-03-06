Cargojet Inc. (CGJTF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 06, 2023 11:22 AM ETCargojet Inc. (CGJTF), CJT:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.07K Followers

Cargojet Inc. (OTCPK:CGJTF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2023 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Pauline Dhillon - Chief Corporate Officer

Ajay Virmani - President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Calver - Chief Financial Officer

Jamie Porteous - Chief Strategy Officer

Sanjeev Maini - Vice President, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Konark Gupta - Scotiabank

Cameron Doerksen - National Bank Financial

David Ocampo - Cormark Securities

Kevin Chiang - CIBC

Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets

Tim James - TD Securities

Stephen Anson - Raymond James

Michael Goldie - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Cargojet Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Ms. Pauline Dhillon. Please go ahead, Ms. Dhillon.

Pauline Dhillon

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call today. With me on the call today are Ajay Virmani, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Jamie Porteous, our Chief Strategy Officer; Scott Calver, our Chief Financial Officer; and Sanjeev Maini, our Vice President, Finance. After opening remarks about the quarter, we will open the call for questions.

I would like to point out that certain statements made on this call, such as those relating to our forecasted revenues, costs, and strategic plans, are forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This call also includes references to non-GAAP measures like adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and return on invested capital. Please refer to our most recent press release and MD&A for important assumptions and cautionary statements relating to forward-looking information, and for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to GAAP income.

I'll turn the call over to Ajay.

Ajay Virmani

Thank you, Pauline. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our fourth quarter earnings call.

I want to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.