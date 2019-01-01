eBay Is Looking Like Dead Money

Mar. 06, 2023 5:27 PM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY)2 Comments
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.7K Followers

Summary

  • eBay has been one of the few tech companies this year to miss out on a broader market rally.
  • The auction site has suffered from a continued multi-quarter contraction in GMV, as it continues to lose market share to ecommerce rivals.
  • eBay is predicting continued GMV drops in FY23, alongside slight expense growth.
  • Though eBay trades at a compelling ~11x forward P/E valuation, the near certainty of declining earnings makes this trade worth avoiding.

ebay webpage on browser

KingWu/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Out with the old, in with the new: Such is always the case in the tech sector, but somehow recessions have a way of accelerating that process. eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), the auctions e-commerce site that

Chart
Data by YCharts

eBay GMV trends

eBay GMV trends (eBay Q4 earnings presentation)

eBay expense trends

eBay expense trends (eBay Q4 earnings presentation)

eBay operating margin

eBay operating margin (eBay Q4 earnings presentation)

eBay capital returns

eBay capital returns (eBay Q4 earnings presentation)

eBay outlook

eBay outlook (eBay Q4 earnings presentation)

eBay FY23 color commentary

eBay FY23 color commentary (eBay Q4 earnings presentation)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.7K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.