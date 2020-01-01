RioCan: A Welcome 6% Distribution Increase

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
2K Followers

Summary

  • RioCan offers a forward yield of 4.9% following two consecutive annual distribution increases.
  • Of its peer group of large TSX-listed retail REITs, RioCan has the lowest payout ratio as well as the lowest yield, highlighting the opportunity for further dividend growth.
  • Following a distribution cut of 1/3 in 2020, this second increase is a strong signal the company is executing on its strategy.
  • RioCan continues to improve the quality of its portfolio and has positioned itself to reward unit-holders over the long-term.

City Life Downtown Toronto Vibrant Cityscape Skyline

benedek

Author’s note: All figures listed in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

Regular readers will know that I am a long-term unit-holder of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN:CA)(OTCPK:RIOCF). I have shrunk and expanded my

RioCan Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

RioCan Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio (RBC Capital Markets)

RioCan Tenant Mix and Profile

RioCan Tenant Mix and Profile (RioCan Investor Materials )

RioCan Debt Maturity Profile

RioCan Debt Maturity Profile (RioCan Investor Materials )

This article was written by

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
2K Followers
I am a value-oriented investor who seeks out high-quality companies with long histories of dividend growth. I believe that patient investors who build a core portfolio of dividend paying equities can achieve their retirement goals without taking on unnecessary risk. Dividend growth profiles are the best indicators of management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Dividend growth investing involves identifying quality companies with competitive advantages that provide visibility towards future cash flow growth. Warren Buffet once wrote "If you don't find a way to make money while you rest, you will work until you die". Fundamental analysis and patience are the tools I use to build a portfolio of equities that will enable my very comfortable retirement. Join me in exploring value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price opportunities and in building your own income-producing portfolio of dividend stocks. I am an investor with over 20 year of experience in the market. I hold a B.Mgt and an MBA where I enjoyed studying both corporate and personal finance.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of REI.UN:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.