Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Presents At The JMP Securities Technology Conference 2023 (Transcript)

Mar. 06, 2023 2:11 PM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.07K Followers

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) The JMP Securities Technology Conference 2023 Call March 6, 2023 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Martin Hull - Vice President of Engineering and Platforms

Liz Stine - Director of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Erik Suppiger - JMP Securities

Erik Suppiger

Well, thank you for joining this morning. It's great to see a good crowd here. My name is Erik Suppiger. I'm the infrastructure analyst for JMP Securities. And kicking off this session, we have Arista Networks. And to my right is Martin Hull, Vice President of Engineering and Platforms. And to the right of Martin is Liz Stein, Director of Investor Relations.

So, I want to encourage all of you to feel free to ask questions. The object here is to give you an opportunity to take care of any questions that you might have.

But first, I think I'll just let Martin introduce himself a little bit. Give us a little bit of background of your background.

Martin Hull

Absolutely. So, for those of you who listen for more than a minute will probably realize I don't have the traditional American accent. Born and raised in the U.K. and moved to the States in 2006.

I've been Arista since 2011. And at that time, we were a relatively small scrappy start-up competing with the large incumbents. So, I joined as an individual contributor, systems engineering, moved into product management, which is more of my goal's desire. And since then, the company has grown, went through IPO. And at this point in time, I run the Platform Product Management team. So, the way I like to think about that is everything that Arista makes that you can touch is my problem. Everything we make that you can't touch, which effectively is a software, I have a counterpart or a peer who's responsible for the software code development and product management of that. So, if

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.