Recession is never inevitable, but I would be shocked if we don't get one in 2023 or 2024.

Why? Because the stronger-than-expected economic data we've gotten in the last few weeks means that inflation is more likely to get stuck.

I just explained why inflation might actually be reaccelerating.

But this doesn't mean the "no landing" scenario is getting more likely. The longer that high inflation persists, the more the Fed will have to hike.

CME Group

The bond market is now pricing in the Fed, hiking four more times to 5.5% by July. The bond market is also pricing in rate cuts starting in January, likely coinciding with a recession in late 2023 or early 2024.

Why is the bond market so convinced that a recession can't be avoided? Haven't we had 5.5% interest rates before? Yes, during the roaring 90s, we had 4% GDP growth and 6% average interest rates.

So can the economy withstand even 5.5% rates without tipping into recession and laying off millions of hard-working Americans?

It's possible but unlikely because, right now, core inflation is stuck at 4.7%.

Cleveland Federal Reserve

The Cleveland Fed's real-time inflation tracker estimates that core inflation in late March and April will remain at 4.7%. The annualized month-over-month rate of change? 4.9%.

The next jobs report is expected to show 4.8% wage growth and 4.9% annualizing the month-over-month changes.

Why can't the Fed just let inflation remain stable near 5%? The US economy has survived such periods before, with strong growth maintaining 5% inflation for two decades, in fact.

Why The Fed Refuses To Budge On Inflation

Every Fed president in recent weeks was asked whether the Fed might adjust the long-term inflation target from 2% to 3% or even 4%. And without fail, they all emphatically said "NO."

This isn't just a matter of pride or credibility for the Fed; it's about the future financial solvency of the country.

What happens if core inflation stays stuck at 5%? Here's the St. Louis Fed's plan.

6% to 7% Fed Funds Rates If Inflation Stays Stuck At Current Levels

St. Louis Federal Reserve

And that's just if core inflation remains at current levels. What if it goes higher? How high might the Fed have to go?

This Economy Is So Hot It Currently Justifies 6% to 9% Interest Rates

Atlanta Federal Reserve

And let's not forget about reverse money printing or QT.

Charlie Bilello

In 2022 for the first time in recorded history (since 1959) the U.S. money supply shrank.

It didn't shrink by much, but the Fed is currently shrinking the money supply by $1.1 trillion per year.

5% contraction in 2023.

What does that mean for the economy? According to the San Francisco Fed, QT is adding 2% to the effective Fed Funds rate.

Or, to put it another way, the bond market is pricing in the Fed effectively hiking rates from 0% to 7.5% in just 15 months.

And if inflation refuses to budge? Then according to the President of the St. Louis Fed, rates will be at least 6%, and likely 6.5%.

Effectively 8% to 8.5%, including QT.

If the Fed hikes by every meeting this year, the Fed fund rate will hit 6.25% in December.

effectively 8.25%.

If the Fed hikes in the 2024 meetings as well, we could see 6.75% rates, or 8.75% effective rates, by March.

from 0% to 8.75% in two years.

The economy has never been able to handle such rapid rate hikes without a recession. Might this be the first time? Sure. When oil can hit -$38, few things are impossible.

April 20th, 2020: When "Impossible" Oil Priced Became Reality

Business Insider

But is it wise to bet that the Fed's war on inflation will end with an unprecedented soft landing? I wouldn't bet money on it.

But why is the Fed so hell-bent on bringing inflation back to 2% by 2025? Why can't it do it more slowly or let inflation stay stable at 3%, 4%, or even 5%?

As long as prices are stable, what harm could permanent inflation of 3+% really do?

Inflation Of 3+% Could Bankrupt The Government

The Congressional Budget Office, or CBO, recently released its latest long-term economic forecasts.

Congressional Budget Office

It expects the US government will run a $20 trillion deficit over the next decade, averaging $2 trillion per year.

$2.9 trillion deficit by 2033.

Congressional Budget Office

From 2044 to 2053, the CBO's average annual deficit is estimated to be $10.2 trillion, or $102 trillion in new debt that decade alone.

$236 trillion in public U.S. Federal debt by 2053

$45 trillion in 2033.

These are some shocking forecasts, but guess what? They assume long-term borrowing costs of 3.1% for the US Treasury.

Right now, the U.S. government's average borrowing cost on new debt is 4.5%.

The bond market is pricing in long-term (30-year) inflation of 2.24%.

That means the CBO is estimating that bond investors would be willing to lend to the government for 10+ years with a real, inflation-adjusted yield of 0.9%.

Let's assume that's actually true (the historical average real yield is about 2%).

If the Fed allows inflation to remain over 2+% forever, then here's what happens to the government's borrowing costs.

High Inflation Will Bankrupt The Government

Long-Term Inflation Rate Average US Government Borrowing Cost 2033 Interest Cost ($ Trillions) % Of Federal Tax Revenue Going To Interest 2% 2.9% $1,305 18.4% 3% 3.9% $1,755 24.7% 4% 4.9% $2,205 31.1% 5% 5.9% $2,655 37.4% 5% 7.0% (real historical yield of 2%) $3,150 44.4% Click to enlarge

(Source: CBO.)

By 2033 if inflation is 2%, then the CBO estimates almost 20% of Federal tax revenues will go to servicing the $1.3 trillion annual interest bill.

3X higher than 2021's record low-interest cost when the 10-year yield hit a record low of 0.5%.

If inflation is 3% then the government's interest costs rise to $1.8 trillion or 25% of tax revenue.

At 5% inflation, under the CBO's optimistic 0.9% real yield assumption, the interest costs $2.7 trillion or 37% of revenue.

And using real historical yields of 2%, meaning 7% government borrowing costs, the interest on the debt would be $3.2 trillion or almost half of all revenue.

In other words, conservatively speaking, 5% inflation for the next decade would double the government's interest costs and increase the annual deficit by an average of $1.3 trillion per year.

$33 trillion in extra debt in the next decade instead of $20 trillion

$58 trillion in public US debt by 2033

potentially $63 trillion if the bond market demands real historical yields.

By 2053 the US annual deficit wouldn't be $12 trillion; It would be about $20 trillion.

The US public debt would be $290 trillion, and our annual interest costs would be $16 trillion or 20% of GDP.

What if we raised taxes enough to offset these deficits? It would cause a depression.

What if we just borrowed more to pay the interest or printed the money?

30% inflation

31% to 32% interest rates

a debt spiral that would bankrupt the government and destroy the economy and impoverish every American.

The U.S. can't afford 5% inflation forever. Even 2% inflation will cause some big problems by 2033 and beyond.

The Fed has to beat inflation now and prevent a wage-price spiral like the 1970s.

Dow Went Nowhere For 16 Years During Stagflation Hell

Ritholtz Wealth Management

High inflation will more rapidly deplete the Social Security Trust fund, which is currently expected to run out in 2035.

And require a 20% benefit reduction if nothing is done.

High inflation could cause the US stock market to suffer a loss for 10 to 20 years.

devastating pensions, endowments, and private retirement plans.

So you see, even a severe recession (just a mild one is currently expected) is better than the alternative.

The potential end of the Republic itself

and the financial devastation of almost every American.

This is why the Fed will hike as high as it takes, economy be damned, to kill inflation now before a wage-price spiral can become entrenched.

So what should you own in the coming recession?

The World's Highest Quality Blue-Chips: The Best Stocks You Can Own In A Recession

Dividend Kings Safety And Quality Tool

The world's strongest companies will not just survive the coming recession; they will continue to thrive long after it's over.

Let me show you three of my favorite legendary dividend growth blue-chips perfect for the coming economic downturn.

Realty Income Corporation (O): A High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat You Can Trust In Any Recession

Summary Facts

DK quality rating: 100% low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrat

Fair value: $74.73

Current price: $64.82

Historical discount: 13%

DK rating: potential good buy

Yield: 4.7%

Long-term growth consensus: 4.0%

Long-term total return potential: 8.7%.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): A Better S&P Credit Rating Than The U.S. Government

Summary Facts

DK quality rating: 100% very low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN

Fair value: $268.04

Current price: $257.06

Historical discount: 4%

DK rating: potential reasonable buy

Yield: 1.1%

Long-term growth consensus: 12.9%

Long-term total return potential: 14.0%.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Mastercard Incorporated (MA): As Close To God's Own Company As Exists

Summary Facts

DK quality rating: 100% very low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN

Fair value: $414.89

Current price: $364.00

Historical discount: 12%

DK rating: potential good buy

Yield: 0.6%

Long-term growth consensus: 20.4%

Long-term total return potential: 21.0%.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Bottom Line: These 3 Legendary Dividend Blue Chips Are Perfect For The Coming Recession

Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in O, MSFT, and MA (I'm not a market-timer).

Not even 13/13 Ultra SWAN quality does NOT mean "can't fall hard and fast in a bear market."

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.

over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

in the short term; luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals

in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck.

The Fed can't let inflation get out of control. It's not just a matter of the stock market or the economy; it's a threat to the survival of America. High inflation tends to result in more volatile inflation and can lead to inflation spirals that have destroyed many governments in the past.

According to Bank of America and Ned Davis Research 20+% sustained long-term inflation would destroy the US economy and make life unlivable.

Fortunately, the Fed won't let that happen, even if it means hiking rates to 6% or even 7% and causing a severe recession.

And if we get a recession or even a severe recession, I can say with 80% confidence that Mastercard, Microsoft, and Realty Income will be just fine.

The probability of any of them cutting their dividends even in a Great Recession-level downturn is approximately 1%.

They have fortress balance sheets, stable cash flows, and management teams with legendary risk-management skills.

If we get a recession in 2023 or 2024, the most likely outcome, these three are some of the best Ultra SWANs (sleep-well-at-night) world-beater blue-chips you can own.