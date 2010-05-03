EFR: Floating Rate Fund With Modest Returns Paying More Than It Earns

Summary

  • The EFR fund primarily invests in floating rate loans to generate high income.
  • The fund pays a trailing 8.3% distribution yield.
  • However, with historical average annual returns of only 3-5%, the EFR fund appears to be an amortizing 'return of principal' fund.

Finance Concept - Rolled Up 100 American Dollar Bills Forming A Bar Graph Over Grey Background

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

The Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:EFR) primarily invests in floating rate senior loans to generate high income for investors. Although the fund has paid a generous 8.3% trailing 12 month yield, I am worried it is

EFR fund facts

Figure 1 - EFR fund facts (eatonvance.com)

EFR credit quality allocation

Figure 2 - EFR credit quality allocation (eatonvance.com)

EFR geographical allocation

Figure 3 - EFR geographical allocation (eatonvance.com)

EFR historical returns

Figure 4 - EFR historical returns (morningstar.com)

EFR annual returns

Figure 5 - EFR annual returns (morningstar.com)

EFR has a long-term amortizing NAV

Figure 6 - EFR has a long-term amortizing NAV (morningstar.com)

EFR's market price tracks its NAV

Figure 7 - EFR's market price tracks its NAV (morningstar.com)

Credit spreads widen during recessions

Figure 8 - Credit spreads widen during recessions (St. Louis Fed)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

