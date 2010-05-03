MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

The Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:EFR) primarily invests in floating rate senior loans to generate high income for investors. Although the fund has paid a generous 8.3% trailing 12 month yield, I am worried it is an amortizing 'return of principal' fund that pays out more than it earns. I am also concerned that credit markets are not properly pricing in the Fed's intention to slow down the economy in order to tame inflation.

Fund Overview

The Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Fund is a closed-end fund ("CEF") that provides diversified exposure to the floating-rate loan market. Floating rate loans have low duration and may help investors reduce interest-rate risk and lower portfolio volatility. The EFR fund may use leverage to enhance returns. As of December 31, 2022, EFR's effective leverage was 35%.

The EFR fund has $374 million in assets and charge a 2.18% total expense ratio (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - EFR fund facts (eatonvance.com)

Portfolio Holdings

Figure 2 shows EFR's credit quality allocation as of December 31, 2022. The EFR fund is primarily invested in non-investment grade ("junk") senior loans rated below BBB. 19% of the portfolio is rated BB and 68% of the portfolio is rated B.

Figure 2 - EFR credit quality allocation (eatonvance.com)

The vast majority of EFR's portfolio is invested in domestic U.S. issuers (85%), with 8% invested in Europe ex. U.K., 5% in other North American issuers, and 3% invested in the U.K (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - EFR geographical allocation (eatonvance.com)

Returns

Figure 4 shows EFR's historical returns. EFR has generated modest, if unspectacular returns since its inception in 2003 with 3/5/10/15Yr average annual returns of 3.0%/3.1%/4.4%/5.8% to February 28, 2023.

Figure 4 - EFR historical returns (morningstar.com)

2022 was the worst performance for EFR in the past decade, as the fund returned -6.1% (Figure 5). Investors should note that as the EFR fund focuses primarily on floating rate senior loans, its annual returns tend to be in the mid-single-digits, driven by high yield credit spreads.

Figure 5 - EFR annual returns (morningstar.com)

Distribution & Yield

The EFR fund pays a monthly distribution with a trailing 12 month distribution of $0.9921 or 8.3% yield. On NAV, EFR's trailing distribution yields 7.7%.

Although the EFR fund pays an attractive 7.7% of NAV distribution yield, I worry that the fund's distribution may not be long-term sustainable as the distribution rate far exceeds the fund's historical average annual returns. Funds that cannot earn their distributions are called 'return of principal' funds. Eaton Vance has an excellent whitepaper titled 'Return of Capital Distributions Demystified' that goes over why 'return of principal' funds are problematic.

A classic sign of amortizing 'return of principal' funds is a long-term declining NAV, which unfortunately applies to the EFR fund (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - EFR has a long-term amortizing NAV (morningstar.com)

Why Investors Should Avoid Amortizing NAV Funds

I often see readers comment that they do not care about amortizing NAVs since they are not planning to sell their holdings. As long as the funds continue to pay out their generous distributions, they are happy to 'hold for the income'.

This approach may be short-sighted. While 'return of principal' funds can continue to fund high distribution rates for years, the can is simply being kicked down the road and may come back to bite investors.

For example, although an investor may have no immediate need for the capital invested in EFR, life can be unpredictable. What if one day the investor needs access to their capital, maybe to pay for medical expenses or to help their kids buy a house? Unfortunately, what they'll find is that the market certainly cares about EFR's amortizing NAV, so they'll 'lose' on their invested capital when they want to sell, as EFR's market price closely track its NAV (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - EFR's market price tracks its NAV (morningstar.com)

Credit Spreads Are A Risk To EFR

The EFR fund actually performed relatively well in 2022 against other fixed income funds because its floating rate portfolio allowed it to avoid interest rate risk that negatively affected other bond funds. However, investors should be mindful that floating rate senior loans are still susceptible to credit risks.

For example, the EFR fund suffered steep declines in 2008/2009 and 2020 because of the widening in credit spreads due to recessions (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - Credit spreads widen during recessions (St. Louis Fed)

Although credit is very benign at the moment, the economic risks continue to build, with the Fed vowing to raise interest rates 'higher for longer' in order to tame stubborn inflation. The risk is that with inflation starting to reaccelerate in recent weeks, the Fed may have no choice but to raise interest rates to such a level that it pushes the economy into a recession. If that happens, we may see credit spreads spike and the EFR may suffer steep drawdowns.

Conclusion

The EFR fund is a closed-end fund focused on floating rate senior loans. It provides investors with a generous 8.3% trailing 12 month yield. However, I am worried that EFR is a 'return of principal' fund paying out more than it earns, since the fund only has long-term average annual returns of 3-5%. This results in an amortizing NAV.

I am also concerned that the Fed may be intent on causing an economic slowdown in order to tame inflation, which should widen credit spreads and act as a headwind for credit funds like EFR.