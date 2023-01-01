This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, March 6th.
Inflation was the driving force of 2022, and it might be for the next few months or possibly much longer.
Core inflation, which is what the Fed targets, appears stuck at 4.7%. The Cleveland Fed expects it to remain stuck at 4.7% in March and April.
Super Core inflation or services ex-housing is also elevated with no signs of declining.
In fact, for three consecutive months, Super Core inflation has been getting worse.
You might think inflation has to be coming down, given that commodities are now 10% lower than pre-invasion levels.
With China reopening from Covid-Zero and strengthening the European economy with it (its largest trading partner), it's possible that commodity prices start rising again.
However, 70% of the U.S. economy is services, and service inflation is primarily determined by wage growth.
This brings us to the tightest job market in 54 years, made worse by less immigration and increased retirements during the Pandemic.
This Friday is the January jobs report, and the consensus shows troubling signs that inflation might mean inflation remains stuck or even gets worse for a few months.
After a blowout 517K jobs growth last month, economists are expecting 208,000 this month. For context, Bloomberg estimates that just 30,000 monthly jobs are needed to keep up with population growth.
The NY Fed estimates its 125K, but either way unemployment is expected to stay 3.4%, the lowest since 1969.
Wage growth is expected to accelerate from 4.4% YOY to 4.8% and 4.9% annually.
The Fed and Moody's estimate 3.5% wage growth is consistent with 2% inflation.
And we can't forget there is one giant elephant in the room potentially driving higher inflation in the future, or at least increasing inflationary pressure.
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, or CBO, just released its latest long-term forecasts. They now expect $20.3 trillion in deficits over the next decade.
That's an average of $2 trillion per year (rising to $10 trillion by 2053), and deficit spending is stimulatory (inflationary) for the economy.
Not all of the deficit spending is inflationary, such as the $1.6 trillion in infrastructure spending (four bills) over the next decade.
The productivity boosts from infrastructure spending and AI (2% potential GDP growth boost according to Bank of America through 2030) could help control inflation.
But the point is that those hoping for a quick return to 2% inflation and, thus a fast Fed pivot might be very disappointed. We might be in a higher for longer inflation regime that lasts for years or even a decade.
If you want to know what the best inflation hedges during a period of rising or high inflation are, historically, it's trend following managed futures. They historically run circles around commodity prices, including gold, as inflation hedges.
In fact, in the 1970s, when inflation averaged 7% and rose to 15% by 1981, managed futures delivered 22% annualized returns.
I've recommended several great mutual fund or exchange-traded fund ("ETF") ideas for this completely non-correlated (to stocks and bonds) asset class.
However, these are just medium-term hedges against high-inflation regimes.
Long-term stocks are the best inflation hedge, offering 6.9% inflation-adjusted returns from 1900 to 2022.
We're currently in a high and falling inflation regime when historically, stocks beat inflation 76% of the time, including the stagflation hell of the 1970s.
Even if inflation starts rising again, stocks still beat inflation about half the time.
OK, but surely some sectors must be better than others during high inflation environments, right? Yes, and not the ones you might think.
Historically, energy, equity real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), consumer staples, and utilities offer the best returns and the best inflation hedging power in a high and rising inflation regime.
But that doesn't mean you can buy just any names in these sectors. Remember, valuation matters a lot.
Historically, or at least since 1900, the "rule of 20" has prevailed.
In other words, with the historical 3.2% inflation rate since 1900, the rule of 20 says the market should have averaged 20 - 3.2% or 16.8X forward P/E.
Guess what the 100-year, 45-year and 25-year average for U.S. stocks was? About 16.8.
A lot of historical inflation/recession defensive stocks, such as consumer staples, are trading at absurdly high valuations right now.
Why? Because long-only fund managers have to buy something, and we're likely headed for the most anticipated recession in history. And inflation is high.
So guess what fund managers are forced to buy? Stocks like Walmart Inc. (WMT) because it's the "safe" bet in the short term.
But smart investors who manage their own portfolios are able to buy companies that big fund managers can't, and that's what this article is all about.
Here are some top choices from the four best inflation-fighting sectors, energy, equity REITs, consumer staples, and utilities.
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in MMP, KRC, BTI, or NEP (I'm not a market-timer).
Not even 13/13 Ultra SWAN quality does NOT mean "can't fall hard and fast in a bear market."
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about these high-yield blue-chips.
They represent four very high-quality companies with great businesses, solid and adaptable management, and the balance sheets to ride out the coming recession.
And if we end up with higher inflation for longer? Well, they will likely be just fine, and likely will outperform the broader market, likely by a lot.
I can't tell you when this bear market will end, but I can tell you that if you're not buying blue-chip bargains during this bear market, you'll eventually regret it.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI, NEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: DK owns BTI, NEP, MMP, and KRC in our portfolios.
