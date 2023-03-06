Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 06, 2023 1:07 PM ETPassage Bio, Inc. (PASG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.07K Followers

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stuart Henderson - Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Will Chou - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Forman - Chief Medical Officer

Simona King - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brendan Smith - Cowen

Omari Baruti - Goldman Sachs

Laura Chico - Wedbush

Yun Zhong - BTIG

Whitney Ijem - Canaccord

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Passage Bio Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Operating Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following the formal remarks, we will open the call up for your questions. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request.

Now, I'd like to turn it over to Stuart Henderson, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Stuart, please proceed.

Stuart Henderson

Thank you, operator. This morning we issued a press release that outlines the topics we plan to discuss today. This release is available on the Passage Bio website under the Press Releases and Statements section of Investors and News.

On today's call, Chief Executive Officer, Will Chou, will review our fourth quarter 2022 and recent business highlights; Mark Forman, our Chief Medical Officer, will review our clinical programs; and Simona King, our Chief Financial Officer, will review our fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

Before we begin, please note that today's call may include a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ significantly from those suggested by these statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the company's filings with the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.