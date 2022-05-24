Buckle Up For 2 Weeks Of Wild Fed-Driven Volatility In Stocks

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
20.79K Followers

Summary

  • Options markets are pricing some volatile days ahead.
  • The core tension is around inflation and the future path of Fed policy.
  • Many investors are still paying speculative valuations for stocks and housing, betting that a Fed pivot will bail them out.
  • But if inflation doesn't cooperate (as it likely won't), investors will find that they overpaid for hot potato assets.
  • All in the next 2.5 weeks, Powell testifies for Congress, nonfarm payrolls are released, CPI is released, and then the FOMC meets.
Whitewater kayak in Patagonia

LL28/E+ via Getty Images

Just because they close the bars doesn't mean the party is over. The broad S&P 500 index (SPY) has rallied about 7% this year, with stocks led by massive rallies in speculative names such as Tesla (TSLA

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
20.79K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.