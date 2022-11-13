zorazhuang

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) and Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) are two high yield investment-grade midstream MLPs. Although MMP has a better track record and a lower leverage ratio, ET is larger, more diversified, and provides a significantly higher distributable cash flow yield.

In this article, we compare them side by side after reporting Q4 results and offer our take on which is a better buy at the moment.

Energy Transfer Vs. Magellan Midstream: Q4 Results

In 2022, Magellan Midstream Partners increased its shipment of refined products and crude oil, and it expects this trend to continue in 2023. Despite this, its Q4 net income declined to $187M or $0.91/share from $244M or $1.14/share in the same quarter of the previous year due to a non-cash impairment charge of $58M related to the Double Eagle pipeline joint venture.

However, its Q4 distributable cash flow improved to $345M from $297M in the prior-year quarter, and free cash flow increased to $324M from $291M in the same period of the previous year. Additionally, the shipment of refined products increased to 144.5M barrels from 142M barrels in the year-earlier quarter, and crude oil shipment via its wholly-owned assets surged to 65.2M barrels from 44.3M in the previous year.

For the fiscal year 2023, MMP expects to generate DCF of $1.18B, which is 1.38x the amount needed to pay cash distributions, and free cash flow of $1.07B, or $216M after distributions. The partnership foresees an increase in crude oil transportation volume on its wholly-owned pipelines compared to 2022 levels, primarily due to the full-year impact of higher shipments on the Houston distribution system from a recent pipeline connection. Magellan also assumes that the demand for refined products will remain stable, and refined products shipments are expected to rise by approximately 1% compared to the record annual volume transported in 2022. Finally, refined products tariffs are expected to increase by an all-in average of roughly 8% on July 1.

MMP's management emphasized prioritizing incremental buybacks over accelerating distribution growth during the earnings call. Although they plan to maintain their 21-year growth streak, management indicated that increasing distributions in line with cash flow growth is not a priority for them. Management believes that repurchasing units is a better use of capital due to the current undervaluation of units, lack of market pricing credit for the current high yield, and anticipated capital appreciation to be enjoyed from buybacks.

The partnership also emphasized that it expects to continue enjoying strong organic growth in 2023. While it has reduced its capital expenditures in recent years and only spends $100-$150 million on "expansion capital" per year, MMP still expects to grow its distributable cash flow by nearly $70 million in 2023. This reflects strong organic growth in its existing assets, which is a contrast to midstream peers that spend aggressively on "growth" projects but end up seeing little DCF per unit growth. In addition, the partnership plans to increase its refined products rates by an all-in average of approximately 8% on July 1st, which reflects the strength and competitive positioning of its assets.

ET, meanwhile, achieved a new record in volume across all core segments in 2022. In Q4, the net income attributable to partners increased to $1.16B from $926M in the same quarter of the previous year. This was accompanied by an increase in adjusted EBITDA to $3.44B from $2.81B, primarily due to higher volumes across all core segments compared to the previous year and the acquisition of Enable Midstream. Moreover, the distributable cash flow for the same period was $1.91B, up from $1.6B in the previous year.

The partnership reported several other achievements in Q4, such as a 7% year-over-year increase in natural gas liquids fractionation volumes, setting a new record. Additionally, the single-day fractionation throughput at Mont Belvieu exceeded 1M barrels for the first time in the partnership's history. NGL transportation volumes rose to a record 2M bbl/day, up by 5% from the same period the previous year. Furthermore, midstream throughput volumes jumped by 32%, setting another new record. Finally, Q4 NGL exports from the Nederland terminal reached a new high.

For FY 2023, management provided guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $12.9B-$13.3B and expects growth capital expenditures of $1.6B-$1.8B and maintenance capital spending of $725M-$775M.

During its post-earnings conference call, ET mentioned that it is taking longer than expected to make a final investment decision on its Lake Charles LNG project due to high competition. Additionally, the partnership stated that it has secured 25%-30% of the required funding to decide on its announced Warrior pipeline in Texas.

ET management made clear on the earnings call that it plans to prioritize debt reduction and investing in attractive growth projects as its top capital allocation priorities in 2023. This implies that there may be no further distribution hikes in 2023 but management signaled that it may very well increase its distribution on an annual basis in the future. Additionally, ET is considering issuing a C-Corp currency, which would allow the company to offer the best of both worlds to investors by retaining tax advantages for long-term unitholders and making ET units more accessible to other investors who are otherwise averse to owning K-1 issuing securities.

Energy Transfer Vs. Magellan Midstream: Business Model

With a highly diversified portfolio of assets, ET is a major player in the midstream sector, offering access to all major U.S. supply basins through its interstate and storage business. The partnership's enterprise value is over six times larger than that of MMP, which is further diversified through its natural gas, NGLs, crude, refined products, storage, fractionator, terminal, processing, and treating assets. Additionally, ET's adjusted EBITDA is largely fee-based, with only a small percentage being sensitive to commodity prices, providing significant cash flow stability. ET's management has reduced the company's debt and increased free cash flow after distributions by reducing capital expenditures and bringing online its growth project pipeline, giving it a simpler and lower risk business profile moving forward.

While boasting a significantly smaller portfolio than ET, MMP makes up for lack of size with profitability and consistency. With its well-managed refined products midstream assets, MMP has generated impressive average annualized returns on invested capital of 16% over 15 years. MMP's cash flow is largely insulated from commodity price fluctuations, with 85% of its cash flow coming from fee-based contracts, providing stability through various market cycles and energy industry conditions.

Overall, both of these companies have excellent business models, but ET holds an advantage due to its larger size and scale, which should provide more long-term investment opportunities for growth as well as lower exposure risk. On the other hand, MMP's assets are very high quality and are generating relatively capital-light strong organic growth. As a result, MMP is able to grow its DCF while pouring much of its retained cash flow into unit repurchases rather than having to pursue a higher-risk aggressive growth investment agenda.

Energy Transfer Vs. Magellan Midstream: Balance Sheet

With investment-grade ratings from both Moody's and S&P, ET is eyeing a possible upgrade to BBB in the near future. Its credit rating has a positive outlook, and the company is committed to continued deleveraging, having already reduced its debt aggressively over the past few years. Currently, ET's leverage ratio is within its long-term target, and management plans to further reduce debt in the future.

MMP maintains a conservative approach to capital allocation and balance sheet management with modest leverage and liquidity, and has been selling non-core assets to reduce debt and buy back common units. Its advantageous debt maturity schedule shows none of its long-term debt matures prior to 2025, with 83% of total net long-term debt maturing in 2030 or later and the majority not maturing until 2042 or later, locking in low interest rates for many years to come and avoiding negative impacts from rising interest rates.

Both businesses look to be in strong financial shape with little risk of financial distress for the foreseeable future.

Energy Transfer Vs. Magellan Midstream: Distribution Outlook

Looking ahead, the current distribution levels of both companies appear secure and backed by solid balance sheets. Additionally, the management of both companies have expressed a desire to increase their quarterly distributions on a yearly basis in the future.

Analysts project ET will grow its distribution per unit at a 3.3% CAGR through 2027, while MMP is expected to only make token increases over that span (0.8% projected CAGR through 2027) as it continues to prioritize unit repurchases and balance sheet strength.

That said, it is worth noting that MMP is expected to grow its DCF per unit at an impressive 6.3% CAGR through 2027 thanks to its strong combination of organic growth via tariff hikes in its competitively positioned assets and aggressive unit repurchases. Meanwhile, ET is only expected to grow its DCF per unit at a 1.5% CAGR over that span.

Energy Transfer Vs. Magellan Midstream: Valuation

Both businesses also look very attractively priced when compared with their own histories. Here is a side-by-side comparison of them:

ET MMP EV/EBITDA 7.81x 10.66x EV/EBITDA (5-Yr Avg) 8.73x 11.68x P/2023 DCF 4.87x 9.07x Distribution Yield 9.4% 7.8% Click to enlarge

Overall, ET appears to be vastly cheaper, with a significantly lower EV/EBITDA and P/DCF multiples along with a meaningfully higher distribution yield. Furthermore, it is expected to generate superior distribution per unit growth in the coming years. On the other hand, MMP does have a convincingly superior track record and is expected to generate stronger DCF per unit growth in the coming years.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

At High Yield Investor, we have chosen to own ET instead of MMP given its superior yield and significantly cheaper valuation. That said, it is hard to go wrong with either investment at this point as both offer very safe and attractive income yields. MMP brings with it a very attractive combination of growth potential and yield alongside a proven management team and business model.

Before purchasing the units of either business, it's important to keep in mind that both issue K1 tax forms.