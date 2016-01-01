The Decline Of Charter Communications

Mar. 06, 2023 1:15 PM ETCharter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)CMCSA, T
Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
3.18K Followers

Summary

  • Charter Communications, Inc. has historically beaten the market.
  • I don't think it will continue to do so, and the future is murky given the company's capital position.
  • Charter Communications, Inc. stock is a sell today.

Closeup Of A Server Network Panel with Lights and Cables

ryasick

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is not a company I was overly excited to cover. The stock has beaten the market over time, and Internet companies in general gain many of the benefits of utilities without quite the same level

Returns over time

FAST Graphs

Footprint

10-K

Internet speeds by country

World Population Review

Future investment plans

10-K

Customer numbers

10-K

Revenues

10-K

Opex

10-K

Net income

10-K

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Capex breakdown

10-K

Debt interest rates

10-K

Chart
Data by YCharts

Earnings valuation over time

FAST Graphs

Analyst earnings estimates

FAST Graphs

FCF valuation

FAST Graphs

Analyst FCF projections

FAST Graphs

This article was written by

Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
3.18K Followers
I have been writing here since 2016.  My goal is to highlight the highest quality companies in the market, value or growth.  I buy with a long-term time horizon, and am typically looking for companies with strong competitive advantages, solid management, and a history of creating shareholder value.My portfolio consists of both stalwart long-term dividend payers and high-growth, high quality names.  I think of it as a barbell approach to investing, where the value/dividend-paying companies shield the rest of the portfolio in a downswing.https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-wheeler

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.