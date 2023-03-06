Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference Transcript

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference March 6, 2023 12:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Feeley - Head, Investor Relations

Mala Murthy - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Charles Rhyee - Cowen

Charles Rhyee

All right. We'll get started and I appreciate everyone jumping in here for the first session after lunch and we're very pleased to have with us Teladoc Health, and speaking for the company is Mala Murthy, Chief Financial Officer and Patrick Feeley, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you both for joining us.

Patrick Feeley

Thanks for having us.

Mala Murthy

Good to be back in person.

Charles Rhyee

Yes, absolutely.

Patrick Feeley

I have to say its impressive too, all the logos have been already to TD.

Charles Rhyee

Yes.

Patrick Feeley

Like how many days has it been?

Charles Rhyee

Four.

Mala Murthy

Four days.

Patrick Feeley

Yes, that's very impressive.

Charles Rhyee

There was definitely an alternate set.

Patrick Feeley

I can imagine.

Charles Rhyee

And there's a little bit of debate on the timing, but yes, everything came through. I guess really to jump right in, 4Q results were actually good relative to your expectations and I think one of the messages that kind of came out of it was talking about shifting sort of the focus more towards profitability, balancing that with growth. Can you walk us through sort of what went into decision making there and the benefits you see it provide moving forward?

Mala Murthy

Yes, so we've really been talking about balancing revenue growth with profitability I would say back half of last year. Can you all hear me?

Charles Rhyee

Can we turn up the middle mic?

Mala Murthy

So we've really been talking about it since the back half of last year. And

