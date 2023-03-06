Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference March 6, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Karen Parkhill - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Josh Jennings - Cowen and Company

Josh Jennings

We are moving down the medical devices track here at the TD Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference. We're excited to have Karen Parkhill, the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President at Medtronic, the largest medical device company in the world. And, Karen, thanks so much for spending time with us. And we spent a little bit of time last night at a dinner, and it is great to see you again today.

Karen Parkhill

You too, Josh. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Josh Jennings

So I was hoping to start with just some high level questions. I know, with Jeff Martin becoming CEO and the new strategies being put in place over the last two years, I think there's an updated operating model, kind of limiting the bureaucracy of some of the groups and growing more nimble operating units and also leveraging Medtronic's scale, and maybe just from a high level talking about the progress. And you have seen some success, you have seen some traction in terms of each business unit performing. There's always puts and takes. You've got the pandemic, supply chain challenges, et cetera, et cetera. Maybe just the progress, what you see? And what inning are we in in this pivot and in the strategy that's been put in play? And then, I'll follow up with – just ask about how Medtronic is leveraging itself successfully and any strategies going forward?

Karen Parkhill

Perfect, perfect. So, I would say the operating model changes that we put in place now, a couple years ago, are working really well and have really helped streamline a greater understanding of our businesses that used to be underneath our group structures. So, we have greater transparency now into the strengths, the weaknesses, the opportunities, the investment level required, that have really helped enable us to drive better capital allocation decisions, better focus on talent needs and talent moves. And so, I think from that perspective, the operating model is working really well.

We also, at the same time, have driven, and are still in the early innings of, an operations transformation across the company. So we used to have a very decentralized, operating and supply chain – manufacturing and supply chain operations. We had nine different and distinct supply chain groups. We had four different and distinct manufacturing groups, and we've now consolidated that into one each. And we brought in place new leadership from outside of our industry in ops and supply chain.

Medtech was not necessarily known to be best-in-class manufacturing and supply chain operators. And so, we brought in expertise from outside of our industry to help drive that, and we think it's going to be a competitive advantage going forward. But we're still in the early innings of that transformation. Our new ops leadership has put in place better systems and tools to help us better forecast both supply and demand planning. We're driving standard KPIs, and one best way across Medtronic. And we're also going to be consolidating our supply chain more.

During the supply chain impacts that hurt us and many other companies out there, it was very visible to us that we had way too many suppliers. And we had over 1,900 suppliers. And so, we weren't really leveraging the size and strength of Medtronic with our supply chain base. And so, as we consolidate our suppliers, we're going to become even more important to them, we're going to expect them to invest and innovate with and for us, and I think that's going to help us a lot going forward.

Josh Jennings

Excellent. Just to talk about this strategy to leverage the scale of Medtronic. Has Medtronic been able to leverage scale in its selling efforts and contracting efforts with hospital, hospital systems in the United States on the tender side, internationally? And where can you leverage scale more going forward?

Karen Parkhill

Yeah. So, clearly, we're focused on leveraging our size and scale everywhere that we can. And when we think about it in the go-to-market world, we do have enterprise sales teams, not just in the United States, but also in Europe, in Asia, in Latin America. And those teams are focused on bringing the whole size and scale and breadth and depth of Medtronic to our customers. And with those teams, we're focused on making sure that we're selling all of our products into those customers in a very efficient fashion, but we're also helping bring solutions to those customers that help them overall become more efficient. And those enterprise accounts have been working really well, and we think that's going to continue.

As it relates to the rest of leveraging Medtronic, we are really strong at things like clinical trials. Most of our clinical trials are done in-house, and we have a great expertise that all of our businesses can leverage. We're also good at regulatory and reimbursement in all parts of the world. And we leverage that strong expertise, again, across all of our businesses. And those are just two examples. We're going to be focused on being better at leveraging our supply chain over time, too.

Josh Jennings

Right. I know there's been this, I guess, bearish kind of outlook on Medtronic's size since the Covidien acquisition. And I guess one of the mantras we've heard over and over again is it's just too big to grow. Revenue base of 30-plus-billion dollars, it's a mountain to move. But Medtronic, the WAMGR, you guys are optimizing WAMGR. You're executing on some portfolio optimization moves to remove lower growth businesses, maybe even lower margin businesses. But just in terms of that, how would you respond to Medtronic's revenue base being too big to grow and achieving that mid-single digit or even 5%, 5-percent-plus growth trajectory that I think the team was striving for, should we be thinking about portfolio optimization as just that, optimizing the WAMGR and you'll be able to execute, even though the revenue base is $30 billion plus? Or is there a better smaller size where the company can be more nimble and execute on growth initiatives?

Karen Parkhill

Yeah. We're focused on growing at least in line with our WAMGR, which is in the mid-single digits. And so, by rights, that's at least in line. And as we as we innovate and drive even greater market share in our businesses, that will help too.

At the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January, we did outline our growth formula growing forward and we grouped our businesses into three buckets and

outlined the growth formula with that.

Where we have our three largest businesses that are market leading franchises, in cardiac rhythm, in surgical innovations, and in spine, and so those market leading businesses, our focus is on growing those in line with the company average. And so, that's the foundation of the formula. And then we've got very high growth market opportunities and businesses that we add on top of that, and there are five areas. It's neurovascular, it's surgical robotics, it's cardiac ablation, it's diabetes, and neurovascular. So, we're going to add those on top.

And then, we've got a group of synergistic businesses, and those synergistic businesses, in the aggregate, were focused on growing at least in line with the company average. So, we think about that growth formula, as an important way for us to ensure that we're delivering that durable mid-single digit top line growth going forward. And the portfolio moves that we're focused on driving and making are intended, and our Northstar is, to drive our WAMGR higher with those portfolio moves and make it durable.

Josh Jennings

Excellent. And I know, just thinking about that WAMGR, achieving the WAMGR, I think there are aspirations to capture share. I think that was one of the, I guess, initiatives that when Jeff took the CEO seat along with you and your executive team, kind of put forward, we're going to focus on shared gains. And so, is that still – I know that's not your base case, but growing at the market rate is maintaining share. But there are a number of initiatives in place to gain share and part of the new operating model is to facilitate that, correct?

Karen Parkhill

Absolutely.

Josh Jennings

How should we be thinking about the share gain potential? There's SINUVA, its incentive structure is in play for business leaders where that share gain is recognized annually?

Karen Parkhill

Yeah, absolutely. So, we added market share to our incentive compensation structure a couple of years ago. And that's been an important focus for us, to be focused on not just how we're driving towards our internal plans, but also how we're driving competitively in the market. And so, market share is a really important piece, and we are incented against it at the top of the house and into our businesses. But the key to driving market share is innovation. And we're going to be focused on continuing to drive that right investment in that innovation now and in the future that will be key to market share and key to driving that higher WAMGR and higher growth going forward.

Josh Jennings

And you've talked about the investments, particularly when you gave some color on fiscal 2024 and protecting that R&D investment level, growing I think at the level of top line growth, while also putting cost reduction initiatives in place to offset some of the inflationary pressures. But just thinking about that commitment to R&D, just setting up the question to ask about kind of competitively, if you think about all the number of business units and segments within the medical device industry that Medtronic is levered to, trying to invest at the same level as a company that's a pure play, for instance, say, Edwards and structural heart, really Medtronic to invest at that same level, I think it's hard to parse out where each investment dollar is going within what your team reports. But how do you think about that? How do you think about competitively getting your R&D investment levels to the level of a pure play like Edwards in structural heart, for instance, just as an example?

Karen Parkhill

Yeah. So, you've seen us grow our R&D, at least in line with revenue over the last several years, and that's going to continue. The good news is we have plenty of really strong opportunities internally within Medtronic, driven by our core tech experts in the company. And so, we're going to continue to grow R&D, at least in line with revenue. And in years where we have really strong internal R&D opportunities, we may even go faster than revenue because we view that as super important to drive that durable top line for us.

Josh Jennings

Excellent. I wanted to touch on just the LRP targets that have been out there. The whole industry has gone through some very volatile period with the pandemic, 2022 with all the supply chain pressures and inflationary pressures, currency pressures. But thinking about the LRP targets that are out there and then thinking about the color that you provided for fiscal 2024, it sounds like fiscal 2024, there's going to be a lot of positives in terms of moving towards those LRP targets. There's also some headwinds. So, I guess the question is, how should investors think about the LRP targets and Medtronic getting back into hitting those targets? I believe kind of mid-single digits on the top? Maybe getting to 5%, 5-percent-plus, 8% on the bottom with some margin expansion in the middle?

Karen Parkhill

Yeah. What's really important is that we're hitting our annual commitments first and foremost, and we are very focused on doing and driving that. And we have said that, next fiscal year, particularly as we look at the headwinds that we're facing that impact our bottom line, it'll be a challenging earnings year. We've said that. We are focused on driving significant cost takeout to help offset the significant headwinds that we've got, and inflation and currency and interest and tax. And we're also focused on making sure that we don't skimp on the long term investments that we need to make despite the short term pressures. So, we're going to be focusing on – we're still in our planning process. So we will give guidance on our Q4 earnings call. So, we'll see where all these puts and takes net out for next year.

But as it relates to the long range planning, while next year may be a little challenged on the bottom line, we're focused on driving that durable top line growth to the 5-percent-plus that we talked about over the long range plan. And then, after we get through some of these near-term pressures, we're going to be focused on driving that right leverage down the P&L to drive the bottom line. So, really, our long range plan hasn't changed.

Josh Jennings

Excellent. And I know you're in the middle of your planning process. You've given nice color on fiscal 2024. I guess, one of the questions we get as an analyst team since the J.P. Morgan update and the fiscal third quarter call, has been, is the message that there's some earnings growth to be had? I know you may not be able to answer this question because you haven't given guidance yet. But is there any, I guess, incremental detail you can share?

Karen Parkhill

Yeah. So, again, we're still in our planning process. So it's premature for me to give you anything more than we've already given you on 2024.

I will give you an update on currency, though, because that continues to be volatile for us. And we updated our FX based on current rates, which we're at the beginning of the month on the earnings call. And since then the dollar has strengthened a bit over the last month. So our headwind on currency has gotten a little bit worse. So, if we look at just the fourth quarter impact on currency, it's about $60 million worse on the top line, no change to the bottom line because of the hedges that we had in place. And for next fiscal year, we had said that we'd have a $339 million tailwind on the top line on currency for next fiscal year. And that's moved to be about flat to slightly up from the prior year on the top line for next year.

And then, on the bottom line, at earnings, we said it was about a $0.27 headwind to the bottom line, which is about 5% of our total EPS growth, and that's gotten a little bit worse. So based on current rates, it'd be about a $0.33 headwind and that's about 6% on our bottom line,

Josh Jennings

Understood. Thanks for that update. And we'll keep tracking the moves on the currency side.

Karen Parkhill

Yeah, yeah.

Josh Jennings

But maybe we should move on to just talk about some of the growth drivers for 2024 and beyond. And there are a number of them in place. And maybe to start an issue we talked about, internal R&D investment. This is a growth driver that's in play right now. But wanted to initially just address business development strategy, been pretty steady for the last number of years, focused on tuck-in acquisitions, you had some success with Intersect, have the Affera acquisition that could bear a nice fruit as well. But maybe just to refresh on the M&A strategy, are there any changes as we look out into the out years?

Karen Parkhill

Yeah, we're focused on driving important additions to our portfolio that, again, help drive our WAMGR higher. And so, there's really no changes to what we've been focused on of late. We're going to continue to look at tuck-in acquisitions and continue to do that in a disciplined fashion. So no changes.

Josh Jennings

Excellent. Didn't expect that you would, just wanted to take a shot there. Maybe on diabetes, that's an anchor unit. I think if we go back a couple of years, diabetes was approaching 10% of the revenue base, growing nice double-digits. So, that alone was contributing 100 basis points, 150 basis points to organic revenue growth. And so, with some of the challenges that have been experienced, if you can recover, it could be a nice tailwind to the organic revenue growth trajectory. And I don't think there's any updates on the FDA remediation efforts, but if there are, you can please share them. But if not, maybe the question would be just in terms of competitiveness of 780G and how your team is thinking about getting through the FDA warning letter, launching 780G and Guardian 4 and whether you think that diabetes franchise in the IDE segment can gain share in the US market?

Karen Parkhill

Yeah. So, we're clearly focused on driving an important turnaround in diabetes, and do expect and focus on getting that business back to the double-digit growth that it should be. We're seeing that great strong growth outside the United States, high teens growth o-US. We're in 90 countries now with the 780G and just seeing really great reception of the system. The algorithm is one of the best out there.

We are focused on getting 780G – lifting the warning letter in the United States and getting 780G approved in the United States. We're not going to give a play by play at this stage with the FDA, but when we have important news to share on either the warning letter or the 780G approval, we'll clearly get that out there.

Josh Jennings

Understood. We have a diabetes panel tomorrow, and we've had checks with endocrinologists in the past, and I think that the consensus at least that we've captured is that the algorithm for 780G is fantastic. The sensor needs to catch up a little bit, suppliers in the pipeline, you have filed for CE Mark already, we could see approval depending on how quickly the regulatory bodies work over there, sometime in the coming quarters. And then, you have the US filing strategy, I think a PMA filing. Any updates on either the CE Mark process or the Simplera FDA process?

Karen Parkhill

Yeah, you said it well, Josh. We filed for CE Mark with the Simplera in the first quarter of this fiscal year. And it is a PMA in the US and we don't have an update on that. But we're focused on bringing a strong cadence of innovation in our diabetes business to market every year. So, right now, we're focused in the US on the warning letter, on 780G approval, but we've got Guardian 4 and Simplera shortly after that.

Josh Jennings

I know we're talking about growth drivers in this segment of discussion, but just to ask a question on the follow-up to, I think, Jeff's comments on the fiscal third quarter call is about, he's, I'm guessing, doubled down on his commitment to the diabetes franchise, your whole team – Medtronic has been committed to the diabetes franchise. There's stuff out there that are speculating that maybe there'll be, as you've executed on the patient monitoring respiratory unit solutions spin, that there could be bigger spins in the future to reduce the size of Medtronic's revenue base. I know you're not going to give me an answer on diabetes specifically, but as part of the portfolio optimization initiative, could it involve a bigger business unit or should we be thinking more on the smaller units? I think your renal care and respiratory/patient monitoring about 8% of the revenue base. Smaller chunks that you're knocking out or are you – it sounds like your evaluating every possibility, your team, as you're going through the portfolio optimization strategy.

Karen Parkhill

Yeah, we're not going to speculate. We are very committed to the diabetes turnaround, no question about that. And I would say, on the portfolio management work that we've been doing, we view it as not a destination, but an ongoing journey for sure. We evaluated quite heavily all of our businesses within Medtronic. We're going to continue to do that. And we evaluate them based on, again, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, the kind of investment level required to drive the growth in the future and whether or not we're properly invested, need to invest more, we're going to continue to do that. And we'll see what the future holds. But, to us, good portfolio management is just an important piece of what big companies like us need to do.

Josh Jennings

Understood, understood. One more question on the diabetes franchise. The commitment is there, and I think that's been clear. But has there been a limitation in terms of what your team could share just on some of the pipeline initiatives? You have a co-investment partnership with Blackstone, ADA last year, I think there were some limitations because the FDA warning letter was in place. But is that the case? Are there projects underneath the hood that have not been shared with the investment community that we should be somehow thinking about in terms of this diabetes turnaround and then some of the fuel that you guys will add in the coming years?

Karen Parkhill

We've got a really strong pipeline in diabetes. And Que talks about the key focus of the business to drive innovation every year in that business. And so, we're going to be focused on that. So we've got stronger CGMs in the pipeline, we've got multiple shots on goal for patch pump that we've shared before, and we're going to continue to invest in our algorithm. We've also got, on the durable pump, goals to take that durable pump size down too. So, we're going to continue to invest in that business and have a really strong pipeline.

Josh Jennings

Well, thanks for that. One of the pipeline initiatives that seems to be coming to fruition even more so after this morning is pulsed field ablation, Medtronic I guess leading the pack now, first pivotal trial data set being presented at ACC earlier today and its successful outcomes. Maybe just talk about Medtronic's positioning in the PFA space, and maybe just the build out of the ecosystem. Cardiac ablation solutions has been one of the most – not cardiac ablation solutions, but cardiac ablation segment within the medical device industry has been one of most durable growth segments, 15 years, double-digit growth, doesn't show any signs of slowing. Medtronic has been represented well, but mostly on the cryo side, RF side, ablation side not so much, but now potentially taking leadership – better share position if you can be successful in a PFA launch. But maybe – sorry, long winded question, but maybe just generally talk about the cardiac ablation solutions ecosystem build out and how that can reposition Medtronic in this high growth segment.

Karen Parkhill

Yeah, absolutely. When I earlier talked about our focus on growth, and one of the five segments of higher growth is cardiac ablation. And we're super excited, the data has been released this morning, we reached the endpoints on both safety and efficacy. On safety, we had higher safety data than anything out there yet. And so, this is going to be an important growth driver for us to come. We were more of a one-trick pony in this cardiac ablation space, with just cryo, and now we have a fuller suite with PFA and with the Affera acquisition that we did that has important mapping and navigation technology. So we feel like we are far better equipped now to drive that higher growth in this space because we have a full suite of offering there, and we're super excited to get it to market.

Josh Jennings

Excellent. I think we may be missing a session with some Medtronic team members today post the data presentation, but I'm not sure if you can share whether or not the PMA has been submitted or not for the PFA platform.

Karen Parkhill

Yeah, we're not commenting on that right now. But, yeah, Sean Salmon and Rebecca Seidel will be with investors at ACC this morning.

Josh Jennings

And one other area, definitely want to get in before the clock runs out here is just on robotics and Hugo. I think I may be just under appreciating the potential there myself. It's been a long development pathway, been some stops and starts. But just in terms of the recent updates, seems like, turned a corner, that team, Bob White and in his team and where you stand in the international launch, but also moving forward in US IDE trial. And it's such a big, big market, and being the relative number two player in, even small share grabs are going to lead to some really strong revenue generation, particularly in the United States. But maybe help us just think through where we stand here and when can Hugo be a more meaningful revenue contributor? I know it's I think $30 billion revenue base, you need $300 million of incremental revenue to add 100 basis points to the organic revenue growth trajectory. So that's a tough slog. But even adding 30, 50, 70, somewhere in that range, how should we think about timing of Hugo being a more meaningful contributor?

Karen Parkhill

I think the good news for our robot is it's going to be a strong contributor to our revenue growth for many years to come. Today, less than 5% of surgeries worldwide are done robotically. And that's ticking up continually because we think more and more surgeries are going to be done robotically around the world as we look ahead. And we are really well positioned. We've got our robot out there now. It's performing really well, the feedback that we're getting from surgeons is really strong. They love the open console, they love the imaging technology, which is a little sharper, brighter than our competition. And we're going to continue to drive indications across a variety of surgeries out there, not just your OB-GYN. And so, we're excited for the long term growth driver of robotics.

Josh Jennings

Excellent. Maybe if I could get couple of questions on the renal denervation pipeline effort. I think submission, to my recollection, at TCT last year was prior to that data set presentation. We're getting up to the 180 day mark. There's always questions back and forth to the FDA. Is there anything you can share just in terms of back and forth with the FDA or whether or not an ad com panel will be required?

Karen Parkhill

Yeah. So it's going to be up to the FDA on whether or not a panel is required. But that's not something we control. So we're preparing as if there will be a panel. And we're really excited about this RDN for our future, too. We've got many trials out there that we're now complete, and the totality of evidence in that data for the strength of RDN as a treatment for hypertension is real. And so, we're excited to eventually get it out there.

Josh Jennings

Just the expectation, I think we talked a little bit about this last night. Sorry to make you repeat yourself. But just in this forum, [indiscernible] for a broad label and really no limitations based on ON MED trial, a lot of ways to cut the data. I think we are in agreement our team that the totality of evidence should support an approval.

Karen Parkhill

You got it. You got it, Josh.

Josh Jennings

That sort of broad label is the goal for Medtronic?

Karen Parkhill

Yeah, we are definitely focused on a broad label, and we're going to be focused on using the totality of the data.

Josh Jennings

And then, just lastly, last question for renal denervation, but also for this discussion. Just on the reimbursement side, I think whenever there is any kind of not clear cut data set where investors can sink their teeth into and say this is going to drive a positive reimbursement decision by Medicare and private payers, I don't think there's ever been a 100% clear data set that anyone could conclude that for most device technologies, but just thinking about the real denervation setup. Is there anything you can share just in terms of your discussions with – your team's discussions with payers over the last couple of years and how important renal denervation is to add to the armamentarium of blood pressure control? It's a massive opportunity. A lot of uncontrolled patients. But does that seem to be a priority for payers? And how confident is your team that the reimbursement will follow approval?

Karen Parkhill

Yeah. So, I know there's some skepticism out there on reimbursement and our focus is just to prove it wrong over time. So we've got a really strong team. And one of the strengths of Medtronic is we have strong reimbursement teams, and we've got a really strong team working on this. We're going to be focused again on using the totality of our data to help us drive reimbursement. And our focus is to just prove it at this stage.

Josh Jennings

Understood.

Josh Jennings

I think we'll leave it there as we run into the top of the half hour. Karen, thanks so much for spending this morning with us and last night. Great to see you in person and hope you have great meetings rest of the day.

Karen Parkhill

Thank you so much.