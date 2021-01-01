Magellan Midstream Partners: Two Years Of Stealth Distribution Cuts

DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
10.9K Followers

Summary

  • Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is known for being a reliable income investment, although that alone does not make them a good choice.
  • Somewhat disappointingly, they failed to materially benefit from the very strong operating conditions during 2022.
  • Elsewhere, their overall distribution payments have actually decreased during both 2021 and 2022, which is effectively a stealth cut in my eyes.
  • Sadly, this is not surprising nor likely to change given the burdensome size of their distribution payments that chokes their other options.
  • When everything is wrapped together, this is a symptom of a partnership nearing its limits, and thus I believe that downgrading to a hold rating is now appropriate.

Budget Cutting - Congressman cutting stacks of money

cmannphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

When last discussing Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) back during the first half of 2022, the topic pertained to the case of their missing billion dollars that, as my previous article discussed, arose

Magellan Midstream Partners Ratings

Author

Magellan Midstream Partners Cash Flows

Author

Magellan Midstream Partners Operating Cash Flows

Author

Magellan Midstream Partners Capital Structure

Author

Magellan Midstream Partners Leverage

Author

Magellan Midstream Partners Debt Serviceability

Author

Magellan Midstream Partners Liquidity

Author

This article was written by

DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
10.9K Followers
My analysis primarily focuses on income investments with a preference for those sporting high and very high yields.  This space often contains value traps, although it also contains very desirable opportunities that have the potential to generate significant alpha for investors.  I endeavor to help investors make their own investment selections by providing my insights into financial information released by companies in the context of the current economic outlook.  Whilst I offer ratings via this site, these should not be taken as financial advice nor to proceed with a particular investment.  Apart from my extensive personal investment experience that spans over a decade, I have also obtained a Bachelor degree with Honours majoring in Finance, minoring in Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.