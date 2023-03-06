Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 06, 2023 1:49 PM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Call March 6, 2023 11:35 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Papermaster - Chief Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Joe Moore

I'm Joe Moore from Morgan Stanley. Very happy to have with us here today, Mark Papermaster, the Chief Technology Officer of AMD. So, maybe we could just get started with a couple of bigger picture questions. I mean, I guess, as you guys think about competing in both microprocessors and graphics with companies that spend more than you, but you have a better GPU, than Intel has, and a better CPU than NVIDIA has and you certainly succeeded in both of those markets. Can you just talk about the challenges of doing that and the opportunities of having both of those technologies going forward?

Mark Papermaster

Absolutely, Joe. First of all, thanks for having me. We are in an incredibly exciting market, compute, because it's just exploding. It's been exploding and it's doing nothing, but going to a steeper and steeper hyperbolic growth. And what we said for years, we've said for the last decade that servicing this explosive demand in compute requires not just one engine, but multiple engines.

So, that's been our strategy for over a decade at AMD. And so having both the CPU and GPU were quite fundamental to us. So, it was prescient by leaders in AMD. It was driven first to accelerate with the graphics processing that is embedded with a CPU, which all of us use in most any mobile device or desktop device we have today, the PC, and the mobile industry. But what we already knew back then, and has done nothing but moved faster than we originally anticipated, was that combination of CPU, GPU and other accelerators in the data center in the most demanding

