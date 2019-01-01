jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has long been viewed as a relatively high-yield dividend stock that appeals to income-oriented investors. Moreover, it has actually increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Even though the dividend increases since 2012 were only a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of about 2.5% (i.e., roughly around the long-term rate of inflation), it's still better than stocks that haven't increased or even cut their dividends in the period. Its trailing 12-month ("TTM") payout ratio was 51% of net income.

What's Weighing on Verizon Stock?

In 2022, in a rising interest rate environment, the slow growth stock corrected 24%.

Data by YCharts

Higher Cost of Capital

Stock valuations have generally gone down since the cost of capital has increased. Verizon stock is down roughly 30% in the last 12 months. It would not make sense for the company to raise capital from pushing out common stock in an equity offering. Other than the stock price being down, the recent high inflation also reduces the value of each dollar.

The company might have taken advantage of higher stock prices in the first half of 2022, as we see a spike in the average number of outstanding shares in 2022 with shares outstanding rising about 1.3% for the year.

Data by YCharts

Besides, Verizon already has tonnes of debt on its balance sheet.

High Debt Levels

Its debt to equity ratio, debt to asset ratio, and interest expense changed as follows over the past few years. The declining debt to equity ratio is a positive trend. The debt to asset ratio also declined a bit from 2019 to 2022.

Year Debt to Equity Debt to Asset Interest Expense ($M) 2019 3.73x 78% $4,730 2020 3.64x 78% $4,247 2021 3.46x 77% $3,485 2022 3.15x 76% $3,613 Click to enlarge

Sure enough, higher interest rates in 2022 led to higher interest expense, but it may not be as high as one thought. Specifically, Verizon's 2022 interest expense was only 4% higher year-over-year. Interestingly, despite rising interest rates last year, its 2022 interest expense was about 24% lower than in 2019.

From a nominal dollar perspective, its total liabilities from 2019 to 2022 increased by about 25% (or 7.9% per year) to $287.2 billion. Focusing only on long term debt, it was an increase of 41% (or 12.1% annually) to $140.7 billion.

Capital Intensive

The telecom is a capital intensive business. From 2019 to 2022, it used almost 87% of its operating cash flow for capital spending. Its free cash flow ("FCF") wasn't sufficient to cover its dividends, but its net income was. In the period, it averaged a payout ratio of approximately 52% of net income.

Because of relatively high inflation, investors may worry that capital investments could increase at a faster rate than its earnings growth, which shrunk to a CAGR of 2.5% in the past 3 years. (However, at least for 2023, we see that this is not the case as management plans to reduce capital investments. See the "Recent Results and 2023 Outlook" section.)

From 2012 to 2022, we were surprised to see its adjusted EPS rising at a CAGR of about 8.4% -- this was much higher growth than its dividend per share that increased at a CAGR of about 2.5%. Consequently, Verizon substantially reduced its payout ratio from roughly 87% to 50%, based on adjusted EPS, in this period.

Increased Competition

Some investors viewed Verizon stock as a bond proxy. As interest rates increased, bonds and other fixed-income investments became better competitors for the capital of income-oriented investors while being lower-risk investments.

For example, Bankrate indicates that the best CD rate is 5% currently. Although this is a lower yield than Verizon stock's yield of 6.8% at writing, the stock is a riskier investment than principal-guaranteed CDs.

Recent Results and 2023 Outlook

Verizon Communications Inc. reported 2022 operating revenue growth of 2.4% to $136.8 billion and adjusted EPS decline of 5.8% to $5.18. Management forecasts the 2023 adjusted EPS to be $4.55 to $4.85. Based on the midpoint of $4.70, it means a decline of 9% year-over-year.

What may be a relief to investors is that management is reducing its capital spending significantly by about 30% in 2023 to $18.25-$19.25 billion versus $26.7 billion last year. This should drive meaningfully free cash flow ("FCF") growth this year.

Valuation

Higher interest rates have dragged the debt-heavy stock to trade at 7.5 times adjusted earnings. This is a discounted price-to-earnings ratio ("P/E") compared to a more normalized P/E of 10.9, which implies a discount of about 25% or potential capital appreciation of about 34% from valuation expansion.

F.A.S.T. Graphs

A jump in FCF generation can also help surface value for stockholders, as the free cash flow may be used to reduce debt or increase dividends.

Based on the P/FCF, a near-term price target may be about $49, which suggests a discount of about 22% or near-term upside potential of about 28%. This target better aligns with the consensus analyst target.

F.A.S.T. Graphs

Analysts believe the stock trades at a discount of 15% from the consensus 12-month price target of $44.84 per share, which also implies near-term upside potential of 17%. Analysts generally think the stock is discounted.

Yahoo Finance

Investor Takeaway

Not sure when it would happen, but a reversion (i.e. an environment of interest rate cuts) of what we experienced in 2022 would drive up the valuation of stocks, including high-yield, slow-growth stocks like Verizon Communications Inc.

Despite its high debt levels, Verizon seems capable of servicing its debt and perhaps even further reducing its debt levels this year from lower capital spending, resulting in higher free cash flow generation.

The high-yield Verizon Communications Inc. stock is awarded an investment-grade S&P credit rating of BBB+. The Verizon Communications Inc. shares trading at a discount and offering a 6.8% dividend yield may appeal, particularly, to income-focused investors.