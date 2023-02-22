Meta Platforms: Mea-Culpa (Rating Upgrade)

Mar. 07, 2023 7:00 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)
Summary

  • Meta's stock has come back roaring since bottoming in November.
  • Estimates have gone up consistently across the board.
  • At 16 times 2024 earnings, the stock may still be undervalued.
  • Technical indicators are in favor of further short-term upside.

What a turnaround it has been for Meta Platforms Inc.'s (NASDAQ:META) stock over the last 4 months. Since losing about 75% from its peak to about $88 in November 2022, the stock has gained more than a 100% in 4 months and

Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

