Different_Brian/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A potentially lucrative theme in investing is to invest in emerging markets that are poised for growth.

China's transition away from a command economy in the 1980s created opportunities for early investors to profit from investments in Chinese banks, industrial manufacturers, and internet start-ups. However, in the 2010s, China's aging and declining population, rising local labor costs without accompanying efficiency gains, disappearance of environmental regulation dividends, and a desire to challenge the existing world order since WWII, which had enabled China's rise, led to capital exodus. The nouveau riche rulers of China pursued their deep-entrenched imperial dream and long-suppressed communist imperative, further contributing to the flight of capital.

Due to China's sheer size as a manufacturing and mineral refining powerhouse, capital has flowed from the country into numerous frontier and emerging markets, including Southeast Asian nations such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, as well as India and Mexico.

Mexico has become a favored destination for companies looking to relocate their manufacturing operations from China, thanks to its many advantages over competing destinations, particularly following the new free trade agreements with the United States and Canada. Mexico's population is projected to continue growing at an annual rate of 1.06% for the next few decades, ensuring a plentiful supply of cheap, hard-working, and skilled labor for its manufacturing industry. Moreover, as Mexico is located immediately south of the world's largest consumer nation, it boasts significantly lower transportation costs compared to Asia. Lastly, the United States does not have to worry about any supply chain insecurity since Mexico does not harbor strong anti-Western sentiments as China does.

The logistical disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past three years have accelerated the trend of supply chain nearshoring from Asia. As more manufacturers relocate their operations from China to Mexico, the country is being transformed into a thriving manufacturing hub. A clear indication of this rise in Mexican manufacturing is the increasing number of warehouse facilities sprouting up in towns along the southern border of the United States, such as El Paso, Laredo, and San Diego. Recently, Tesla (TSLA) announced that it would build its Gigafactory Mexico in Monterrey, in the state of Nuevo León, further fueling this trend. To expedite travel between the Mexican plant and Tesla headquarters and Gigafactory Texas, both located in Austin, Tesla is even allowed to have a dedicated lane at the border crossing. Nowadays, Mexico is being touted as a "lifetime opportunity" for investors.

The question arises as to how stock investors can capitalize on the rise of Mexico as a major manufacturing hub. Below, I present Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP), a "under-regulated infrastructure play," as I explained in an interview with Seeking Alpha, as my first answer to that question with more to follow.

Competitive landscape

Undoubtedly, Union Pacific benefits from a wide economic moat that shields it from fierce competition. Alongside BNSF Railway, which is wholly owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), and to a lesser extent, Kansas City Southern, which is about to merge with Calgary-based Canadian Pacific Railway (CP), Union Pacific forms an oligopoly that connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the United States by rail.

As the only railroad that serves all six major southern gateways, Union Pacific is well positioned to benefit from the burgeoning manufacturing industry in Mexico. Union Pacific holds a 26% ownership stake in Ferrocarril Mexicano, also known as Ferromex. Together with Kansas City Southern, Ferromex controls the rail network in Mexico, as shown in Figure 1.

Fig. 1. North American rail network by owners (The Geography of Transport Systems)

Profitability

The operating ratio is a crucial profitability metric in the railroad industry. It's calculated by dividing a railroad's operating expenses by its revenue. Union Pacific faces competition not only from other railroads, but also from other transportation modes such as trucks, pipelines, and air cargo. To remain efficient, Union Pacific must continually improve its operations and cost structures. Over the years, Union Pacific has consistently reduced its operating ratio, going from a high of 89% in 2004 to around 60% in recent years, as shown in Figure 2. For comparison, BNSF's operating ratio for 2022 was 60.9%, while Canadian Pacific's operating ratio was 61.4% after adjusting for the costs associated with the acquisition of Kansas City Southern.

The continuous decline of the operating ratio has resulted in an increase in operating, net profit, and free cash flow margins. As of 2022, Union Pacific's net profit margin was 28.1%, and its FCF margin was 23.1%, with 82.1% of net income being converted to free cash flow.

Fig. 2. Operating ratio (RHS), operating margin, net profit margin and FCF margin (LHS) of Union Pacific, 2000-2022. Note the net profit margin of 2017 includes a significant adjustment to income tax expense resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on Union Pacific financial filings and Seeking Alpha data)

The depreciation of long-lived assets, particularly road-related properties such as railways, ties, and ballast, can appear to erode shareholders' equity, as shown in Figure 3. This can cause return on equity to be inflated due to the reduction in equity. However, return on invested capital provides a more reasonable measure of capital efficiency. Union Pacific, for example, achieved an average ROIC of 12.1% over the last ten years or 13.3% in 2022, which, compared to its WACC of 8.85%, suggests the presence of a durable competitive advantage, as depicted in Figure 4.

Fig. 3. Total equity, accumulated depreciation and accumulated PP&E sale of Union Pacific (Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on Union Pacific financial filings and Seeking Alpha data)

Fig. 4. Return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of Union Pacific. Note the net profit margin of 2017 includes a significant adjustment to income tax expense resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on Union Pacific financial filings and Seeking Alpha data)

When it rains...

In the 1970s, Gregory Maxwell, who was then the president of Erie Lackawanna (now co-owned by CSX and Norfolk Southern), famously reflected on the state of the railroad industry,

“It was one thing after another — the Penn Central failure, the real threat of nationalization, unreasonable state and federal regulation, rising fuel costs, runaway inflation, labor problems, that commuter train drain, deferred maintenance, increasing truck competition, the erosion of heavy industries, especially in steel, and even bad weather. Remember Hurricane Agnes in June of 1972? I really can’t list them all…”

In today's business environment, railroad companies face several significant risks. These may include the overall health of the economy, regulatory uncertainties, competition from other transportation modes such as trucks, pipelines, and air cargo, volatile fuel prices, as well as labor-related issues such as unionization.

Despite these risks, Union Pacific has demonstrated the resilience of its business model over its 162-year history. The company has proven its ability to remain profitable and generate abundant free cash flow even during recent economic downturns, as shown in Figure 2.

Warren Buffett once famously said, 'We try to buy stocks in businesses that are so wonderful that an idiot can run them. Because sooner or later, one will.' In a recent article published on Seeking Alpha, another author provided a thoughtful analysis of the outgoing CEO Lance Fritz's leadership. It's worth noting that despite lackluster operational performance under Mr. Fritz's tenure, Union Pacific has still managed to deliver generally expanding revenue and healthy profits from 2015 to the present day, as evidenced in Figure 5.

Thanks to growing free cash flow, the company has consistently rewarded shareholders by increasing dividends (as shown in Figure 6) and buying back approximately 28% of outstanding shares during that time. This once again confirms that Union Pacific is a robust franchise. As a matter of fact, Union Pacific paid dividends to its common shareholders during each of the past 122 years.

Fig. 5. Revenue, net income and free cash flow of Union Pacific. Note the net profit margin of 2017 includes a significant adjustment to income tax expense resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on Union Pacific financial filings and Seeking Alpha data)

Fig. 6. Dividends paid by Union Pacific, 2000-2022 (Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on Union Pacific financial filings and Seeking Alpha data)

Upside

From 2000 to 2022, Union Pacific increased its revenue at a compound annual growth rate (or CAGR) of 3.42%, which is roughly 67% higher than the average growth rate of the U.S. GDP during the same period, as shown in Figure 7. Despite the modest revenue growth, the company managed to achieve a CAGR of 10.10% in net income and a CAGR of 14.91% in free cash flow, thanks to its improved efficiency, as discussed earlier. Looking ahead, the potential for nearshoring manufacturing to Mexico could provide additional momentum for Union Pacific's growth.

Fig. 7. Revenue growth rate of Union Pacific, as compared with U.S. GDP growth rate (Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on Union Pacific financial filings and Seeking Alpha data)

If we assume that Union Pacific can maintain its 14.91% free cash flow (or FCF) growth rate for the next ten years and then continue to grow FCF at the same rate as the U.S. GDP, which is not an unreasonable assumption, my estimate of per-share intrinsic value is US$318. Based on this estimate and the current share price as of March 3, 2023, I conclude that the current share price provides investors with a sufficient margin of safety for a high-quality business like Union Pacific. In other words, buying Union Pacific stock now could potentially lead to a 52% gain in share price just from the stock price moving towards its intrinsic value, as depicted in Figure 8.

Fig. 8. Stock chart of Union Pacific, dividends back-adjusted, shown with the estimated intrinsic value (the gold star) (modified from Barchart and Seeking Alpha)

Investor takeaways

Since reaching its recent intra-day high on March 31, 2022, the share price of Union Pacific has fallen by approximately 23%. The company has repeatedly failed to meet operational targets and has reported disappointing quarterly results, which has led to a series of downgrades by Wall Street banks. These downgrades have cited persistent margin headwinds, including sustained pressure on costs, negative mix pressures, inflation impacts, and lower fuel/accessorial gains.

Investor sentiment was further impacted in early February 2023 when a Norfolk Southern (NSC) train derailed in Ohio. Hedge fund Soroban Capital Partners criticized CEO Lance Fritz for the lackluster operational performance under his watch and openly requested his replacement by former COO Jim Vena, who had left Union Pacific. As a result, Fritz was ousted, precipitating a CEO search process and creating further uncertainties.

Despite the investor pessimism, Union Pacific's sustainable competitive advantage, high profitability, and resilience in an adverse business environment remain unchanged. Moreover, the margin of safety is substantial, making it a viable option for those with a long-term investment horizon exceeding a few years.

Warren Buffett once stated, "The future is never certain; in the stock market, you pay a high price for a positive outlook. In fact, uncertainty can be an ally for those seeking long-term investments." Despite the prevailing uncertainties and negative sentiment, I believe Union Pacific's current share price presents a promising opportunity for long-term investors. In the worst-case scenario where the dreaded recession, a constant threat looming over investors, materializes, the opportunity becomes even more appealing.