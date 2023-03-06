Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.07K Followers

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference March 6, 2023 12:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Marion McCourt - EVP of Commercial

Ryan Crowe - Vice President & Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Van Buren - Cowen

Tyler Van Buren

Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Tyler Van Buren here, Senior Biotech Analyst at TD Cowen. Thank you very much for joining us for TD Cowen's 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference. For our next session, very pleased to have a fireside chat with Regeneron. And it's my pleasure to introduce Marion McCourt, Executive Vice President of Commercial; and Ryan Crowe, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. Marion and Ryan, thank you very much for being here.

Ryan Crowe

Thank you, Tyler, and thanks for hosting us here at the TD Cowen Conference. Before we get started, I just wanted to remind you that remarks made today may include forward-looking statements about Regeneron. And each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties and that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected in such statements. A description of material risks and uncertainties can be found in Regeneron's SEC filings. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

With that out of the way, Tyler?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tyler Van Buren

Okay. Great. So if you guys have any questions in the audience, by the way, feel free to raise your hand, and we'll try to get it in there. But let's go ahead and start with EYLEA. So Marion, were you surprised by the June 27, PDUFA date? And why do you think that might have occurred?

Marion McCourt

Sure. So I'll tag team this with Ryan on some of

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.