RiverNorthPhotography

In my opinion, Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) revenue growth will likely not exceed 2% per year due to tough competition. However, the market has given an unjustifiably high premium to T-Mobile (TMUS), which has a higher growth rate. Currently, T-Mobile is trading at 11.9x while Verizon is at 6.3x. Although I expect T-Mobile to grow faster than Verizon, it doesn't warrant such a premium, especially considering that I expect Verizon to remain more profitable than T-Mobile, especially after the C-Band acquisition.

I value the shares at $57, a 50% upside. This valuation is based on a DCF. And on top of that, the stock enjoys a dividend yield of 6.8%. In this article, I'll break down the Q4 earnings results, the C-Band auction, the relative valuation compared to T-Mobile, and the DCF valuation details.

The Company

Verizon is mainly a wireless company, with almost 80% of its revenue and virtually all of its operating income coming from this segment. Its nationwide network provides phone services to approximately 93 million postpaid and 23 million prepaid customers, making it the largest wireless carrier in the United States. Additionally, it offers fixed-line telecom services, including local networks in the Northeast that reach around 25 million households and businesses and enterprise services nationwide.

Q4 Results

On January 24, Verizon reported Q4 and full-year earnings results. They reported EPS of $5.06 for the full year, slightly lower than last year's $5.32. However, they still managed to increase their total operating revenue by 2.4%, reaching $136.8 billion for the year. In Q4 2022, Verizon had a great quarter, reporting EPS of $1.56 compared to $1.11 in the same period in 2021, and total operating revenue of $35.3 billion, a 3.5% increase.

Company Presentation

The company's wireless division grew in total wireless service revenue, which increased by 5% YoY. They also added 217,000 net postpaid phone customers, and their total retail postpaid net additions reached 1,434,000, their best performance in seven years. They had their highest broadband net addition in over a decade, with 416,000 new subscribers.

The CEO said that the company is investing heavily in their C-Band spectrum and are well-positioned to improve and accelerate its performance. They plan to invest $45 billion in capital expenditures over the next three years to support their 5G network and other growth initiatives.

Despite losing 392,000 customers due to the 3G network shutdown, Verizon still managed to add 217,000 net postpaid phone customers, thanks to the popularity of their Welcome Unlimited plans. However, more customers are opting for premium unlimited plans, resulting in a 3% increase in average revenue per postpaid account. It appears that Verizon's management is not planning to chase volume through unsustainable incentives and is taking a more sustainable approach to maintain profitability.

Also, they provided guidance for 2023. According to their projections, total wireless service revenue growth is expected to be between 2.5% and 4.5%. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to fall between $47.0 billion and $48.5 billion. The adjusted EPS is expected to be between $4.55 and $4.85. Capital spending for the year is estimated to be between $18.25 billion and $19.25 billion. This spending includes approximately $1.75 billion of the incremental $10 billion of C-Band-related capital spending.

Company Presentation

Verizon More Than Doubles Its Spectrum Holdings

Verizon has been committed to network strength for 15 years and has become a leader in the industry. The recent C-band auction was one of the most significant capital outlays in the company's history. While I believe Verizon paid an unreasonably high price for the spectrum, it fills a strategic hole in its business. Namely, it strengthens its position in the wireless market and protects its competitive advantage from new entrants.

With their latest action, they more than doubled their existing mid-band spectrum holdings, spending $52.9 billion to secure between 140 and 200 megahertz of C-Band spectrum in every available market, totaling 406 markets. Additionally, they secured a consistent 60 megahertz of early clearing spectrum in the initial 46 markets and up to 200 megahertz in 158 primarily rural markets, covering nearly 40 million people. This will give them a stronger broadband solution portfolio for rural America. Verizon has increased their sub-6 gigahertz spectrum holdings by 120 percent, and the contiguous bands they won will make deployment across the mainland United States easier.

Tough Competition

I think that Verizon's revenue growth might be limited to around 2% per year because AT&T (T) and T-Mobile offer comparable services at similar prices. This could mean that Verizon's market share might decrease over time. However, Verizon has a loyal customer base due to their established reputation for network quality, which gives them a scale advantage resulting in higher margins and returns on capital.

YCharts

The recent T-Mobile and Sprint merger has improved the industry's structure, and it's unlikely that Dish Network's (DISH) plans to become the fourth nationwide carrier will significantly impact the market.

Verizon's Lower Multiple May Not Be Fully Justified

Seeking Alpha's Quant rating shows that T-Mobile is rated as a "Strong Buy," while AT&T and Verizon are rated as "Hold."

Seeking Alpha

TMUS is trading at almost double the multiple of Verizon, with TMUS at 11.9x EBITDA and Verizon at 6.3x.

YCharts

At the same time, Verizon has consistently maintained better EBITDA margins of 500bps to 1000bps over TMUS.

YCharts

Regarding revenue growth since 2018, TMUS has increased its revenues by 91%, while Verizon has only grown by 6.9%. However, most of TMUS's growth is due to the acquisition of Sprint. In the future, it's likely that TMUS's revenues will continue to grow at a slightly faster pace than Verizon's, but not enough to justify the premium multiple fully in my opinion.

YCharts

Dividend

In addition, Verizon's dividend yield is 90bps higher than AT&T's at 6.8%.

Seeking Alpha

This is the first time Verizon's dividend yields more than AT&T's dividend in at least 10 years.

Seeking Alpha

I believe the dividend is very safe, and in fact, I expect the dividend to grow 8.5% annually.

Author Estimates

Valuation

Based on a DCF valuation, I see the fair price of Verizon shares at $57. I expect revenues to grow from 1% to 2%. Verizon may lose the postpaid market share but expect revenue per customer to rise steadily, thanks to stable pricing and higher-end rate plans. The TracFone acquisition will make Verizon a key prepaid market player, but growth is not expected to be swift as the focus remains on the high-end market. While I expect the fixed-line business to grow at most 1% annually, this segment will rebound as Verizon ties services to its enterprise 5G wireless offerings and fiber network. I am assuming a cost of capital of 7.0% based on an unlevered beta for telecom of 0.71. Below are the main assumptions of the DCF.

Author Estimates & Company 10-K Filings

Below is the forecasted income statement.

Author Estimates

Risk

Verizon faces intense competition in wireless and internet services, especially from T-Mobile and AT&T, which could impact Verizon's ability to attract and retain customers. Ongoing global semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions could impact the availability of devices and equipment for network expansion and upgrades. T-Mobile and other competitors quickly deploy new spectrum and technology to expand coverage and capacity, diminishing Verizon's network superiority. On the fixed-line side, Verizon's business struggles with minimal profits and ongoing high costs to support declining operations.

Conclusion

Verizon has reported solid Q4 earnings results, with a good performance in its wireless division, adding net postpaid phone customers and broadband subscribers. Despite the tough competition from AT&T and T-Mobile, Verizon's established reputation for network quality and loyal customer base give it an advantage in terms of margins and returns on capital. The recent C-Band auction has more than doubled their existing mid-band spectrum holdings, giving them a stronger broadband solution portfolio for rural America. While Verizon's revenue growth may be limited to around 2% per year, I expect Verizon to remain more profitable than T-Mobile, especially after the C-Band acquisition. Therefore, the current market premium given to T-Mobile may not be fully justified. Verizon's shares may have a 50% upside, with a DCF valuation of $57 and a dividend yield of 6.8%.