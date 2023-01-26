Improve Your Portfolio's Cost Basis With Whirlpool Stock

Mar. 06, 2023 1:00 PM ETWhirlpool Corporation (WHR)
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • Whirlpool Corporation could return to sustained profitability, suggest key metrics and systemic events.
  • The firm's income statement suffered a beating in 2022 amid forced-upon non-core costs, an unfavorable capital structure, and regional inflation.
  • However, Whirlpool's fortunes could soon shift as non-core expenses are set to taper. Moreover, corporate credit risk is fading, lending the company an opportunity to enhance its cost of capital.
  • Improved economic growth in the U.S. and the Eurozone may reignite Whirlpool's top-line sales, while softer labor markets provide an SG&A cost-cutting opportunity.
  • Whirlpool Corporation stock's recent slump allows investors to improve their portfolio cost bases while securing a lucrative dividend yield.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Factor Investing Hub get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Sears To Stop Carrying Whirlpool Products

Scott Olson

Global equity markets are currently filled with numerous cyclical opportunities amid a shift in macroeconomic variables. This will likely change the outlook for many stocks, including Whirlpool Corporation (WHR).

Whirlpool's stock has suffered a tremendous year-over-year drawdown

VBN

WHR Stock Performance (Seeking Alpha)

VBN

Seeking Alpha

CBB

Whirlpool credit rating (Fitch )

VBN

Whirlpool 10-K

VBN

Whirlpool 10-K

VBN

Revenue by Region (Whirlpool)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

VBN

Seeking Alpha

VBN

Seeking Alpha

VBN

U.S. GDP Vs. WHR Sales (Gurufocus)

VBN

CSI Market

Looking for structured portfolio ideas? Members of The Factor Investing Hub receive access to advanced asset pricing models. Learn More >>>

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
2.68K Followers
Cyclical Investing Made Easy

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: U.S. & EM Stocks, ETFs, CEFs, and REITs.

Methods: Quantitative modeling, Top-Down, and Street Gossip.

While we encourage debate, we no longer regularly respond to comments on our articles, as direct dialogue is primarily restricted to our marketplace subscribers.

Our articles do not constitute any financial advice.



Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.