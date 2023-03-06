Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference March 6, 2023 1:25 PM ET

Company Participants

Anthony Wood - CEO and Founder

Conference Call Participants

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Ben Swinburne

All right. We're going to get started. Good morning, everybody. I'm Ben Swinburne, Morgan Stanley's media analyst. And first, some important disclosures. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. And with that out of the way, really excited to welcome back to the conference again, CEO and Founder of Roku, Anthony Wood. Anthony, good to see you. Thanks for coming.

Anthony Wood

Thanks. Good to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ben Swinburne

So I thought we could organize our conversation around sort of the three phases of growth that you guys caught when thinking about your -- in discussing your business model. So, that's really around scale, engagement and monetization. Maybe starting with the scale of the business. Can you talk a little bit about the audience that Roku reaches today? And do you expect to grow that over time?

Anthony Wood

Sure. So, Roku just passed 70 million active accounts, which is kind of a proxy for a household for us. We added 10 million net new active accounts last year, which was a big year for us. It's the biggest year. It's the most active accounts we've added in any year since -- except for 2020, which was sort of the height of the stay-at-home boost that we got. And that's a combination of international and U.S. Roku is a global TV OS. And the market share -- our market share continues to grow in all the countries that we're active in. And there's a lot of growth ahead, I think, in terms of active accounts.

