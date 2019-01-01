Verizon Communications: Get A 6.8% Yield And Likely Price Gains, Too

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor profile picture
Canadian Dividend Growth Investor
6.87K Followers

Summary

  • Verizon Communications Inc. doesn't appear to be a value trap.
  • Although its debt levels are high, Verizon Communications has been reducing its debt to equity ratio over time and its interest expense is manageable.
  • The 30% decline in Verizon Communications Inc. stock in the last 12 months provides an entry point at a discounted price.
  • Verizon's 6.8% dividend yield should particularly attract income-focused investors.

Verizon Wireless Retail Location. Verizon delivers wireless, high-capacity fiber optics and 5G communications IX

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has long been viewed as a relatively high-yield dividend stock that appeals to income-oriented investors. Moreover, it has actually increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Even though the dividend

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

fundamental analysis graph of Verizon

F.A.S.T. Graphs

fundamental analysis graph of Verizon based on price to free cash flow

F.A.S.T. Graphs

analysis consensus 12-month price target on Verizon

Yahoo Finance

This article was written by

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor profile picture
Canadian Dividend Growth Investor
6.87K Followers
I'm primarily a value and dividend investor who has more than 13 years of stock investing experience. After graduating from the University of British Columbia with a BSc in Computer Science, I took university/post-secondary courses in financial markets, finance, financial accounting, and financial planning. I share my findings and ideas on Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool, and Sure Dividend.I offer an exclusive Marketplace service, DGI Across North America, which maintains two dividend portfolios with monthly top ideas & buy target updates. Also, get real-time trade alerts of my buys and sells!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article consists of my opinions and is for informational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.