Market performance has long been a key indicator of economic strength, and less so the other way around as valuations depend on forward-looking prospects. To some extent, this correlation explains why Fed officials have been quick to reiterate their hawkish stance when markets respond “positively to the FOMC”, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell reminding Americans that there is still “a ways to go [and] some ground to cover” to temper market optimism:

CHRISTOPHER RUGABER. Great, and just a quick follow. It looks like stock and bond markets are reacting positively to your announcement so far. Is that something you wanted to see? Is that a problem or what—how that might affect your future policy to see this positive reaction? CHAIR POWELL. We’re not targeting any one or two particular things. Our message should be—what I’m trying to do is make sure that our message is clear, which is that we think we have a ways to go, we have some ground to cover with interest rates before we get to, before we get to that level of interest rates that we think is sufficiently restrictive… If you look at the—I have a table of the last 12 months of 12-month readings, and there’s really no pattern there. We’re exactly where we were a year ago. So I would also say, it’s premature to discuss pausing. And it’s not something that we’re thinking about. That’s really not a conversation to be had now. We have a ways to go Source: Transcript of Chair Powell’s Press Conference November 2, 2022

But that is not to say the Fed wants to smother markets completely in its inflation-taming campaign – in fact, it remains hopeful for a so-called “soft-landing”. Still that would put inflation back on track towards the 2% target without leaving a detrimental impact on the economy’s health. This is consistent with the change of tone observed during and after recent FOMC meetings, where Fed officials have essentially left the door open on the future of rate hikes by punting their trajectory to incoming economic data instead of setting forth a clear hawkish message as they did before to temper investors’ expectations.

The moderation [in rate increases] “will enable us to assess more data as we move the policy rate closer to a sufficiently restrictive level, taking into account the risks around our dual-mandate goals,” [Fed Vice Chair Lael] Brainard said… The moderation “will enable us to assess more data as we move the policy rate closer to a sufficiently restrictive level, taking into account the risks around our dual-mandate goals,” Brainard said. Source: Bloomberg News “I let the data guide me,” [Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael] Bostic told reporters in a press briefing. “If the data continue to come in suggesting the economy is stronger than I had projected, I’ll adjust my policy trajectory.” Source: Bloomberg News

Chair Powell has also acknowledged that the “full effects of [the] rapid tightening so far are yet to be felt”, though there is growing evidence it is flowing through the economy as corroborated by the gradual slowdown in demand, and subsequently, pricing. But this might have sent a message of premature optimism across markets, which faces risks that are still skewed to the downside – counting persistent inflation that remains far from the 2% target level, interest rates that are still on the rise, a looming recession, and intensifying geopolitical tension, among other headwinds. This is further corroborated by the sudden setback to the modest, yet consistent, rally observed through January when the month’s inflation print came in hotter-than-expected. Specifically, January market gains were subsequently reversed in the following month, pushing traders to shift gears on the prospects of where the Fed funds rate might peak in the latest tightening cycle.

Yet, Atlanta Fed chief Bostic’s latest sense of optimism communicated through his views that the Federal Reserve “could be in position [to pause rates] by the middle of the summer, [or] late summer” – a stark pivot from his relative hawkishness in preceding months – were sufficient to put some of market’s concerns about further market deterioration to rest for now. This continues to support our views that market performance remains indicative of a resilient economy – perhaps more so than policymakers desire – which needs to be slowed further to ensure price stability is on a sustained track towards restoration. This is consistent with Chair Powell’s most recent post-FOMC meeting remarks that singled-out the labour market as a corner of the economy that remains “extremely tight”, and Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari’s follow-up that “wage growth is at a level that actually is too high to be consistent with the 2% inflation target” – essentially, there is still work to be done here.

With the latest corporate earnings season wrapped up, investors’ attention are turning back towards a slew of critical economic data slated for release over the coming weeks. These include Chair Powell’s upcoming “bi-annual monetary policy testimony on Capitol Hill”, the February jobs report and inflation print, and the end-of-month Fed rate policy decision. The string of calendar events will mark a critical month ahead, with related data determinant of market’s make-or-break. While evolving economic data and Fed sentiment continues to leave room for speculation in markets, the broader downward valuation adjustment likely still has a ways to go. In the following analysis, we will discuss why market risks remain skewed to the downside – perhaps even steeper than a few months back – by circling back to management sentiment from the latest corporate earnings season as well as economist expectations on forthcoming economic data, and gauging their implications on the relationship between cost of and return on capital that dictates market valuations.

The Diminishing Cost-Return Spread

As discussed in our previous coverage, market valuation is formed by two components – namely, steady-state firm value and future value creation. And macroeconomic factors, counting interest rates, inflation, unemployment and GDP are key drivers of the two.

One way to depict steady-state value is via the steady-state firm value P/E ratio, which is defined as 1 divided by cost of capital: “A company can continue to grow earnings as it invests at the cost of capital. It will just fail to create value, and hence should trade at its steady-state worth. We can readily translate from the steady-state value to a steady-state price-earnings multiple, which is the reciprocal of the cost of [capital].” The future value creation premium accounts for the incremental value that additional investments at the cost of capital would earn (i.e. return on capital), and also takes into consideration the time period in which this value-creating opportunity would last. Source: “Here’s Why We Think SPY and QQQ Risks are Skewed to the Downside”

This essentially makes the cost of capital and return on capital – all of which are depicted by interest rates, inflation, labour market, and GDP – key underlying determinants of market valuation.

Let’s take a look at the return on capital piece of the equation first, which is trending towards a rapid downward inflection across growth and value industries alike:

In the latest earnings season, only “63% of companies have beaten earnings estimates while 53% of companies have beaten revenue estimates, and both earnings and revenue surprises have been lower than their historical averages”. This compares to more 70%-plus beat observed in the key S&P 500 benchmark (SP500) in the preceding quarter. There is also a growing chorus from analysts warning companies to guide conservatively amid incrementally cautious spending across the industry:

At this point through December earnings we look to what we’ve heard from leading software companies as well as the hyperscalers as we continue to urge conservatism with guidance in the face of essentially in-line, and largely not as bad as the market initially feared, Q4 results. Our conversations with investors remain focused on macro commentary and IT spending patterns that dovetails to a 1H [versus] 2H strategy… Source: RBC Capital Markets Weekly Software Recap (February 5, 2023) We Continue to urge conservatism with guidance in the face of in-line to better Q4 results. Many companies appear to be setting CY/23 estimates in a reasonable position…[with] realistic profitability goals [being] supporting drivers. Source: RBC Capital Markets Weekly Software Recap (February 17 and February 19, 2023)

Even the highest growing companies and mission critical services / goods providers dominating the key Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 and Dow Jones (DJI) Indexes have been tempering investor expectations by warning of slowing purchase cycles that will likely leave a cascading impact across every corner of the industry and eventually the broader economy.

We also had a number of customers, big customers who rather than they consumed everything and rather than do a big multiyear deal, literally, just bought enough capacity to get them through to the next quarter or two…But the biggest thing on the revenue guide is really we are seeing the newer customers take longer to ramp. And these are some of our big customers that are large Global 2000 that are very methodical in the way they do things. Source: Snowflake F4Q23 Earnings Call Transcript With the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties we’ve seen an uptick in AWS customers focused on controlling costs, and we’re proactively working to help customers cost-optimize, just as we’ve done throughout AWS’ history, especially in periods of economic uncertainty. Source: Amazon 3Q22 Earnings Call Transcript Before moving to our guidance, I'd like to comment on the current economic environment. You recall that last quarter we noted measured customer buying behaviour really beginning in July. This led to elongated sales cycles, additional deal approval layers and deal compression, particularly in enterprise. Source: Salesforce 3Q23 Earnings Call Transcript In the quarter, we observed an increase in our sales cycle and expect similar sales dynamics to continue, leading to longer lead time deal closures. We are cognizant of the increasingly cautious environment and have factored this into our outlook. Source: Cloudflare 3Q22 Earnings Call Transcript While the supply chain issues have largely abated prices are still high and there is considerable pressure on the consumer, attempting to predict with precision these swings in macroeconomic conditions and their effect on consumer behaviour is challenging…As such, our guidance reflects a cautious outlook on the macro environment… Source: Walmart F4Q23 Earnings Call Transcript Since the spring of last year, we said that we saw an uptick in bad debt, but it really got us back to pre-pandemic levels, maybe a little slightly worse. But that has not degraded at all over the course of the back half of [2022] collections. We saw a normalization of the collection cycle last year, but that has basically remained at around the same level that -- where we saw the uptick, and maybe go into normalization last year. Source: AT&T, Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference Call Transcript

This is consistent with indications of deterioration earnings quality as found in a recent compilation of cash flow and earnings data by UBS:

Income at S&P 500 companies, adjusted for amortization and depreciation, topped cash flows from operations by 14% in the year through September…In other words, for every dollar of profits, only 88 cents was matched by cash inflows, the largest discrepancy since at least 1990. Source: Bloomberg News

Now, the discrepancy between cash flows generated from operations and earnings reported from the income statement has long been a norm due to “accruals” – an accounting treatment that allows sales to be booked into P&L before cash is received, and requires capital outflows to hit cash flows before they are expensed into P&L. But the 14% head-start that income has over cash generated from operations is alarming, potentially indicative of a “harsh business environment” that includes lengthening collection cycles (e.g. sales accrued into the income statement, but remain an outstanding receivable on the balance sheet), and rising inventory levels (e.g. cash used in operations recorded before it hits expenses in the income state). This is consistent with signs of lengthening sales and collection cycles as discussed in the earlier section, as well as the acute inventory glut that some industries – most prominently, PC and chipmakers – have been experiencing over the past year that will likely spill over into the current year given evolving macroeconomic uncertainties ahead.

The year-on-year decline [in gaming revenue] reflects the impact of channel inventory correction… Source: Nvidia F4Q23 Earnings Call Transcript We continue to ship below PC consumption in the fourth quarter as we focused on further reducing downstream inventory. Source: AMD 4Q22 Earnings Call Transcript Near term, the PC ecosystem continues to deplete inventory. For all of calendar year 2022, our sell-in was roughly 10% below consumption with Q4 under shipping meaningfully higher than full year, and Q1 expected to grow again to represent the most significant inventory digestion in our data set. While we know this dynamic will need to reverse, predicting one is difficult. Source: Intel 4Q22 Earnings Call Transcript

Now moving on to the cost of capital leg of the equation:

Recently stronger-than-expected economic data – which will likely persist in incoming data – are effectively reversing previous optimism for rate cuts by the end of the year priced into market valuations. Stronger-than-expected PCE in January – the Fed’s preferred gauge for price pressures – has effectively dampened expectations for a pivot before the end of the year, with swaps traders now pricing in on average a peak rate of approximately 5.4% by July, up from just under 5% earlier to undercut the Fed’s predicted 2023 year-end rate of 5.125%. While some are optimistic for a stronger second half of the year, as the forward-looking market starts to price in an eventual recovery, others – including some of the most resilient players amid the evolving market turmoil so far – remain cautiously optimistic about the impact of an impending recession:

Broadcom Inc., one of the world’s biggest chipmakers, acknowledged that sales growth would slow in the second half of the year but predicted a “soft landing” as companies keep spending on corporate networking infrastructure…Though the second half will bring a deceleration, Broadcom expects to see sales still grow from where they were a year earlier… Source: Bloomberg News

This is consistent with not only the rebound in price pressures observed in January, but also a relentlessly resilient labour market that risks derailing the Fed’s campaign on reining in inflation. Initial jobless claims have decreased in the latest print, while continuing claims have also eased, signalling tight labour conditions still. Meanwhile, the February unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged from January at 3.4% - the lowest in more than 50 years. Job vacancies remain elevated, while the labour force participation rate is also on the rise despite the high-profile tech layoffs observed in recent months. The tight labour market continues to imply resilient demand in the economy, while also continuing to fuel wage growth beyond levels needed to bring inflation back to the 2% target – recall that wage growth supports consumer spending, while also weighing on employers’ costs that will ultimately be passed through to consumers, driving inflation. The need to crackdown on pressure that the labour demand-supply imbalance has on prices will likely reinforce the Fed’s previous commitment to holding rates “higher for longer”, and markets will likely factor this downside into the forward outlook this time around, as opposed to being relentlessly optimistic in response to policymakers’ hawkishness coming out of the preceding two policy meetings.

Final Thoughts

With cost of capital likely to climb further upwards while return on capital deteriorates, markets are positioned for a rapid reduction in the spread critical to driving valuations, hence the likeliness of a continuation in the broader downtrend to come as loose-ends in the macroeconomy continue in a fluid, evolving state. This is consistent with rising yields in credit markets, as well as tempered optimism in equities as markets recalibrate the near-term outlook on monetary policy trajectory, while underlying fundamentals continue to show signs of weakening.

Circling back to what was discussed in earlier sections – markets are forward-looking and typically reflective of sentiment on where the economy is headed. With underlying economic data still strong, markets are likely to continue pricing in expectations for deterioration in valuations to account for higher for longer costs of capital, and inevitably diminishing earnings and investment returns. And with the Fed’s previous forecast for the 2023 year-end unemployment rate to reach 4.6% – a more-than-one percentage point increase from current levels – further weakness awaits on the horizon (including the impact of tech job cuts that have yet to flow through the economy as discussed earlier), skewing risks further to the downside across markets until the desired slowdown required to bring inflation back on track towards the 2% target is achieved.