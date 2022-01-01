Deutsche Lufthansa To Benefit From Travel Recovery

Mar. 06, 2023 5:09 PM ETDeutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF)
Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
341 Followers

Summary

  • DLAKF 2022 results were impressive, and the company has several tailwinds that should drive future growth and profitability.
  • Strong travel demand and rising yield trends are expected to continue, supported by a robust balance sheet.
  • Management reiterated its EBIT margin target of at least 8% for FY24.

Snowcapped mountains seen through airplane window

Kathrin Ziegler

Overview

In my opinion, Deutsche Lufthansa's (OTCQX:DLAKF) 2022 results were very impressive. Although the stock price has already risen by 85%, I believe DLAKF has a few key advantages that will allow it to continue performing well. First, DLAKF's signaling

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
341 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.