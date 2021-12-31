taylanibrahim

As I pointed out in a recent article, "once you become a multi-millionaire and then lose it all, you become driven, because during that chaos, you develop a more serious concern for money." I went on to explain:

"I’m frequently insisting on avoiding sucker yield stocks like two REITs I referenced last week – Annaly Capital (NLY) and Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT). Whenever a dividend gets closer to the so-called danger zone, we always let our members at iREIT on Alpha know."

I'm just not willing to gamble my hard-earning savings away since "I no longer swing for the fences like I did in my 20s and 30s, instead I embrace rising stock dividends. There’s a reason that millionaires are fond of dividends…"

So, you can see that today I will not be recommending another dividend growth stock...actually, it's quite the opposite. I'm going to add another 14.3% yielding real estate investment trust ("REIT") to my sucker yield list...

Ready Are Not, This REIT Is A Sucker Yield

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) is an externally managed commercial mortgage REIT (“mREIT”), that acquires, originates, services, and finances commercial real estate loans and real estate-related securities.

They implement a multi-strategy approach to lending, offering small balance commercial loans (“SBC”), SBA loans which are small business loans backed by the small business administration (“SBA”), residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and to a lesser extent, mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) that are collateralized by SBC loans primarily, or other investments related to real estate.

In all they have a $10.2 billion portfolio with more than 5,500 loans diversified across all 50 states & Europe, with 99% of loans having a senior lien.

They operate their Small Balance Commercial lending through their wholly owned subsidiary ReadyCap Commercial, LLC, that originates SBC loans which include bridge to stabilized, bridge to fixed, construction loans, and agency loans. Their originated SBC loans are primarily held for investment or securitized.

As part of this segment, they originate multi-family loans under the Freddie Mac SBL program. The originated loans are held for sale and then sold to Freddie Mac. Additionally, they acquire performing SBC loans and hold them to term and also buy non-performing loans at a discount to the principal balance when they believe resolution of the loans provides an attractive risk-adjusted return.

They operate their small business lending program through their wholly owned subsidiary ReadyCap Lending, LLC. They originate, service, and acquire loans that are guaranteed by the SBA Program. Ready Capital is one of only 14 non-bank to hold an SBA license and have preferred lending status with the small business administration. The SBA loans originated are either held-for-investment, securitized, or sold.

They operate their Residential Mortgage Banking program through their wholly owned subsidiary GMFS, LLC. Through this segment they originate residential mortgage loans that are qualified to be purchased, guaranteed, or insured by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, or other agencies. The loans originated through this segment are sold to third parties, primarily the government-sponsored agencies mentioned above.

Out of their three business segments, their largest is their SBC lending business with $565.1 million in interest income as of the full year 2022. Small business lending makes up their second largest segment with $98.1 million in interest income, followed by their smallest segment residential mortgage banking with interest income of $7.9 million.

Their loans vary by principle amounts but are generally only up to $40.0 million and are used by businesses to acquire real estate for their operations, or by investors looking to acquire properties that include multi-family, office, retail, mixed use or warehouse real estate. They seek to provide returns to stockholders primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

RC - Form-10K

The bulk of their assets are in bridge loans, making up 67% of portfolio. Followed by bridge loans is fixed rate commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) making up 10% of their portfolio.

In terms of their revenue, the vast majority is earned through Bridge loans with $50.8 million, followed by small business lending with $14.5 million as of the fourth quarter of 2022.

RC - 4Q22 Supplemental

In the aggregate, Ready Capital’s net interest income has been increasing each year since 2020, with net interest income growing from $48.4 million in 2020 to $235.9 million in 2022. However on per share basis, adjusted operating earnings declined in 2022 from $2.29 per share in 2021 to $1.87 per share in 2022.

RC - Form-10k FAST Graphs (compiled by IREIT)

The decline in earnings can in part be attributed to the steady decline in non-interest income, particularly their residential mortgage banking segment that fell from $137.2 million in 2021 to $23.9 million in 2022.

RC - Form-10k

Another contributing factor to the decline in their earnings per share is the heavy share dilution in 2022. Weighted average diluted shares outstanding numbered 68,660,906 in 2021 vs 117,193,958 in 2022 (in thousands). Analysts project operating earnings to decline by -13% in 2023 and then -1% in 2024.

RC - Form-10k

Ready Capital’s distributable earnings have covered their dividend over the past 5 quarters with distributable earnings per diluted share totaling $0.40 in the fourth quarter of 2022 vs. a dividend payout of $0.40.

RC - Investor Presentation

For the full year, their distributable earnings per diluted share totaled $1.79 vs a dividend of $1.66 in 2022 for a dividend payout ratio of 97.2%. The dividend payout ratio when based on distributable earnings has had a marked increase in 2022 when compared to a payout ratio of 71.4% in 2020 and 72.5% in 2021.

RC - Form-10k

Ready Capital has an average operating earnings growth rate of 2.88% since 2014. They have a negative growth rate on their dividend with an average of -1.66% growth since 2014. They are priced at a significant discount with a current P/E of 6.11x compared to their normal P/E of 9.84.

My main concern is the per share decline in operating earnings RC has seen over the past year, with estimates for further declines in 2023. With a dividend payout ratio of 97.2%, RC does not have much room before they would have to cut the dividend.

FAST Graphs

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital is a mortgage REIT that underwrites and services loans that are related to the construction or investment in residential or commercial properties.

Their loans are normally short-term, first deed, usually small to middle market, and typically range between $2 to $75 million per transaction. They offer multiple forms of financing, including senior and subordinate loans, bridge loans, and participation and mezzanine loans. Additionally, they offer both fixed and floating rate loans.

BRMK invests in multiple asset classes, including hotel, industrial, mixed use, medical, office, retail, and many other sectors within real estate. In total they have 202 active loans with $1.4 billion in total commitments. Their average loan size is $7.0 million, their weighted average loan to value is 60.6%, and 99.3% are senior secured loans.

BRMK - Supplemental

Broadmark generates revenues through both interest on loans and origination fee income. As of their fourth quarter presentation, their weighted average interest rate on loans was 10.2% and their weighted average origination fee rate was 2.7% for an all-in portfolio yield of 12.9%.

BRMK - Presentation

BRMK released their full year 2022 results in late February. For the full year, they had revenue of $108.9 million vs $120.5 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021.

They had a net loss of $116.4 million, or -$0.88 per diluted share, compared to net income of $82.5 million, or $0.62 per share in 2021. Their distributable earnings prior to realized loss fell from $96.6 million, or $0.73 per diluted share in 2021 to distributable earnings prior to realized loss of $68.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share.

Over the last three years, BRMK has seen its revenue fall each year. Interest income, Fee income, and total revenue have declined since 2020, with total revenue dropping from $122.4 million in 2020 to $108.9 million in 2022.

BRMK - Form 10-K

Similarly, since 2020 BRMK has seen a decrease each year in its operating earnings. Earnings declined -5% in 2021 and then fell -27% in 2022.

Analysts expect another -27% decline in 2023, before rebounding in 2024. Since 2020, BRMK has a blended average operating earnings growth rate of -5.74% per year.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Broadmark Realty’s dividend record doesn’t look any better with a cut in 2022, and a massive cut expected in 2023. Analysts’ estimates are for BRMK’s dividend to go from $0.77 in 2022 to $0.40 in 2023.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

It is not unreasonable to see a future cut on the horizon with BRMK’s revenues, operating earnings, and distributable earnings all falling in the last several years.

In 2021, BRMK had distributable earnings of $0.71 per share while their dividend was $0.84 per share for a payout ratio of 113.51%. It got even worse in 2022 with distributable earnings of $0.52 and a dividend of $0.77 for a dividend payout ratio of 148.08% when based on distributable earnings.

BRMK - Presentation

Currently BRMK is trading at a discount with a P/E of 10.22x compared to its normal P/E of 12.14x. It has a high yield at 8.28%, but in this case, I don’t think the dividend can be sustained.

In its short history it has declining revenues and earnings and has not covered its payouts in the last several years. I would consider this one a sucker yield and rate it a SELL.

FAST Graphs

Ready Capital and Broadmark Realty Merger

On February 27, 2023, Ready Capital and Broadmark Realty announced that they have entered into an agreement for Broadmark to merge with Ready Capital. The combined company will operate under the name Ready Capital Corp and will trade under their existing ticker RC.

Ready Capital’s current external manager will continue to manage the company after the merger, and the combined company is expected to have a pro forma equity capital base of $2.8 billion.

Once the merger has been closed, Ready shareholders are expected to own around 64% of the company, and Broadmark shareholders are expected to own roughly 36%. The market capitalization of the combined company is expected to be around $2.2 billion based on the closing price of Ready’s stock in late February.

Ready Capital CEO Thomas Capasse commented that the merger with Broadmark would provide strategic and financial benefits to shareholders of both companies and that they will be well positioned for the long term due to the combined asset management experience and the synergies they expect to realize.

Broadmark’s interim CEO Jeffrey Pyatt commented that the merger will form the 4th largest commercial mortgage REIT and highlighted the synergies created due to the similar skillsets, product offerings, and geographic locations.

Potential for the combined company?

While the combination of Ready Capital Corporation and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will increase scale and should improve efficiencies, I think this overall is a case of bad plus bad doesn’t equal good. While Ready Capital is not in our coverage ("yet"), it has several issues that would make me want to stay away.

One thing I don’t like to see is the -18% drop in earnings it experienced in 2022. Analysts don’t see improvement anytime soon, with another -13% drop in earnings projected for 2023.

Their dividend coverage is another issue.

Although Ready Capital Corporation’s distributable earnings has covered its dividend recently, the 2022 dividend payout ratio of 97.2% is uncomfortably high, especially when you factor in the expected drop in earnings next year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is in our coverage with a SELL rating. BRMK revenues, earnings per share, distributable earnings have all fallen over the past several years. Its 2022 distributable earnings don’t come close to covering the dividend it paid, giving it an unacceptably high payout ratio of 148.08%. Analysts call for a significant dividend cut for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. in 2023, and I think this is a real possibility.