For decades, Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) has been a dependable stock that has consistently delivered long-term growth. I am confident that the company will continue to generate robust growth in the future through its focus on enhancing operational efficiency. However, while I recognize the impressive growth potential of Canadian National Railway, I would recommend a 'hold' rating for CNI stock due to its overvaluation, which poses a moderate risk in a potential recessionary climate.

Business Overview

Canadian National Railway "is a provider of freight transportation services. The company provides rail, trucking, intermodal, freight forwarding, warehousing, and distribution services. It operates a network of tracks between Canada and mid-America and links the ports of the Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf of Mexico". In terms of market share for carloads, Canadian National Railway is the largest railroad in Canada and the third-largest Class I railroad in North America. Its T-Shaped network connects the Pacific, Atlantic, and Northern continents across a combined distance of around 20,000 miles in Canada, the United States, and the Gulf of Mexico. Over the length of its network, Canadian National Railway utilizes 23 intermodal port terminals, including those in Vancouver, Halifax, Chicago, and New Orleans in the south. The company was established in 1919 and with its headquarters in Montreal, Quebec, now employs 25,975 people. The majority of Canadian National Railway's income, or over 96% of total revenues, comes from freight. This large revenue stream is produced by transporting different commodities including wood products, chemicals and petroleum, cereals and fertilizer, metals and minerals, coal, automotive items, as well as intermodal goods.

With a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a strong ROIC of 15.9%, a 52-week high of $175.39, and a low of $137.26, a price of $162.17 with a 21.14 P/E for CN Rail displays a resilient comeback from their summer lows, but also a slight overvaluation.

Canadian National Railway also pays a healthy dividend yielding 1.81% representing a safe payout ratio of 39.22% leaving a great portion of FCF to improve efficiencies through CapEX. The company has also bought back shares over the years which are conflicted recently as shares are slightly overvalued as mentioned above and displayed below in my valuation.

Strong growth fueled by efficiency improvements and their solid moat was exemplified in their Q4 2022 earnings report, where they beat on top and bottom by 1.03% on earnings and 1.48% on revenue. Canadian National Railway also displayed strong revenue and earnings growth of 21.02%, and 18.23% year over year, mostly driven by higher fuel charges and the positive translation impact of a weaker Canadian dollar. One noteworthy statement from the earnings guidance is that Tracy Robinson, the CEO, cautioned that the upcoming year of 2023 could present substantial difficulties. Robinson predicted a potential recession and anticipated that North American industrial production would be negative. Consequently, the company anticipates reduced shipment volumes of significant products, including lumber, metals, minerals, and consumer goods. This guidance, although in line with the majority of companies, is risky to Canadian National Railway as their high valuation can signify moderate losses if declines are worse than expected and interest rates remain persistent.

Outperforming the Broader Market

Canadian National Railway's investments to improve upon operational efficiencies and large moat is exemplified by their share price appreciation, outperforming the S&P 500 for decades as shown below.

Operational Efficiencies Through Technological Innovation

By incorporating technological advancements into its operations, Canadian National Railway has been able to reduce operating ratios and become a more efficient railroad company overall. Intermodal terminals, for example, have become more precise and productive with scheduling container arrivals and departures, allowing for strategic placement of containers for easier access when needed. Prior to automation, scheduling was done manually on paper, which was more error-prone and less efficient than current automation initiatives. By leveraging data analytics, railroaders can identify equipment defects before they cause safety, operational, or financial issues.

Canadian National Railway has also invested in technology such as an automatic inspection portal, which has shown increases in inspection efficiency of over 100x. Furthermore, CNR's automatic track inspection cars cover over 20x what a traditional inspection would take. This efficiency at which tracks are inspected has led to a decrease in accidents as these autonomous cars will locate problems before disaster strikes.

These two investments have assisted in improving the company's operating efficiency by 3.5% year over year from 2021 to 2022 translating a great ROI for Canadian National Railway. CNR is expected to achieve a $513 million reduction in operating costs by 2024, ~5% of its total operating expenses in 2022 of $10.267 billion, as technology initiatives continue to create new opportunities. This decrease in operating costs will result in greater margins and investment into the business, scaling growth.

Analyst Consensus

Analyst consensus also supports my rating as the majority rate it as a "hold". The stock, although slightly overvalued, still holds great potential returns exemplified by the average price target at 173.11 presenting a 6.74% upside.

Valuation

Prior to performing my DCF analysis, I calculated Canadian National Railway's WACC using their Cost of Equity, which I found with the Capital Asset Pricing Model. Factoring in a risk-free rate of 3.34%, I was able to conclude that the Cost of Equity was 7.9% as displayed below.

Cost of Equity Calculation (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Assuming this Cost of Equity value, I was able to calculate the WACC to be 7.23% as shown below, which is under the industry average of 10.46%.

WACC Calculation (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

After conducting a Firm Model DCF analysis via FCFF, I have determined that Canadian National Railway is currently overvalued by 23% based on a fair value of ~$125.06. To arrive at this value, I used a discount rate of 7.23% over a 10-year period, reflecting my intention to hold the investment for the long term. In terms of revenue assumptions, I estimated low to mid-single-digit growth after 2023, with growth plateauing to low-single digits in later years as the company becomes larger and more challenging to grow. I also estimated that the company would further improve upon its innovations and decrease its operating ratio. This will increase its operating margin over time as shown in my DCF.

DCF Part 1/2 (Created by author using Alpha Spread) DCF Part 2/2 (Created by author using Alpha Spread) Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Risks

Recessionary Environment: With a potential recession looming within the next 12 months, Canadian National Railway may experience declines in revenues due to decreases in the volume of products shipped. This would result from high inflation and increasing rates which may hurt buyer power. Canadian National Railway holds the benefit of being diversified in transportation, moving items such as grain in high volumes. This is because items such as grain are still needed in harsh times meaning it may reduce overall declines.

Competitors: A significant rival of Canadian National Railway, Canadian Pacific (CP) serves many of the same industrial hubs and population centers while operating within Canada. U.S. based railways and pipelines also are a minor threat to Canadian National Railway. Any enhancements made by rivals may result in higher competition and maybe reduced revenues and profit margins for the company as the industry is founded on criteria including price and quality.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe Canadian National Railway is a "hold" because although the company has exemplified improved operational efficiency through ratio declines, the stock is overvalued which presents a moderate risk, especially with possible harsh economic headwinds. Therefore, it would be advisable to reconsider investing in the stock at a later point when the valuation becomes more appealing or when macroeconomic trends settle down.