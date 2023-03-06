Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) J.P. Morgan High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference March 6, 2023 9:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Eliane Okamura - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Avi Steiner - JP Morgan

Avi Steiner

Good morning, everybody. Hopefully you can all hear me. My name is Avi Steiner and I cover the U.S. Automotive Space here at JP Morgan along with my associate William O'Gorman. It's our pleasure to have with us today Ford Motor Credit, back with us at the JP Morgan High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference.

Joining us from Ford Credit to my immediate left is Eliane Okamura. Eliana is Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Executive Vice President of Strategy for Ford Motor Credit Company, and he is responsible for Ford Credit financial planning, analysis, accounting and capital strategy.

Eliane works closely with the Ford Motor Credit Company Treasury team, on funding and liquidity initiatives and maintains relationships with financial analysts and rating agencies. Eliane, previously was Director of Automotive Strategy Risk and Agile Finance for Ford Treasury.

Eliane joined Ford in 1995 in Brazil and has held a variety of financial positions there, and the United States including Treasurer of Ford, South America. Eliane has been controller of several key product development teams including North American trucks, and global power train.

Eliane holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil, and a Master's in Business Administration from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais. I hope I got that right.

We also have with us in the audience, Jessica Vila-Goulding, Head of Fixed Income Investor Relations at Ford Motor Credit. We're very happy to have Jessica as well. And with that, I'm going to begin the fireside chat Q&A. Thank you very much for joining us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Avi Steiner

So with all of the discussion around the slowing economic growth, whether the U.S. economy is in for a soft landing, maybe in for harder landing, I'm curious what Ford Credit is seeing on the ground in terms of the health of the consumer?

Eliane Okamura

All right, first of all, good morning, thank you for having us. It's a good change of scenery coming from Michigan to Miami, so nice to be here.

So yes, that's an interesting question. The market indicators from the consumers has to very strong. As an example, the credit loss ratio is very low. And we have experienced in 2022, historical record low losses. And we see the trend normalizing. And what we expect is that over time, those trends will normalize to pre pandemic levels. We are monitoring it very closely. But in Q4 2024 we haven't seen anything that will be concerning to us at this point. The books are very healthy, our FICO score is high, and our subprime ratio is very, very low. So nothing concerning, I think we will see a trend of normalizing to pre pandemic levels which we expect.

Avi Steiner

Okay, that's terrific. And on the same topic, and bearing in mind that you're seeing a normalization. But in the context of downward -- downturn planning, how does Ford Credit think about the framework of a downturn if we have one? And how does the company think about stress testing its portfolio?

Eliane Okamura

Yes, so the team stress tests several macroeconomic scenarios. And we have a cash and liquidity targets that are very healthy, and we ensure that we are there to support the growth of Ford Motor in downturn scenarios and the economic crisis as well. We have a very strong ABS credit lines, and our ABS investors are very happy with the quality of our assets. So, our credit and liquidity protect us from -- our cash and liquidity protect us from downturn macroeconomic scenarios.

Avi Steiner

Okay, terrific. Maybe the last one on economic health and consumer health if I could. Of all the metrics, the company tracks as it relates to its end customers, and you've talked about some of them. But maybe from a more holistic, broader economic perspective, what is maybe most important or the best leading indicators to consumer health, as you see it, is an employment, is it savings rates, is it something else that you look at internally? Any guidance, excuse me, light, that would be great. Thank you.

Eliane Okamura

Yes. And you mentioned Sam, so we track of course, several leading indicators of the economy. I think the main one is unemployment rate as well as GDP growth. And also, we look at the health of our portfolio very, very closely and how we manage delinquency and credit loss. So those are the key indicators that we look at, on a constant basis.

Avi Steiner

Terrific. And I will remind audience, towards the end of the session, we will open it up to Q&A. Bear with us. But with that, I'm going to get back to my questions.

So shifting gear here, with a shift in Ford's products offerings over the years, including a de-emphasis of sedans in favour of more truck and SUV models. Has there been any notable shift in the average income of Ford Credits to customer base over the past five or so years?

Eliane Okamura

That's an interesting question. The way we approve the credit is very, very diligent. And we saw an average price increase in vehicles, especially recently with the lack of supply. So the income of the customer has kept up with the pricing that we see in the market. Our FICO score is very strong, on average in Q4 was 750 and it has trended high historically.

So I think the average price increase of the vehicle is happening in the market. And in our case, the portfolio has also reflect that. So, we have a healthy bulk, and our customers have kept up. And then we offer also 84 months financing, which is a small portion of our portfolio, but that helps also manage the monthly average payment.

Avi Steiner

Terrific. And that's a wonderful segue perhaps, into interest rates, which had been very volatile to start the year. I think, once again, we are close to the recent highs, if I'm not mistaken. How has higher rates impacted Ford's Credit business, both in terms of customers and its own funding plans? And maybe how should we think about sensitivity of lease and loan payments from higher interest rates? I think to three years higher by about 360 basis points since the start of the year. Is that a good proxy for the move in the average auto loan rates? I know there's a lot in there, so I can come back to it.

Eliane Okamura

Yes, and it's a combination of factors. It's the interest rate, it's the credit ratio, the vehicle of the price, the optionals and the series and everything combined, that will drive the monthly payment. But just to give you an idea, 100 basis points increase in interest rate will result in $20 to $25, monthly average payment increase.

And so I think as I mentioned, the term also matters. And the extended term is something that has been used recently, to manage that we saw an increase from around 7% of our portfolio on 84 months to around 9%. It's not it's a small portion, it's two of the portfolio, but we see this increasing trend, and that helps manage the monthly payment.

Avi Steiner

Okay, great. And then if I can shift gears, pardon the pun, to use vehicles, which are pricing well off their peak, those still elevated versus pre COVID levels. They've stabilized of late, however, which perhaps is a good sign, Ford expects, and I'm quoting from the 10-K. Auction values to decrease in 2023, as supply constraints improve. How is Ford thinking about the magnitude of the decline this year? Does the company expect the decline to be orderly and incremental or will decline potentially be more severe?

Eliane Okamura

Yes, we saw a declining in 2022 compared to 2021. It was a decline of around 13% in 2022, compared to 2021. The peak of the value was in W2 of 2022 and the decline in Q4 was around 14% to 15% from the peak levels.

So we expect the trend to continue. But again, the values of the used vehicles are very high still. And it's going to be a normalization to pre pandemic levels. It's happening gradually. We don't expect anything drastic just because the supplier is still getting up to speed with the pent up demand and the pent up demand, it's huge. So, we don't expect a sharp decline but more gradually trend.

Avi Steiner

Okay, I may come back to that topic, but on lease return rates, they remain well below historical levels. Although I think they finally ticked up in the fourth quarter. When would the company expect that to normalize as well? And is that directly correlated with new vehicle prices and auction values? Or is there something else in the mix there?

Eliane Okamura

Yes, so Q4, we saw an increase versus previous quarter, but still 18% return rate in Q4 last year. That's low compared to our historical levels. Historically, on average, we used to see around 70% to 75% on average return rate. So still low.

I think customers will start to return those vehicles as the equity value changes. We still have very strong equity values. And as use vehicle prices reduce, those equity values will may turn into a loss and then we'll see more like a pre-pandemic normalized levels of return rates and residual values. I think it's a combination of those factors.

Avi Steiner

Okay, great. Last year, Ford announced it was creating three distinct automotive units, Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and of course, Ford Pro. I know we're having a couple of analyst days coming up, or and certainly modelling day. But the company -- does can the company discuss Ford Credits roll as it relates to Ford Model e and Ford Pro? How the business might change if at all? And if so, will there be separate P&L? Or just how should we think about it from the Ford Credit perspective and the impact?

Eliane Okamura

Yes, so Ford -- Ford announced the segments. So, Ford Motor will report its results based on the customer segmentation, so it's Model e, for electric vehicles, Blue for ICE, Pro for Commercial, for next for mobility, and then Ford Credit. So Ford Credit was a segment before this change, it's not going to change the way we report, we will continue our reporting the way it was before.

We will work closely with Ford Motor to support the growth of those different segments. And, on March 23, by the way for this group, there will be a teaching session in New York. So that Ford Motor, we will explain how the segments will work. I encourage everyone to watch that it's going to explain in details how the segments work, what are the delineations between each other. So March 23, in New York.

Avi Steiner

We will definitely be paying attention.

Okay. Again, we will open it up to the audience shortly. But if I can stay on that topic, really, EV? So Ford is clearly firmly committed to an increasing electrical vehicle line-up. Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, E-Transit, all commercially successful. How does the company think about assessing residual value for an EV at this point?

Eliane Okamura

Yes, it's early days yet. There is no difference at this point, how we assess between the EV and ICE vehicle. Ford will -- so our objectives are to sell 50% of vehicles will be electric vehicles by 2030. That's the target that Ford has announced. And what is interesting that we are seeing in these electric vehicles is that 70% of the customers are new to Ford. So we are working closely with the moral company to make sure that we have the right offerings and that we support on the financing side to grow and attract these new customers to the portfolio.

Avi Steiner

Okay. So despite the industry wide commitment to electric vehicles, I think IHS and other forecasters suggest ICE will have a long tail and based on what you just said, 50% 2030 that implies 50% ICE in 2030.

So I'm asking you to maybe guess here, or give us your thoughts. But when does propulsion type become a consideration in factoring in residual values? Or is it just too early to think about it at this point, and set differently? Could we get to a point where the proliferation of EVs negatively impacts the residual value of an ICE vehicle?

Eliane Okamura

Yes, I think it's early to tell. That's something that we will have to watch closely as it evolves. But what we are seeing is that residual value in EVs are similar to what an ICE is. And as it grows, I think it's going to be a gradual shift. We have the strong customer base in the ICE side. So we don't expect residual values in ICE to shift dramatically because of the EV growth at this point.

Avi Steiner

Okay, perfect. Let's switch topics again, there has been increasing discussion around manufacturers selling vehicles direct to consumer, Ford itself has pointed to its order bank more frequently. And the need to change how it works with its dealer base. How is that trend impacting Ford Credit, and specifically, perhaps the company's floorplan lending business?

Eliane Okamura

Well, wholesale recently has reduced because of the supply capacity with the supply chain issues that we -- that the industry has been living through recently. So they supply of the vehicle, inventory has decreased, the wholesale has decreased with that. We expect that as vehicle supply normalizes that wholesale will increase again.

One thing is, our dealers are very strategic part of our business and honestly is part of our success. So they will continue to be very strategic and play a very important part in our distribution model. We don't see that changing, what we have said that we will focus on is to diligently manage the supply and the inventory.

So moving forward, we Ford has already stated that it will manage around 40 to 45 days supply of inventory on dealer lot. So that's what we are working for. And that's what we have planned for. And we also are offering new products like what proofing simple to grow our balance sheet as we see wholesale normalizing as well.

Avi Steiner

May come back to Ford Pro simple, but I want to get through a couple more here if I could. And again, thank you. So Ford Credits public term funding plan, if I am not mistaken sits at $23 billion at the midpoint for this year, $7 billion higher than ‘22. Slightly below historical levels, perhaps is the dollar funding plan largely a function of production levels, as you just kind of alluded to, and the level of vehicles to sell and finance both consumer on the floorplan side? And could this level be close to the new normal? If the company operates at lower inventory levels for longer, as you just pointed out?

Or perhaps because of the order bank system it just keeps that lower for longer. So any thoughts there would be terrific.

Eliane Okamura

Yes. So $23 billion that we have published for this year is around what historically we have put in the market. And it's higher than we have what we had last year because of the receivable level. So that's basically what drives our funding strategy. And we expect that we will be around that level. And that's near what we had before pre pandemic.

Avi Steiner

Okay, Ford Credit issuance over the last three years, just staying on this topic has tilted towards securitizations, if I'm not mistaken. Can the company remind us what it sees what you see as the optimal mix between securitizations and unsecured debt?

Eliane Okamura

Yes, we are around -- we ended Q4 on 49% ABS mix. And we have used that to fund the wholesale growth that we saw in Q4. Having said that, we expect that as we grow the balance sheet and our equity grows, we'll see that decline. But that's -- that level, maybe a bit low is around the target that we have where we feel comfortable operating around. So not a dramatic change, a slight reduction is what we expect but around 47% 45% of ABS mix.

Avi Steiner

45% to 47%. Perfect. Okay. My last question for now, before we turn it over to the audience, maybe my favourite, we'll see. Definitely my favourite, we'll see what the answers. But the rating agencies currently have Ford at mid to high BB and based on the company's performance in ‘22 and guidance for this year, the company's metrics suggest at least to us that the company should be upgraded.

I continue to expect Ford to be upgraded to investment grade. However, given the chip shortage and other supply chain issues, and concerns around the macro backdrop, it seems as if the goalposts/timing continue to seemingly be pushed out by the rating agencies. We know the agencies are a bit slower in raising rates versus lowering them. But how does Ford Credit view the timing of return to investment grade?

And I think it's important for everyone's here, again, why it's important for Ford Credit to be there. If you can enlighten us on that. Thank you.

Eliane Okamura

Yes, sure. So, the decision is up to the rating agency, but we expect that as the more Ford Motor improves EBIT margin, and free cash flow, that the rating agencies will feel comfortable to upgrade to investment grade, and then as they do so, Ford Credit rating will also be changed to investment grade as the parent moves. So I think for us, we really need to deliver on our plan, deliver the key metrics, and make sure that we deliver the key metrics that they look at to get there. That's what we're working on -- perform.

Avi Steiner

Okay, performing, it'll get there. Perfect. If there are any questions from the audience, I apologize, we don't have a microphone. But if you stand up ask your question, we will repeat it up here for the benefit of the webcast. And then we'll hear the answer. Any questions in the audience? I've got lights in my eyes. I apologize. The gentleman over there.

John, is that you? Do you want to? I don't think we have a mic. So if you could stand up, if you could say it, I'll repeat it.

Unidentified Analyst

So just one question is, with the move that we've seen in rates particularly in the [indiscernible], how quickly EV will pass on those rates to consumers and if there any impact on demand from some of those changes in [indiscernible]?

Avi Steiner

So I'm just going to repeat it, just for the benefit of the webcast. And John, you'll correct me if I'm wrong, but with the moving rates over the past few months, how quickly can you pass those rates on to the consumers? And have you seen any pushback yet? Or any pullback? Perhaps because of that? Is that correct?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Avi Steiner

Eliane?

Eliane Okamura

Yes, that's a good question. So, with the speed of the interest rate increases, we price, and we -- but also look at competitive pricing. So we want to make sure that our product is stay competitive in the market. And we saw our margin hurt last year with borrowing costs. And we will continue to price and stay competitive and recover some of that. But we have saw some of margin contraction in 2022, because of the rise of interest rates.

Avi Steiner

Terrific. Any other questions in the audience before I go back to my list?

Go ahead, and then we'll repeat it.

Unidentified Analyst

You talked a little bit about unsecured to secured financing. Would you guys ever think about hybrid? Or do you ever talk about that or that type of subordinate financing to help with the rating agency? Question?

Avi Steiner

So the question was, you've already discussed secured versus unsecured financing with the company ever consider hybrid, like financing. Correct me, if I am wrong, such that it may provide a little bit support from the rating industry perspective? Eliane?

Eliane Okamura

Yes, so we have no plans in changing the way we fund the credit company. Think we are comfortable with the metrics we have. And we always discuss them with the rating agencies to make sure that it meets the metrics that they are looking at. And I think the way we are looking at funding right now, it seems it's appropriate, and we don't see any change to that.

Avi Steiner

Okay, I'm going to go back to my list, and then I'm going to come back to the audience if that works. Okay, great.

Maybe just dovetailing off that last question. So, Ford Motor Co, had issued a green sustainable link bond. Is that a potential future financing for the credit business in the context of a ramping EV business?

Eliane Okamura

Yes, the Motor company has made two issuances so far, I think the first one was in 2021 and the second one was last year, and they have been very successful. We continue to monitor the market and it's something that we may consider if it's, there is the right opportunity and some interesting for the credit company.

Avi Steiner

Okay, and then net liquidity is down to $21 billion, I use down in quotation marks, relatively low level perhaps at Ford Credit, but can the company remind us of the company's target level of liquidity? And how the current operating environment influences that level, if at all?

Eliane Okamura

Yes. So we manage our liquidity and cash according to the size of the balance sheet. It was higher in the past years with a larger balance sheet, I think $21 billion it's something that we use some our surplus cash to manage the debt balance. And we see it as appropriate to the balance sheet size that we have right now.

Avi Steiner

Okay, and then last, perhaps nerd question on my part, but financial statement, leverage stood at 10 times year end, just kind of dovetailing off the last question and answer maybe close to high. How does the company see that evolving perhaps this year?

Eliane Okamura

Yes, 9 to 1, and 10 to 1 is our target for the leverage. We are expecting -- we have seen in 2022 that we stayed in the middle of the range. And our expectation is that we will grow equity to support balance sheet growth. We don't have any distributions projected for this year, because we want to use the equity to support the balance sheet growth that we are projecting for the year, and we'll manage to keep them in the leverage within the range target.

Avi Steiner

Okay, turning it back to the audience. Any questions for Ford Motor Credit? Eliane Okamura, CFO, I've got a few more here.

Oh, John, again, go ahead. And we'll repeat the question for the webcast.

Unidentified Analyst

You talked earlier that EV will rise this in residuals, can you give us maybe any more granularity on your expectations for the trucks versus the SUVs, crossovers, sedans and EVS within the broader portfolio?

Avi Steiner

So the question was, Eliane, you've talked about your broad expectations for use vehicle prices? Do you have anything more granular between trucks, SUVs, EVS, sedans? I may have missed something, hybrids? Go ahead.

Eliane Okamura

Yes, so we look at the portfolio and there are several factors that will influence the residual value over time, including the supply in the market and how the use market will behave. We don't have anything to share right now around the different segments looking forward. But the value of the vehicles in 2022 performed really well. And we saw the customers that have a positive equity at the end of the lease period across all of the portfolio.

Avi Steiner

Thank you. Any other questions, before I go back to my list? Go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] are you seeing any consumer trends shifting trading down in terms of trends to -- because of the lower affordability?

Avi Steiner

So the question was, are you seeing any trends of consumers perhaps trading down to lower trim levels, given the affordability concerns?

Eliane Okamura

So what we saw last year, because of the, again, I'm repeating myself. Because of the pent up demand all of the line-up, I think, was the mix was rich mix. And, and we see that for commercial usage for instance, the customers have a very specific demands, and we don't see that changing because it's for their businesses, and we are a big portion of that share. So we don't see that changing. And it was very strong last year. And I think the customer is managing their monthly payment through the payment term, but still looking for the vehicles that will meet the expectations and the supply that is out there to meet the expectations.

Avi Steiner

Oh, we have one all the way in the back. Go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you talk a little bit about the increase in 84 months as far as -- can you talk a little bit more about the percentage of portfolio that's an either 60 or 72 months and what's your comfort level as far as that overall shift to longer [indiscernible].

Avi Steiner

So the question was, you talked about the term lengths of 84 months, can you talk about the other basket 60 and 72. And the last part of your question was?

Unidentified Analyst

What's your comfort level as far as the percentage of your portfolio is [indiscernible].

Avi Steiner

And the company's comfort level on the term shifting out in your portfolio?

Eliane Okamura

Yes. So the shift to longer terms has happened, but it's nothing dramatic. So we saw 84 months going upto 9% by the end of Q4 last year from 7%. So still very small, we don't -- we didn't see a shift in the other terms, the portfolio has stayed pretty stable. And we have a very healthy book. And our customers are -- we play at the prime level. So we don't see a lot of shift there. It's just this slight increase in the 84 months that we saw happening recently. But the customers have not changed how they behave on the cycle, as on the return of their vehicles, that has not changed.

Avi Steiner

Okay, I'm going to sneak in a couple more questions before we're done here. And again, thank you for joining us today.

You discussed how you see used vehicle prices normalizing to pre COVID levels. And I'm wondering, is it possible that it takes many years to get there because of the fact that we've had such low production levels of new vehicles over the last few years and just with scrappage rates, normal supply maybe decline, maybe in decline, such that we're at higher levels for longer, even though we're going lower in the near term?

Eliane Okamura

Yes, it's hard to say, how long it's going to take. And we are looking at it last year was, we saw it declining around 13%. We expect the trend to continue. We don't see anything dramatic at this point. But it will all depend on this vehicle supply and honestly, the health of the economy as well.

So it's hard to predict. But I think the team is working very diligently, as we see delinquency normalizing as well, to make sure that those don't translate in credit losses. And I think the team has been able to do a very good job on that side. So, hard to predict, but we need to keep monitoring and be prepared for that gradual reduction.

Avi Steiner

Great, any other questions from the audience? Go ahead, Rishabh.

Unidentified Analyst

With Ford trying to go direct to the consumer through new dealership agreement trying to [indiscernible] order online. Is there a possibility that Ford Credit might engage on financing directly to consumer versus going to the dealer?

Eliane Okamura

Yes…

Avi Steiner

So, I just want to repeat it for the webcast. So the question was with Ford Credit, basically, before talking about going direct to consumer, is it possible that Ford Credit provides financing direct to consumer with as opposed to through the dealers? Is that correct, Rishabh?

Unidentified Analyst

Correct.

Eliane Okamura

Yes, just to make it clear, Ford is not going direct to consumer. The dealership is very important and we will continue to work with the dealers. I think sale online is different, we see an increase with the new customers, especially on the EV area where the customers will order more online than what we have seen traditionally with our customers. So, the dealers are important part of our system.

So we may look at the time that we get to the customer and harder to deliver and as I said, manage the inventory, but and how we finance the customer, especially with EVs on charging and software. So we are looking at that and we are working closely with Ford Motor on those offerings to make sure that we support the growth. So it's something that we may look at.

Avi Steiner

That's a terrific place to end. Eliane, thank you for joining us. Jessica, thank you for joining us. We appreciate it Ford Motor Credit. Thank you for attending the conference. Thank you.

Eliane Okamura

Thank you.