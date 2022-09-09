General Motors: Firing On All Cylinders To Drive Innovation And Growth

Mar. 10, 2023 4:00 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)F1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.58K Followers

Summary

  • GM is making great efforts to shed its legacy automotive image, with strategic investments in EVs/ autonomous robo-taxi/ vehicle delivery fleets at a time of arguably peak recessionary fears.
  • Combined with the decision to restore dividends, we may see an impact on its FCF generation and retained earnings over the next few years, suggesting headwinds for its balance sheet.
  • However, we remain convinced that these efforts will be top- and bottom-line accretive, on top of maintaining its lead in the automotive/ EV markets.

Speedy snail graphic with wheels and hot rod features

Jag_cz/iStock via Getty Images

We previously covered General Motors (NYSE:GM) here. Tesla's (TSLA) aggressive price cuts in early January had directly impacted the automaker industry as a whole, due to the perceived threat of reduced

GM 1Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

GM 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.58K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.