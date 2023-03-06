Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference March 6, 2023 9:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Marc N. Casper – Chairman, President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Dan Brennan – Cowen

Dan Brennan

Pleased to be joining with me here on stage Marc Casper, Chairman, President, and CEO of Thermo Fisher. I am going to first say thank you Marc for coming. Appreciate it. And Eileen Pattinson here in the front row, so I thought Marc, maybe you can just kick it off with some opening remarks and then we will go into Q&A.

Marc N. Casper

Sure, so thanks Dan for having us. It is great to be back. I was telling Eileen on the way in this was the very first investor conference that I ever did which was back in 2002 and there was three people in the audience and one of which was looking for a job. So it was -- we have grown a lot in the company and so did Cowen. It has changed a lot over the years. So in terms of that was not the most important message but in terms of the highlights, so the company is well positioned industry leader. Our industry has incredibly strong long-term tailwinds and we have been able to gain market share consistently over the last decade plus. When I think about the company today, I think the thing is we are differentiated about the company is the relationships we have with our customers. The point is as folks were coming in one of our customer’s kind of came sprinting down the room to say hello, knowing that we were hear and that says something about sort of the relationships that we build.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Dan Brennan

Perfect, well you have been CEO now for I think almost 15 years, and this period I think it is inarguably the performance has been exceptional, you led the company through many different economic periods and environments. So what strategic actions do you look back on as the ones that most materially strengthen the company’s value proposition as a trusted partner to the industry?

Marc N. Casper

So Dan I think the thing that really has differentiated Thermo Fisher is that culture and actually when we focused the company’s strategy, it was all about success was on -- we do a good job for our customers then we are going to have a bright future. Right, now what company says we are going to do bad job for our customers. It is not the philosophy but rather it is actually deeply ingraining that about how you recognize people, reward people, and what you have is important. And when you do that day in and day out you get no short-term benefit for that. Like this is the long gain alright of how you build the business. But what that has translated to overtime is our ability to expand or serve capabilities for our customers. And if you think about how we serve the pharmaceutical biotech industry we started out as an instrument provider, then we added all of the consumer goals, we added the channel so we represent other companies. We were able to build out one of the largest contract developer manufacturers medicines and today we will be the second largest clinical research organization. Well, that’s all because our customers, just clinical research organizations well, that is all because our customers embrace doing more with us. They have a choice and they are choosing to do more with us and that’s really been thing that has set the company up for a flywheel effect of continuing being able to grow more quickly, gain more market share, reinvest, and create a bright future.

Dan Brennan

Terrific. So maybe looking forward then related to that, I should have put the questions down, how do you repeat the success you've had over that timeframe?

Marc N. Casper

Yeah, you know, history is interesting. The future is more important. And so the things that as I look to the future; one, we're much stronger today than we've ever been, right. So in terms of the relationships we have, the capabilities we have, the differentiation, all of that creates wonderful opportunities to continue to grow the business at an industry differentiated rate of performance for the long term. And when I think about the other aspects, I'm sure we'll delve into that, the industry continues to be fragmented, so there's opportunities to build the capabilities through capital deployment as well as we will continue to strengthen our offering both organically and inorganically and we have a great management team. So we're excited about what the future holds.

Dan Brennan

So with 2022 now behind us, can you discuss the benefit in hindsight how do you play it out say versus original expectations, I mean the industry did well, many of the companies here today, Thermo grew 14%, that even stands out in a really attractive industry?

Marc N. Casper

Yeah, so Dan, when I think about 2022 the year, it turned out to be just a spectacular year, right. And so that the first thing is, is that the end markets were good and you can look across the industry and the end markets were definitely strong. And at the same point in time, we were able to give a differentiated performance. I think the things that worked out for us in particular was the integration of PPD went extremely well. So it was our largest acquisition in our company's history. We had closed it in December of 2021 and it went phenomenally well. That business grew in the high teams from a core perspective. So it was very, very strong. But the rest of the company grew at a very high rate of growth and it turned out to be a year where we were able to raise guidance throughout and meaningfully beat the EPS number and invest it very significantly for the future. So we exit the year with strong order book as well as a really incredible competitive position.

Dan Brennan

So, from a high level how does 2023 look and what are some of the notable areas of opportunities and risk, I mean in particular, what's the confidence in the 7% organic growth you guided to, particularly in light of the very tough comp that the company is facing?

Marc N. Casper

Yeah, I mean when I think about the 7% growth, right, I like the whole management were paid to create tough comparisons. That's what our jobs are. So, we have a tough comparison for this year that's okay. And when we think about the 7% growth, what we think about is that the markets that we serve revert to more normal conditions. So 2021-2022 there was definitely elevated growth. Our assumption is that market is going to grow around 4% to 6% and with that rate of growth in the market then we're well positioned to go to 7%. If the markets continue like they continued in the previous two years, we'll grow well above the 7%. And if the markets are worse, if the economy turns down or something of that standpoint then we'll go lower. But I think it's reasonable from an assumption standpoint on the 4% to 6% market growth to be able to deliver the 7%.

Dan Brennan

So, from the deal environment, sorry for the backdrop, maybe I'll move over here. [Question Inaudible].

Marc N. Casper

Yeah, so the question that Terry refined Dan’s question on was really around if the economy gets worse, if you think back to the global financial crisis, what is the implications on the growth of the company? And every recession I've been around long enough that I've seen, I think three variants over sessions and so they're all different. And when I think about it, I think it's reasonable to believe that the company will grow through a recession, but there's -- but you never know. I don't mean it flippantly which is if there's something that drives very different demand profile in pharma and biotech and healthcare, you're not going to grow. But if it's -- if I look at historical patterns you're likely to be able to have modest growth in a very tough economic environment. So not foreshadowing that or anything but just sort of how I think about scenarios out there for the longer term.

Dan Brennan

Sure. So stock prices in the industry are still down, certainly from the 2021 and 2022 high. So good time for acquirers though obviously higher rates can dampen maybe some of the return profile. So what is the environment like today and can Thermo execute on a large transaction in 2023?

Marc N. Casper

Yeah. So Dan, I think this is a favorable M&A environment for the well capitalized companies with a track record, right, which is valuations are down a bit. The financing costs are up so it makes the return hurdles harder for certainly private equity and certainly for buyers that don't have the balance sheet or the track record. So from that standpoint we have a competitive advantage along with a couple others in terms of the ability to be able to win contested sort of type transactions. And we take the long view. We have not lowered or raised our return metrics over the last 20 years. So we didn't lower them return hurdles when the interest rates were near zero. And so we've been operating in an environment where we know that we can do transactions. I'm excited about the bolt on that we completed on January 3rd, which is the binding site. In the diagnostics field we have a very active pipeline. So I think some really interesting things we're looking at.

In terms of the large deals, you never know. It's not about the ability to afford, it's not about the ability to do them. You just don't control the timing. They happen when they happen. So if the right large transaction happens you'll see us do it. But those are every few years and it's not correlated with anything other than company specific is ready to be a seller.

Dan Brennan

And kind of the areas today that we would say the key focal points from M&A for you whether end market or type of product or capability?

Marc N. Casper

Yeah, from my vantage point we have an incredible set of capabilities. So I think a lot of the M&A are building out the portfolio that we have today. So we're pretty agnostic whether it's product or service and we're -- we certainly have great capabilities of serving pharma and biotech so that typically would be the area of focus. But when there's the right diagnostic asset you saw us buy one in January, occasionally we'll add there as well.

Dan Brennan

So, if you go back to your last Investor Day, I think the long-term plan you set out to deploy nearly 50 billion in capital over the coming years. Are you confident you can achieve this level and if not will you return more to shareholders?

Marc N. Casper

Yeah. So we gave -- when we did our three-year outlook back in last year the 50 billion is something that the company can afford to do and we'll do that with one caveat. And I think the caveat is always implicit, we're not going to do deals for deal sake. We're going to do deals that create shareholder value to strengthen the company strategically and are valued by our customers. So I don't wake up saying I've got whatever $47 billion to go. It's not how I think about it which is we give you a rough view of what is the right level of affordability. We have an incredible track record of actually doing more than what we say we're going to do. But we'll only do the transactions if it makes sense for the company. And yes, we would certainly return more capital to shareholders if we didn't like the M&A opportunities out there. So I'm quite bullish about what the opportunities are, but you don't want me coming to that. I have to be so committed to something that I do stupid deals to make a number.

Dan Brennan

So the regulatory environment for M&A seems less friendly, less industry friendly under new government leadership, how does that influence your M&A strategy?

Marc N. Casper

Yeah, forever you think about risks and transactions around antitrust in different periods of time. You have less or more accommodating antitrust environment. So that factors into what kinds of transactions you're willing to do or not because when you have a -- you could either have a lengthy review or have an unsuccessful transaction so, that informs what we do. But, nonetheless the market is so large and fragmented there's much that we can do.

Dan Brennan

So, I feel like in the last 18 months or so, maybe a couple of years, you've gotten more and more outspoken about Thermo share gains. I think, I mean you've always said you gained share, but I feel like it's been more pronounced and this has come up on certain quarterly calls and whatnot but just what areas of the business are you gaining the share and why?

Marc N. Casper

Yeah. So I don't know if I'm outspoken or maybe I am, I don't know. I think, the practical side is I do like to read transcripts and what I am yet to find many that were teams say we're out -- we finished the quarter, we lost share. So there's a lot of noise out there on sort of how folks view their business. I've accentuated it because the facts are very clear that we've gained share. And so trying to say it's not in the typical noise of putting a positive spin on everything. In terms of the where, right, obviously our instrument business has performed very well in a good market. So you look at it, the market is quite good, but our growth has been at the mid-teens has been very strong. It's very clear that our channel business has done very well, the Fisher Scientific Channel has done very well over a period of time. Bio production has been really strong, it's harder for investors to actually see it because it's within a segment. And there's many other businesses in that segment. But there we've grown faster than the companies that have reported for a period of time. So that's done quite well. And then our CRO, which is young is only a year plus in numbers that had a great first year as part of Thermo Fisher.

Dan Brennan

Great, that's certainly a good transition to instruments, which will be a focus on for the conference. And we're doing LCMS panel later this afternoon, which should be interesting. But as you mentioned, it's about 15% of revenues broadly for that sector that basically grew mid-teens. It's about a 7%, three-year stack. So I think investors are definitely focused on what the -- what drove the upside, what drove the strength, and where do we normalize to in 2023. So just give us a sense of a little more color about what really drove that growth for you and are you expecting a material slowdown in 2023 for yourselves or kind of what's the right zip code for that in 2023?

Marc N. Casper

Yeah, so Dan thanks for the question. So in terms of the instrument business, when I look at the outlook, first of all, you know, versus the 7% view for the year, the instrument business should be accretive to the 7% growth that we're outlining. We have good visibility to the first half is very strong based on the bookings that we had exiting the year. And what we've said, so nothing's changing and now I'm answering the question from what we said back at the earnings call is, we expect that the second half to be more moderate, we have less visibility. So into it, in terms of that, and so that's how we thought about it. So a very strong first half, a little bit more moderate second half, and above the 7% would be the rough guideline for the full year. So hopefully that gives you a rough sense. And the second half is an assumption. It's an assumption on -- because you have less visibility to the order book so that it could be better than that. I don't think it'll be worse. What drove it, if I think we invested very significantly in R&D in 2020 and 2021. We preserve the R&D expenditure, we had great new launches in 2022, we have a very strong pipeline in 2023. So innovation matters in terms of driving growth. And then within the specifics of Thermo Fisher, our electron microscopy business is also growing very strongly, it serves material science applications, things like battery technologies of the customers and next generation semiconductor is also a big customer so suddenly both of them have been very strong.

Dan Brennan

How about one quick follow up there just on LCMS, you'd be huge franchise there, just any color on the past and then the future in terms of how we think about the 2023 setup for LCMS?

Marc N. Casper

Yeah, so my innovation comments were primarily around the LCMS business. So we had very strong launches and we have a really exciting American Society of mass spectrometry coming up late spring. So we're well set up for this year, that business is growing very well. It's growing above the average of the segment. So well positioned there.

Dan Brennan

So before we get into bio production, maybe just a high level view on biopharma R&D. I know, last couple years, there's been a lot of concerns on the emerging biopharma with what's going on with capital markets now with IRA, the drug pricing having an impact on spending, just what's kind of a high level view of pharma R&D study worsening or improving?

Marc N. Casper

Yeah, so when I think about it, it is probably worth even say one level above, which is what's our role in pharma biotech. So from our historical perspective, our fastest growing end market for the last several years growing in the teens, our expectation in the 7% assumption for this year as the growth moderates, which is nothing surprising there. But still be faster growing segment than the average. So it should be our fastest growing end market in terms of that perspective. When I think about the R&D portion of the spend, it's clearly growing our expectation, it isn't probably growing at the same rate that we enjoyed the last couple of years, but still seeing a growing end market there.

Dan Brennan

And is there any impact from like, the fact that maybe it's not as robust as that just comps coming out of COVID, is there anything that…?

Marc N. Casper

It was more of the comp issue in terms of anything significant. I don't think the IRA has -- I think -- I don't think the industry knows what the longer term implications are. You can make a bull case or a bear case around it in terms of how clinical trials are done, and which indications and so forth. So I think that shakes out over time, I also think it's going to be different by companies. So I don't think that's next year or two thing that kind of has a big impact one way or the other.

Dan Brennan

Got it. And then you already addressed or brought up in terms of share gains, the bio production business, so we had that growing and I forget if you said this, but I know you guys give enough crumbs on your calls, we had it growing about mid-teens in 2022. Excuse me, that was about biopharma, sorry. But in terms of the bio production, obviously, a key debate has been this inventory issue which you've been pretty steadfast, you guys haven't really seen it, just maybe a little more color on maybe why you haven't seen it to the magnitude of others and/or what are you assuming in 2023 for maybe any modest inventory risk that you guys may have?

Marc N. Casper

Yeah, when I think about bio production, I think it's one where interesting, if I look at how much investor dialogue across the industry has on this topic, I think a little bit of it is the super short-term view. If you take a look over the last 5 to 10 years, the industry has grown hugely. You can strip out all the COVID. All that has just been a great sector, right, of which we've grown our share and our competitive position meaningfully over that period of time. So we're the industry leader in cell culture media and single use technologies, we have a rapidly growing purification business, really strong competitive position. We've been growing in the pandemic period, not necessarily because of the activity with the pandemic but also as the industry supply got tighter we were able to pick up market share and we grew faster than others would be my take on looking at the numbers that have been reported. So when I think about 2023 and what we said in our guidance call on February 1st was, we expect growth to moderate the first half being more modest than the second half where growth will be stronger, is purely to do with comparisons. We had very strong growth in the first half of last year. So that's the way that we're thinking about the end market. Long-term it should be fantastic is would be my expectation.

Dan Brennan

Okay. Maybe, when you think about within that seven to nine, I'm sure it came up at the Investor Day, but did you bake in mid-teens, low double-digit any color about what the durability of this over the next beyond 2023 years is for this business and Thermo’s position?

Marc N. Casper

Yeah, we don't necessarily do the bottoms up of every business in bio production, it is simply about 10% of our revenue. And, historically it's been our fastest growing business. So the kinds of numbers that you're talking about over the long term seems like a reasonable assumption.

Dan Brennan

Okay, so leaving life sciences as [indiscernible] in a recent press article to be [indiscernible] do you think such a deal were to occur, what type of impact could this have on you and or the market?

Marc N. Casper

Yeah, so you really can't comment much on speculation out there. But what I would say is it's a great market of which we have been in it since 2006. And so there's a lot of knowledge about how to operate a contract developer manufacturer, which, we have more than 15 years of experience in doing it. And so it's if others want to enter doesn't change the dynamic in any meaningful way, because you have to buy something that exists, that would be a credible competitor. So, for us that business is terrific. I think our outlook for continuing to grow the business is strong, we're investing organically in terms of the capital to grow it. And we add inorganically, sometimes we buy smaller capabilities that are complementary to our business and sometimes we buy sites from the industry as well. And we'll be opening up capabilities this year at our large scale biologics facility that we acquired from CSL. So, we're constantly building out the business and there will be more opportunity to deploy some capital to strengthen it as well.

Dan Brennan

So is there an opportunity for you to participate in further consolidation in the CDMO space, I mean, given you've got this strong position with Pantheon or maybe from a market share basis, certainly feel finished, I know you guys are pretty highly strategic fit, do you think M&A, particularly on the CDMO space is less likely for Thermo?

Marc N. Casper

No, I think it's the way I would think about M&A in the CDMO space in a way would be how I would think about it in the CRO space. You would think about M&A to strengthen the capabilities. It's not about buying shares, it's really about accentuating the strengths you have so kind of bolt on type of acquisitions. Obviously for us bolt on can be quite large in our scale, but that's how we think about it, we have an incredibly strong position there. So you would just complement it with M&A.

Dan Brennan

So maybe staying on that topic then with PPD and Pantheon, I know you've addressed it on the call, but just remind us in terms of 2023 outlook for each and then how about from a revenue synergy basis like where are we in terms of what you've been able to capture and has it played out in line better or worse than kind of your expectations?

Marc N. Casper

Yeah, so when we think back we did the acquisition of Pantheon in 2017 to build out our CDMO to complement what we have with Fisher clinical services. And it's been a terrific acquisition, right, it's gone incredibly well, we've been able to scale the business, we far exceeded the cost and revenue synergies, far exceeded the deal model. So really, super successful acquisition. It also gave us the confidence and the right to enter the CRO space. And then our customers valued our capabilities that we brought and we have plenty of time, in the last few years to discuss whether expanding our service line to CRO would make sense and got confident that it would and I think about the revenue synergies associated with the acquisition of PPD. What we said in our last investor meeting was that we will generate $250 million of revenue synergies in year three and we feel good about the ability to achieve those. So that's tracking well, we've won significant work. So the authorizations required to generate that we're in a good spot, there's not really risk to our ability to achieve that and I ultimately believe there'll be revenue synergies that continue to grow meaningfully for our CRO in the years to come.

Dan Brennan

So maybe switching over to China, give us a sense, I know you're -- for the shorter term, your guide assumes weakness in 1Q and then recovery, thing to reach like 7% or kind of mid-single-digit plus for 2023. Maybe a little bit of color on the puts and takes there, kind of what you're seeing today, there's obviously a lot of excitement about stimulus and reopening? And then how does it play into the longer term view, I think the way you've articulated in the past is China will be an above -- it'll -- that market will grow above what it's a circle EDL what the company's growth rate is, but how much above do you see the potential?

Marc N. Casper

Yeah, so when I think about China, and I think about historically, fast growing end market pre pandemic for the industry and certainly for us as well. When I think to the future, I still think it'll be the fastest or one of the fastest growing end markets. Although I think the gap will narrow versus others from that perspective. When I look at our assumption in 2023 last year, we grew in the high single digits, the second half of the fourth quarter was disrupted because of the end of the COVID policies, our expectation is that growth is muted in the first quarter as things continue to shake out, but the balance of the year should be quite positive and the stimulus programs around instrumentation look very encouraging. And so I feel good about the ability to have good growth in China and during the course of 2023.

Dan Brennan

So -- Thermo I think you were down a couple of percent year-to-date, tools group I think might be down 5% to 10% but lagging the broader market last year. You were about in line with the market after five meaningful years of outperformance. What -- everything I am hearing here today is long-term check, short-term check, competitive position check, so with the stock where it is today, what do you think the biggest maybe misconceptions are if you will or what are people worried about, maybe they shouldn’t be?

Marc N. Casper

Yeah, so I think the challenge that we have to do with Thermo Fisher is really just communicate clearly which is we definitely in times of anxiety suffer from irrelevant news affecting our stock price. We have companies with 2 billion or 3 billion market capital that bombs out and our stock goes down $10 billion and you are looking at I am going to add the headscratcher. So a lot of our job is just deliver good consistent results day in and day out. Do a great job for customers, gain market share, and that rewards the shareholders. And so that is on us, that is not on investors, we just did a good job of communicating, answering the questions about some of the themes. What I think about is we don’t get a lot of questions about resiliency of the industry and the particular resiliency of Thermo Fisher if you have a bearish view on the world, that is Terry’s [ph] question. I feel a negative view, this is an unbelievably well positioned company to navigate headaches and I am not saying we are having headaches but this -- our peak to trough revenue change is a very minor relative to almost any part of the economy. So the downside on how we operate is minimal and we are very levered to the great science going on pharma biotech and enabling it. So, we are quite bullish about the long-term. So, I am excited about the prospects and our job is to create shareholder value day in and day out.

Dan Brennan

And in terms of COVID obviously disrupting things, underlying organic growth remained really robust, you did an amazing job during COVID on the upside and now some of the stated growth rates are obviously lower just given the comp. But when you think about the confidence in reaching your long-term targets you laid at the Investor Day even with -- how do you feel about those today?

Marc N. Casper

Yeah, so we feel very good about the ability to deliver the 7% to 9% long-term core growth and we feel very good about the mid-teens EPS growth. And we have obviously grown much faster than what we articulated in the Investor Day. So, our business is bigger. But the ability to deliver the topline and to deliver the EPS we feel very good about it.

Dan Brennan

Terrific. And then final one, I went all in on [indiscernible] but I am second guessing maybe -- you were saying on this, if you have view?

Marc N. Casper

As I always say that it is good to have a distraction outside of work and the jets [ph] are definitely a distraction. Makes work look easy all the time.

Dan Brennan

Great. Well, thank you, Marc for being here. Appreciate it. Thank you all.

Marc N. Casper

Thanks Dan.