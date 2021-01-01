cmannphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

When last discussing Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) back during the first half of 2022, the topic pertained to the case of their missing billion dollars that, as my previous article discussed, arose from a material difference between their non-GAAP and GAAP free cash flow. Fast-forward to the present day and following the subsequent results for the remainder of 2022, we look into their latest cash flow statements once again. Although this time, we discuss how unitholders have effectively seen two years of stealth distribution cuts that is a symptom of a mediocre future, despite their otherwise stellar history on the surface.

Coverage Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a brief summary and ratings for the primary criteria assessed. If interested, this Google Document provides information regarding my rating system and, importantly, links to my library of equivalent analyses that share a comparable approach to enhance cross-investment comparability.

Author

Detailed Analysis

Author

When heading into 2022, expectations were high as the energy sector soared coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic with the outbreak of war in Eastern Europe only further lifting these expectations even higher as many commodities reached levels seldom seen in the past. The midstream industry is known for being quite stable, although they were still expected to benefit in this instance with inflation running hot. Alas, this somewhat disappointingly did not live up to expectations with their operating cash flow closing out the year at $1.141b and thus actually representing a slight decrease year-on-year versus their previous result of $1.196b during 2021. Even if looking at their accrual-based adjusted EBITDA, it closed out 2022 at $1.433b, and thus only a slight increase year-on-year versus their previous result of $1.419b during 2021, as per their 2022 annual report.

Author

If turning to their quarterly operating cash flow that also displays their working capital movements, it paints a slightly better picture but alas, it is still short of what would have been desirable under the very strong operating conditions. Namely, the first quarter of 2022 saw a sizeable working capital build of $146m that failed to completely reverse into a draw during the next three quarters that skewed the comparison unfavorably. If removed alongside their other smaller working capital movements, it sees their underlying operating cash flow at $1.274b for the full-year versus their previous equivalent result of $1.206b during 2021 and thus representing a similar increase as their adjusted EBITDA.

Despite their cash-based results falling short of their accrual-based results, thanks to their continued minimal capital expenditure during 2022, they were still able to produce as much free cash flow as possible, which ultimately landed at $959m. Whilst this was able to fund their accompanying distribution payments of $870m, the fact that it only left adequate coverage of 110.20% highlights the burdensome size of their distributions because their capital expenditure cannot realistically go much lower. As a result, their distributions are already nearly their limits and thus chokes their ability to deleverage or increase growth investments without relying heavily upon debt funding that brings additional risks.

Interestingly, 2022 now marks two years whereby their distribution payments have actually decreased year-on-year because if looking back at 2021, their distribution payments were $906m and beforehand, 2020 saw payments of $927m. This is a function of their unit buybacks that have reduced their latest outstanding unit count to 203,293,822 versus its previous level of 223,120,000 at the end of 2020. Even though this represents a decrease of nearly 9%, their quarterly distributions have only increased a minor circa 2% to $1.0475 per unit versus $1.0475 per unit across these same two points in time.

Whilst a lower outstanding unit count is positive, I still feel that it should translate equally into distribution growth whereby their payments at the partnership level remain static, at the barest minimum. Whereas in this situation, it is effectively a stealth distribution cut as they are literally returning less cash to unitholders than during previous years. Is this disappointing? Yes. Is this surprising? Not necessarily given the burdensome size of their distribution payments that choke their partnership. More so it is another symptom of a partnership that is already pushed towards its limits and thus by extension, sees only a mediocre distribution growth outlook.

Going forwards into 2023, their guidance forecasts distributable cash flow growth of circa 4.50% year-on-year, as per their fourth quarter of 2022 results announcement. In theory, these higher earnings should translate similarly into their operating cash flow given their positive correlations. Even though growth is positive, their forecast is once again somewhat disappointingly not much more than half that of recent inflation, especially from a partnership that was once highlighted as a beneficiary of inflation. It remains to be seen whether this modest earnings growth is forthcoming and translates into meaningful distribution growth, although their history does not necessarily bode favorably in light of these stealth distribution cuts.

Before moving onwards, it would be best to give an update on the topic from my previous analysis regarding Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.'s missing billion dollars of free cash flow. To briefly refresh memories, this centered around the material difference between their non-GAAP free cash flow as highlighted by management in their annual reports that are effectively a quasi-accrual-based version of cash, which were outpacing what was evident within their GAAP cash flow statements.

Following the end of 2022, their previously linked 2022 annual report shows their free cash flow was $1.486b, or $1.046b if excluding their $440.3m of divestitures. Once again, this is above their result of $959m that I calculated as described beneath my first graph above from their GAAP cash flow statement, as per their 2022 10-K. Therefore, apart from two years of stealth distribution cuts, they have also provided three years whereby their non-GAAP free cash flow is materially outpacing what their GAAP cash flow statement presents. Since their distribution payments are made with actual cash and not their quasi-accrual-based version of cash, this nevertheless highlights why I prefer to take the time to assess their cash flow performance, and if anyone is interested in further details, please refer to my previously linked article.

Author

When everything was said and done, 2022 saw their net debt decrease ever-so-slightly to $5.013b at the end of the year versus its previous level of $5.087b at the end of 2022. If not for their aforementioned divestitures counteracting their unit buybacks, this would not have been possible. As for going forwards into 2023, the direction their net debt takes will ultimately depend upon the presently unknown future unit buybacks, acquisitions and divestitures but given their history, it seems reasonable to expect similar net debt at the end of 2023.

Author

When it comes to their leverage, their accrual-based net debt-to-EBITDA decreased slightly to 3.58 following the end of 2022 versus its previous result of 3.81 at the end of 2021. Meanwhile, their cash-based net debt-to-operating cash flow increased slightly to 4.39 versus its previous result of 4.25 across these same two points in time, as their cash-based results during 2022 fell short of their accompanying accrual-based results. Either way, both of their results are still within the high territory of between 3.51 and 5.00 following the end of 2022, as was the case at the end of 2021.

Going forwards, their 2023 guidance for circa 4.50% year-on-year earnings growth should see their leverage decrease as the year progresses, assuming their net debt remains similar as expected but obviously, this would only be a minor change at best. As a result, it does not provide any avenues to resolve the handbrake on their distribution growth stemming from their aforementioned burdensome size. That said, at least it does not necessarily pose any risks to their distributions given the stable nature of the midstream industry.

Author

Quite unsurprisingly, a similar story was shared by their debt serviceability that remains very similar following the end of 2022, as their interest coverage when compared against their EBIT was effectively unchanged at 4.89 versus their previous result of 4.90 at the end of 2021. Meanwhile, their interest coverage when compared against their operating cash flow decreased slightly to 5.03 versus its previous result of 5.30 across these same two points in time, thereby keeping the same cash versus accrual directional split evident from their leverage. Even though their debt serviceability is unlikely to see material improvements during 2023 given the accompanying outlook for their net debt, at least it is already healthy and thus does not pose any risks to their distributions.

Author

When it comes to their liquidity, 2022 proved a kind year, with their current ratio increasing modestly to 0.97 at the end of the year versus its previous result of 0.82 following the end of 2021. Despite their cash ratio remaining at 0.00, this nevertheless still ensures their liquidity remains adequate and barring a large unexpected event, this should persist going forwards into 2023. Since they are a large partnership, they should have no problems continuing to access debt markets to provide liquidity and refinance debt maturities as required, regardless of where monetary policy heads.

Conclusion

On the surface, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has never cut the distributions on a per unit basis across the past couple of decades but despite this stellar history, the same cannot necessarily be said if looking beneath the surface. Whilst possibly a touchy topic, they literally returned less cash to unitholders via distribution payments during both 2021 and 2022, which in my eyes is effectively a stealth distribution cut.

I do not necessarily feel this disappointing choice foretells a formal Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. distribution cut in the next few years, but nevertheless, it is a symptom of their mediocre distribution growth outlook given their burdensome size, which chokes their options elsewhere regarding deleveraging and growth investments. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has been unable to post significantly higher financial performance despite the high inflationary operating conditions that were expected to help. Thus, I cannot see much scope for this to ever change, which means I believe that downgrading Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. to a hold rating is now appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Magellan Midstream Partners’ SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.