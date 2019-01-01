KingWu/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Out with the old, in with the new: Such is always the case in the tech sector, but somehow recessions have a way of accelerating that process. eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), the auctions e-commerce site that many consider to be one of the original companies of the initial Silicon Valley boom, has been fading quickly even before the current downturn started. It had a temporary moment in the spotlight during the pandemic, when interest in niche purchases such as collectibles temporarily spiked - but now facing multi-quarter declines in GMV (gross merchandise value), investors are scratching their heads as to what's next for eBay.

eBay released fourth quarter earnings in late February and issued a soft outlook for 2023, and the stock has been sour ever since. Year to date, eBay is up only ~9%, lagging far behind many other tech stocks that have seen huge double-digit jumps since the start of the year. In my view, the underperformance is only set to continue.

Data by YCharts

Yes, eBay is cheap - that's about its only appeal. At current share prices near $46, and with Wall Street consensus pointing to $4.12 in pro forma EPS for the current year (flat to FY22), eBay trades at an 11.2x forward P/E ratio - a steep discount to the broader market.

But eBay is cheap for a reason: This is a company facing a secular decline that will be a struggle to reverse. Here are the red flags investors need to be mindful of in this stock:

Multiple quarters of GMV decline. For any e-commerce platform, GMV is the bread and butter of growth. eBay's GMV has been declining in the post-pandemic period (though still slightly up versus 2019), as consumers have taken their purchases to other sites.

For any e-commerce platform, GMV is the bread and butter of growth. eBay's GMV has been declining in the post-pandemic period (though still slightly up versus 2019), as consumers have taken their purchases to other sites. Outside of collectibles and other niche categories like auto parts, eBay has no real "wow" factor anymore. Specialized, dedicated e-commerce stores like Chewy (CHWY) have taken over certain categories; and in any category that has no special niche leader, Amazon (AMZN) reigns supreme. Relatively newer competitors, such as Poshmark for secondhand goods, are also gaining popularity for their relative ease of use. It's unclear whether eBay can continue growing on its collectibles push alone, let alone potentially shrink in the future.

Specialized, dedicated e-commerce stores like Chewy (CHWY) have taken over certain categories; and in any category that has no special niche leader, Amazon (AMZN) reigns supreme. Relatively newer competitors, such as Poshmark for secondhand goods, are also gaining popularity for their relative ease of use. It's unclear whether eBay can continue growing on its collectibles push alone, let alone potentially shrink in the future. Capital returns at risk - eBay has driven EPS growth through share buybacks, and rich dividends (currently at a ~2% yield) have kept investors patient. Yet, with declining revenue and margins, it's unclear whether eBay will be able to continue at its current pace.

Though previously neutral on eBay, after reading into the company's latest results as well as its rather dire outlook for 2022, I'm now bearish on eBay and am more content to move to the sidelines. There are far better investment opportunities at this stage than to bet on a dying brand like eBay.

Q4 download

Let's start first with eBay's latest fourth quarter results before dissecting what the company is expecting for the current fiscal year FY23. Take a look at the GMV trends in the chart below:

eBay GMV trends (eBay Q4 earnings presentation)

On a constant-currency basis, GMV fell by -6% y/y, which represents one point of deceleration versus -5% y/y in Q3. Note that GMV is now already lapping the post-pandemic downtrend last year; pandemic-boosted activity largely peaked in the first half of 2021 (hence, the sharper GMV y/y declines in the first half of 2022).

Note as well that the as-reported GMV decline of -12% y/y is much worse than when normalizing for FX impacts.

With eBay seeing general categories decline, the company has buried its head even further into expanding its so-called "focus categories" (primarily across collectibles, luxury goods, and auto parts). Here is further commentary from CEO Jamie Iannone on the Q4 earnings call regarding focus category performance:

Our focused category strategy was a major component of our strong financial performance during the fourth quarter. Focus categories grew more than 7 points faster than the rest of our marketplace during Q4, which was 2 points faster than the prior quarter. Establishing a game changing level of trust between sellers and buyers has been an important driver of the momentum in our focus categories. Authenticity Guarantee enables trust in our luxury categories like watches, sneakers, handbags and fine jewelry. We have observed notable turnarounds in GMV growth since we launched authentication, improved the product experience and grew awareness to the great inventory in these categories. In aggregate, our luxury focused categories have grown at roughly double-digit CAGR since Q4 of 2019, proving these investments have been highly effective. We dramatically improved trust in our refurbished offering by introducing warranties and half of returns, which attracted more brand and new categories to our marketplace. Those investments paid dividends in Q4 and with positive year-over-year GMV growth and the biggest sales week ever for refurbished goods during Cyber Week. Trust in our motors, parts and accessories category is most reliant on equipement for ensuring the compatibility of auto parts with a specific vehicle. During the last few months, we have taken major steps forward with our fitment capabilities."

eBay's focus category-driven turnaround plan, however, has led to an uptick in expenses, especially as the company boosts marketing efforts around these segments. Sales and marketing costs as a percentage of revenue grew 120bps in the quarter; overall operating expenses are up 140bps y/y:

eBay expense trends (eBay Q4 earnings presentation)

As a result of this spending boost, pro forma operating income declined -9% y/y in the quarter to $750 million, while pro forma operating margins declined -170bps to 29.9%:

eBay operating margin (eBay Q4 earnings presentation)

eBay did manage to grow pro forma EPS by 1% y/y to $1.07, however, driven by an -11% y/y reduction in share count since the fourth quarter of FY22. Again, investors will have to be careful here: With eBay's GMV and profitability shrinking on a nominal basis, the company's firepower to fund share buybacks will be limited.

The chart below shows how shareholder returns have trended over the past few quarters: The ~$400 million/quarter that eBay has now is closer in line to the current FCF at ~$600 million/quarter:

eBay capital returns (eBay Q4 earnings presentation)

FY23 is set to decline further

In spite of a relatively poor showing in FY22, eBay is expecting FY23 to contract even further. GMV in Q1 is expected to decline -6% y/y to -7% y/y on an as-reported basis, or -3% y/y to -5% y/y on an FX-neutral basis. The company is citing macro headwinds as the main driver, with inflation and higher interest rates pushing down consumer spending demand, and higher energy costs dimming eBay's outlook for its auto-parts business.

eBay outlook (eBay Q4 earnings presentation)

Outside of Q1, eBay has also issued color commentary for the remainder of the year. Its expectations for GMV here are important to note: The company expects sequential GMV to trend roughly in line with 2022, which means that the decline it's expecting in Q1 will roughly remain throughout the remainder of the year, with no expected second-half bounce back.

eBay FY23 color commentary (eBay Q4 earnings presentation)

And even though GMV is expected to decline, eBay still expects to boost expenses by 2% y/y. Note as well that capital returns are expected to be ~125% of FCF, meaning that eBay will be increasing its debt load to finance buybacks.

Key takeaways

eBay is acknowledging that it has a tough road ahead with no light at the end of the tunnel for GMV declines; even so, the company continues to plow investments into expense growth and further capital returns. In my view, this stock is in a precarious position, which more than justifies its discounted multiple. Steer clear here.