Chevron Corporation (CVX) 2023 Chevron Investor Day Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 06, 2023 12:18 PM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)
Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) 2023 Chevron Investor Day Conference February 28, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Roderick Green - General Manager, IR

Mike Wirth - Chairman and CEO

Nigel Hearne - EVP, Oil Products and Gas

Jeff Gustavson - VP, Lower Carbon Energies

Eimear Bonner - VP, CTO

Mark Nelson - Vice Chairman and EVP, Strategy, Policy & Development

Conference Call Participants

Sam Margolin - Wolfe Research

Nitin Kumar - Mizuho Securities

Doug Leggate - Bank of America

Biraj Borkhataria - RBC

Jeanine Wai - Barclays

Jason Gabelman - Cowen

Ryan Todd - Piper Sandler

Paul Sankey - Sankey Research

Paul Cheng - Scotiabank

Alastair Syme - Citi

John Royall - JPMorgan

Phillip Jungwirth - BMO

Lucas Herrmann - Exane Paribas BNP

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Pierre Breber - VP & CFO

Devin McDermott - Morgan Stanley

Roderick Green

Welcome to Chevron's Investor Day, held here in New York and streaming on chevron.com. I'm Roderick Green, General Manager of Investor Relations.

Today's meeting will have 3 sections. Starting with higher returns, followed by lower carbon and closing with winning combination. In each section, our executives will lead with brief comments, a few slides and reserving most of the time for Q&A with sell-side analysts. We'll have 10-minute breaks in between. The full presentation is available on Chevron's website.

Before we get started, please be reminded that this presentation contains estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. The statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actuals to differ. Please review the safe harbor statement on the screen and available online.

Now I'd like to introduce our CEO, Mike Wirth; and our EVP of Oil Products and Gas, Nigel Hearne.

Mike Wirth

All right. Well, thanks, Roderick. And good morning, and welcome, everyone to Chevron's Investor Day on a snowy Tuesday

