CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 06, 2023 3:31 PM ETCRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference Call March 6, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sam Kulkarni - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Van Buren - Cowen

Tyler Van Buren

Good morning, everyone. Tyler Van Buren here senior biotech analyst at TD Cowen. Thank you very much for joining TD Cowen’s 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference. For next session, it’s a privilege to have CRISPR here and in particular, Sam Kulkarni, the CEO. Sam, thank you very much for joining me.

Sam Kulkarni

Thank you for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tyler Van Buren

So, before I get started, if you have a question in the audience, feel free to raise your hand. We will try to get it in. But let’s go ahead and kick things off with exa-cel. So the EU filings were completed and validated. You guys are going to complete the rolling BLA submission by the end of the quarter. So, what’s left to do to submit that rolling BLA? Obviously, we are getting here towards the end of the month. And I guess, what’s the FDA feedback been like during the process?

Sam Kulkarni

Well, we are – first of all, this is a very important year for genetic medicines. And exa-cel is sort of at the vanguard of that in cell and gene therapies, exa-cel will be the first CRISPR-based therapy to be approved in globally and we are very excited about the progress. We completed our European filings in end of last year and they were validated by both the MHRA and the EMA, which is great news. We have got – we began our rolling submission in the U.S. in November last year. In fact, one of the first modules went in at the end of last year and we are – will do the remaining part of the BLA in the process

