Scott Olson

Global equity markets are currently filled with numerous cyclical opportunities amid a shift in macroeconomic variables. This will likely change the outlook for many stocks, including Whirlpool Corporation (WHR).

Whirlpool's stock has suffered a tremendous year-over-year drawdown induced by an unfavorable cyclical environment. However, the stock's retreat allows investors to secure an investment in Whirlpool at a favorable cost basis. Moreover, the market's renewed appetite for cyclical and industrial assets signals a turning point for Whirlpool.

With that in mind, let us discuss a few talking points surrounding Whirlpool's stock.

WHR Stock Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Current Concerns and Remedies

The primary concern about Whirlpool is that it has operated at a loss for most of the past two years. Its -42.30% ROE, coupled with consecutive years of negative operating income, has stunned investors, leading to a doubtful consensus from most analysts.

The majority of the firm's recent misfortunes were driven by an unfavorable capital structure and restructuring costs caused by an organizational reshuffle and the war in Ukraine.

Seeking Alpha

Capital Structure Issues Are Temporary

The weighting of Whirlpool's debt combined with the elevated cost of debt means the company possesses a poor credit rating. In fact, its short-term debt instruments were recently downgraded, while its long-term debt is on a negative watchlist.

Whirlpool credit rating (Fitch )

Whirlpool's combined cost of debt is around 4% to 5.3%, which is considered high for a mature company. However, a challenging macroeconomic environment has stunned many cyclical companies such as Whirlpool (the problem is uniform across the industry).

Although the firm's current capital structure is questionable, we see potential improvement in the cards. Credit ratings agencies are often slow to adjust their ratings as they look at risk factors in arrears. Features such as an abated recession in the EU, higher-than-anticipated GDP growth in the U.S., and China's reopening might add velocity to the company's top line, consequently phasing out much of its credit risk.

In addition to the aforementioned, U.S. BBB credit spreads are retreating amid an improved macroeconomic outlook and recovering equity markets. Therefore, these two factors combined might provide Whirlpool with the necessary scope to improve its capital structure by buying back and reissuing debt.

Unusual Items Played A Big Part

As mentioned earlier, much of Whirlpool's recent margin depression was due to unusual costs. According to the company's latest 10-K, it incurred significant losses and write-downs on recent disposals of European compliance businesses.

Whirlpool 10-K

Furthermore, Whirlpool incurred significant impairment losses. According to IFRS accounting rules, a firm's assets must be tested for impairment whenever an impactful event has occurred, such as the war in Ukraine. Unfortunately, Whirlpool ended up on the wrong side of systemic risk in Europe in 2022, leading to a compressed asset base.

Whirlpool 10-K

Lastly, during the past three years, Whirlpool incurred restructuring charges of approximately $115 million annually. The company anticipates restructuring charges to settle at $50 million during 2023, providing its income statement with much relief.

In concluding this section, Whirlpool has suffered from asset impairments and restructurings during the past few years, significantly impacting its income statement. The adverse events have caused a drag on the company's income statement and balance sheet; however, as a rule of thumb, non-core charges such as impairments and restructurings should be backed out of a firm's core earnings/balance sheet projection. As such, we believe the company will regain profitability once systemic risks subside.

Operating and Financial Analysis

Margin Improvement?

Whirlpool is yet to fully tap into the lucrative Asia market as it generates the vast majority of its revenue from North America and Europe. As previously stated, top-line economic growth in the U.S. and Europe has improved significantly in the past months, which could stem Whirlpool's regional sales.

Revenue by Region (Whirlpool)

Another concern for Whirlpool in 2022 was its rising input costs, which led to a 30.3% slump in year-over-year gross margins. Parsimoniously speaking, the firm's gross margins will likely improve in the foreseeable future due to an inflection point in North American and Eurozone inflation. In addition, we think the company's 12.3% rise in North American SG&A costs will recede amid a softer labor market and lower general inflation.

Data by YCharts

Impressive Efficiency Ratios

Whirlpool's efficiency ratios are better than most think. Even though the company's cost of goods rose significantly in 2022, its net inventory turnover ratio fell. The inventory turnover ratio is a measure of efficiency, which is determined by dividing a company's cost of goods by the value of its average inventory.

However, a risk to consider is Whirlpool's downward trending days sales outstanding ratio, which suggests that the company is more reliant on long-term receivables than it was pre-pandemic. Nevertheless, we think this is a temporary issue that will correct in time.

Data by YCharts

Whirlpool Corporation's financial and operating metrics collectively imply that the company is efficiently managed. Cooling of systemic risks in its primary sales regions might just be what this mature company needs to achieve sustainable profitability.

Stock Valuation and Dividend Analysis

Whirlpool's valuation multiples are compelling, to say the least. The stock's price-to-earnings multiple of 7.06 is below its cyclical average of 8.86. Moreover, Whirlpool is relatively undervalued on a cash basis as it hosts a price-to-cash flow multiple that is undervalued relative to its historical average and its sector peers.

Seeking Alpha

Furthermore, Whirlpool Corporation presents solid carry-based returns. The stock has an illustrious dividend profile, which includes a forward dividend yield of 5.05%, a sustained period of dividend growth, and a respectable payout ratio.

Seeking Alpha

Potential Risks

As visible below, a logarithmic chart illustrates that Whirlpool's revenue is exponentially linked to U.S. GDP growth, which can be considered a risk.

U.S. GDP Vs. WHR Sales (Gurufocus)

This draws back to our earlier conversation about the global economy. Although sources suggest that the outlook has improved, risks are still prevalent as a global economic drawdown remains possible, which may cause Whirlpool's sales to tank.

Another critical risk for Whirlpool is the fragmented nature of the household appliances industry. Despite the firm's lengthy existence, it hosts merely 7.67% of its market. Thus, the threat of new competitor products, new market entrants, and sudden consumer product switching remain critical risks.

CSI Market

Final Word

Whirlpool Corporation has undoubtedly suffered from systemic events in the past three years, which led to structural issues within the firm. However, key indicators imply that Whirlpool Corporation is set for a recovery, which could see the company re-establish itself as a sustainable, profitable entity.

Furthermore, Whirlpool Corporation stock's year-over-year drawdown allows investors to lower their portfolio cost bases while securing a lucrative dividend yield.