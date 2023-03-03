Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 06, 2023 12:35 PM ETQuanterix Corporation (QTRX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.07K Followers

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Masoud Toloue - CEO

Mike Doyle - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Sykes - Goldman Sachs

Puneet Souda - SVB Securities

Kyle Mikson - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Quanterix Corporation Q4 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Mike Doyle, CFO. Please go ahead.

Mike Doyle

Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. With me on today's call is Masoud Toloue, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quanterix.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you about a few things. The call will be recorded and will be available on the Investor Resources section of our website. Today's call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Act. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available as of the date of this call. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that we face are described in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To supplement the company's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the company has provided certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate the company's operating performance in a manner that allows

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.