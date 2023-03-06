L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 06, 2023 1:30 PM ETL.B. Foster Company (FSTR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.07K Followers

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephanie Listwak - Investor Relations Manager

John Kasel - President and Chief Executive Officer

William Thalman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Rygiel - B. Riley Securities

Chris Sakai - Singular Research

Brett Kearney - Gabelli & Company

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q4 2022 L.B. Foster Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Stephanie Listwak. You may now begin.

Stephanie Listwak

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to L.B. Foster's fourth quarter of 2022 earnings call. My name is Stephanie Listwak, the company's Investor Relations Manager. Our President and CEO, John Kasel; and our Chief Financial Officer, Bill Thalman, will be presenting our fourth quarter operating results, market outlook and business developments this morning.

We will start the call with John providing his perspective on the company's recent portfolio changes and fourth quarter performance, including market development. Bill will then review the company's fourth quarter financial results. John will provide perspective on the company outlook and his closing comments. We will then open the session up for questions.

Today's slide presentation, along with our earnings release and financial disclosures, were posted on our website this morning and can be accessed on our Investor Relations page at lbfoster.com. Our comments this morning will follow the slides in the earnings presentation.

Some statements we are making are forward-looking and represent our current view of our markets and business today. These forward-looking statements reflect our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.