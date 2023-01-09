sankai

Introduction

Technology sector was a beneficiary of the pandemic that started in 2020. However, macroeconomic conditions have changed significantly. The sector has since underperformed the broader market in 2022. Will this continue in 2023? In this article, we will analyze iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW), which invests in large-cap U.S. technology stocks, and provide investors with insights and our investment strategy on owning IYW.

ETF Overview

IYW owns a portfolio of large-cap U.S. technology stocks. These stocks may have underperformed the broader market in 2022 but should outperform in the long run. It should benefit from several important technological secular growth trends. Despite the current macroeconomic uncertainties and volatility in the market, we think investors with a long-term investment horizon should use this opportunity to gradually accumulate shares of IYW. Investors should be rewarded in the long run.

Fund Analysis

IYW has underperformed the broader market in 2022

IYW had an abysmal year in 2022. Its fund price has declined by more than 25% since reaching the peak in January 2022. If not due to the recent stock market rally in late 2022 and early 2023, the loss would have been nearly 38%. On the other hand, the S&P 500 index has lost only about 15% since the beginning of 2022. This underperformance was primarily due to its inflated valuation during the pandemic, as the technology sector was a primary beneficiary. However, as the economy reopens, and inflation concerns continue, the Federal Reserve had no choice but to aggressively hike its rate last year. This resulted in multiple compression of these technology stocks. Like other technology funds, IYW underperformed the broader market.

However, IYW has outperformed the broader market in the long run

Despite its weak performance in the near term, IYW actually has done very well over the long run. It has delivered a total return of 421% in the past 10 years. At the same time, the S&P 500 index funds such as SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) only delivered a total return of 218.5%. IYW's outperformance was primarily due to the technology sector's growth characteristics.

IYW should continue to benefit from several secular growth trends

Stocks in IYW's portfolio have benefited from several important secular growth trends in the past decade such as smartphones, Internet of Things, cloud services, etc. Looking forward, many of these trends will continue to fuel growth to the sector. In addition, several notable growth trends such as electric vehicles replacing conventional cars, artificial intelligence, industrial automation, satellite communications, will continue to fuel strong growth to the sector.

Now let us take a look at two important subsectors in IYW's portfolio, the software & services, and semiconductor. The software & services subsector, which consists about 39.3% of IYW's total portfolio, will continue to grow at a healthy pace. This subsector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.72% between 2023 and 2027 and will reach $812.9 billion in market volume. This will be substantially higher than the volume of $593.3 billion in 2022.

The semiconductor subsector, which makes up about 24.4% of IYW's total portfolio, is expected to benefit from the secular growth trends we mentioned earlier. According to DigiTimes, worldwide semiconductor sales growth is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 7% through 2030.

Long-term growth investors should accumulate and ride through this volatility

Macroeconomic uncertainties, especially persistent inflation, will likely continue to weigh on IYW's performance. As a result, the near-term result can be quite volatile. While a soft landing is still possible given a robust labor market and strength in the economy, the Federal Reserve will likely keep the rate higher and for longer to combat persistent inflation. Therefore, a recession may be inevitable. In that case, a recession will likely send the broader stock market lower and IYW will be impacted negatively. However, given the fact that IYW should benefit from several long-term secular growth trends, we do not see a reason why investors should sell IYW. Instead, the better approach is to gradually accumulate shares of IYW in 2023 even amid possible market volatility. That way, investors can accumulate shares with an average cost lower than in the 2021 period.

Investor Takeaway

Despite its underperformance since 2022 and the macroeconomic uncertainties in 2023, stocks in IYW's portfolio should benefit from several long-term secular growth trends. Therefore, we think the better approach is to gradually accumulate shares of IYW in 2023. Investors should be rewarded over the long run.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.